Economic reports to watch next week include updates on consumer confidence, durable goods orders and the latest crack at Q2 GDP. Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve's annual retreat to Jackson Hole goes online this year with a symposium on "Navigating the Decade Ahead: Implications for Monetary Policy" set for August 27-28. International central bankers, Federal Reserve officials, academics and a small number of private sector economists will participate in the online format. CDC officials expect COVID-19 cases, hospitalization and death numbers to trend better next week, while the Gulf of Mexico may trend worse with two potential hurricanes brewing. The corporate calendar includes splitting time for Smith & Wesson (NASDAQ:SWBI), an IPO from a Chinese automaker and more earnings reports from retailers.

Earnings spotlight: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) on August 24; Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (NYSE:HPE) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) on August 25; Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and PVH (NYSE:PVH) on August 26; Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Gap (NYSE:GPS), VMware (NYSE:VMW), Bill.com (NASDAQ:BILI) and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on August 27 and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL); Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) on August 28.

Spotlight on Best Buy: Strong results are expected out of Best Buy (BBY) when the retailer reports Q2 earnings on August 25. The retailer is seen as a beneficiary of WFH and school-at-home trends, but Bank of America is cautious into the print. "We are more positive on BBY’s earnings outlook, but our view is tempered by valuation that is well above BBY’s 5yr range (16X vs. 12X) and some caution going into the holiday season," previews the firm. Something else to consider with Best Buy ahead of the report next week is the recent track record in retail of comparable sales numbers vs. consensus in the age of no formal guidance. Driving home that point are the following comp results - Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) +34.2% vs. 16.3% consensus, Target (NYSE:TGT) +24.3% vs. 8.6% consensus, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) +23.4% vs. +11.4% consensus and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) +9.3% vs. +6.2% consensus.

IPO watch: Xpeng Motors (XPEV) is the only IPO expected to price next week. The Chinese EV automaker hopes to raise more than $1B with the offering as it looks to compete with Nio (NYSE:NIO) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI). Quiet period expirations are set for Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX) and Li Auto (LI) on August 24, as well as Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL), AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) and Fathom Holdings (NASDAQ:FTHM) on August 25. The IPO share lockup period expires on Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) on August 26. Also of interest to the IPO world, Y Combinator’s latest batch of startups present to an invite-only audience of approximately 1,000 investors and media next week. Stripe, Airbnb, Cruise Automation, DoorDash, Coinbase, Instacart, Dropbox and Twitch have all come out of the startup accelerator. Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

M&A tidbits: Rosetta Stone (NYSE:RST) could land formal bids next week from education tech companies backed by PE firms. The go-shop period expires on GlobalSCAPE's (NYSEMKT:GSB) merger with Helpsystems on August 24. Shareholders vote on the Aon (NYSE:AON) and Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) Holder merger on August 25 and the International Flavors & Fragrances' (NYSE:IFF) deal to combine with DuPont's (NYSE:DD) nutrition and biosciences unit on August 27.

Smith & Wesson split: Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) will separate into a firearms business and an outdoor products and accessories business called American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) on August 24. Smith & Wesson Brands stockholders will receive one share of American Outdoor Brands common stock for every four shares held as of August 10. Following the spin-off, American Outdoor Brands will be a separate publicly-traded company independent from Smith & Wesson Brands. The split arrives with demand for firearms in an uptrend and outdoors products also seeing strong demand as consumers opt for RV/camping vacations at a record rate.

Data updates: The Nevada Gaming Control Board is expected to post gaming win numbers for July sometime near the end of the week. A full month of casino activity almost guarantees sequential improvement from June, although the year-over-year comparison will still be rough. For the most part, casino execs from Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) have sounded positive on traffic following the shutdown period. Looking ahead, the Nevada Resort Association expects the Labor Day holiday weekend to drive strong visitation to the city with some tourist areas in the U.S. under quarantine orders.

Movies: The movie industry is looking for the fourth weekend in a row of increasing box office sales in the U.S. The last three weekends have seen the tally increase from $952K to $1.2M to over $2.0M even with ticket prices at basement lows. New releases this week for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), Regal Entertainment (NYSE:RGC) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS) include Solstice Studios' Unhinged and Roadside Attractions' Words on Bathroom Walls. Ticket sales for Christopher Nolan's Tenet go on sale on August 27 ahead of the debut on September 3.

Barron's mentions: The rich are expected to get richer during what is an unusual back-to-school season. Large retailers already have taken a bigger slice of the pie during the pandemic as specialty stores and mall chains struggle, but the school-at-home environment is seen benefiting Nike (NYSE:NKE), Walmart (WMT), Target, and TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) even more. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) is singled out as an intriguing pick due to its focus on budget hotels and leisure customers. The hotel operator saw revenue per available room and occupancy rate improve from March through July as it worked through the pandemic. In the tech sector, Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) is called a rare bargain with shares trading for just over 2X estimated revenue and less than 13X expected profit.

