Turning Point reports positive data for tumor drug candidate

Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) reported positive preliminary data from its Phase 2 clinical trial TRIDENT-1. The trial is designed to assess the potential of repotrectinib in treating patients with ALK-, ROS1- or NTRK-3-mutation-positive solid tumors. The data cutoff date was July 10, 2020. The drug candidate was also found to be generally well-tolerated.

The early Phase 2 TRIDENT-1 dataset includes the first 39 treated patients who have had at least one post-baseline scan. A subsequent scan was done at least 28 days later to confirm the responses. The patients were enrolled from six countries. Across all cohorts reported, median follow-up was at 3.6 months. The median duration of treatment was reported at 3.7 months.

In the ROS1-positive TKI-naïve non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) population, six patients showed a confirmed response for an Objective Response Rate of 86 percent. Athena Countouriotis, CEO of Turning Point, said, “We are very encouraged by the early interim data from the Phase 2 TRIDENT-1 study as they reaffirm our belief that repotrectinib has the potential to be the best-in-class treatment for patients with ROS1- or NTRK-driven tumors, including patients who are TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated.”

For ROS1-positive NSCLC population pretreated with one prior TKI with prior chemotherapy, two patients achieved a confirmed response for an ORR of 40 percent. The corresponding stat for the ROS1-positive NSCLC population pretreated with one prior TKI without prior chemotherapy was at four patients with a confirmed response for an ORR of 67 percent.

The preliminary safety analysis of the trial showed that the drug candidate was generally well tolerated. Some of the most commonly found TEAEs included fatigue, dizziness and dysgeusia. The majority of treatment related adverse events were Grade 1 or 2. The company also reported a recent feedback received from the FDA.

Turning Point stated that the Phase 2 cohort sample may include Phase 1 patients treated at the recommended Phase 2 dose. The company is also looking to reduce the sample size from current size target of 100 patients down to 60 patients. After nearly 30 patients, a formal interim analysis is scheduled to be undertaken. The FDA has stated the guidance that 6 months of follow-up may be considered to be sufficient for approval process.

The FDA provided guidance of 9 months of follow-up for EXP-5 while 6 months of follow-up has been advised for EXP-6 cohort. For EXP-4 cohort, the sample size is likely to be increased to 60 patients while one formal interim analysis is planned to be carried out after nearly 30 patients. EXP-4 was earlier designed to be an exploratory cohort. The FDA has recommended the 6 months of follow-up to be sufficient.

Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. Its lead drug candidate repotrectinib is a next-generation kinase inhibitor. The drug candidate works by targeting the ROS1 and TRK oncogenic drivers of non-small cell lung cancer and advanced solid tumors. The company’s next-generation kinase inhibitors work by binding to their targets in a better manner than existing therapies.

BioMarin faces setback for Hemophilia A therapy

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (BMRN) reported that the FDA has issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) with regard to valoctocogene roxaparvovec gene therapy for treating severe hemophilia A. The CRL suggests that review cycle for the application is complete and that FDA has decided that the application is not ready for approval in its present form.

BioMarin stated that it plans to arrange a meeting with the FDA in the near future to decide next steps. Jean-Jacques Bienaimé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of BioMarin, said, "We are surprised and disappointed that the FDA introduced new expectations for the first time in the Complete Response Letter. We are confident in valoctocogene roxaparvovec gene therapy and its potential to redefine the treatment paradigm for people with hemophilia A.” The FDA stated that the differences between Study 270-201 (Phase 1/2) and the Phase 3 study hampered its capacity to use Phase 1/2 study data for supporting durability of effect.

The FDA has recommended a new condition pertaining two years of data from the ongoing Phase 3 study 270-301. The data will used as a corroboration of a durable effect using Annualized Bleeding Rate constituting the primary endpoint. The FDA further recommended the company to complete the Phase 3 study and submit two-year follow-up safety and efficacy data covering all study participants. The Phase 3 study reported its full enrollment in November 2019. It is expected that the last patient will have their two-year follow-up completed in November 2021.

Valoctocogene roxaparvovec has been given Priority Review status by the FDA. It has also been granted Breakthrough Therapy and Orphan Drug tags. BioMarin is a global biotechnology company and it focuses on developing therapies for rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company currently has six commercialized products in its portfolio. It also has a robust development pipeline with various clinical and pre-clinical product candidates.

BioLineRx reports progress for Phase 3 Genesis trial

BioLineRx Ltd. (BLRX) reported that it has achieved the enrollment target for its Phase 3 trial GENESIS to enable an interim efficacy analysis. The company stated that the analysis will likely take place during the second half of 2020. The study is assessing the potential of motixafortide (BL-8040) for the mobilization of hematopoietic stem cells.

BioLineRx stated that it may decide to cease further recruitment, should the primary endpoint be met at the time of the interim analysis. However, the company will continue the recruitment if the primary endpoint is not met in the interim analysis. Philip Serlin, Chief Executive Officer of BioLineRx, said, “A significantly lower than anticipated patient dropout rate in the GENESIS trial triggered our decision to conduct an interim efficacy analysis, for which we have now enrolled a sufficient number of patients.”

GENESIS is a randomized, placebo-controlled, multicenter study. It is designed to assess the safety, tolerability and efficacy of motixafortide and G-CSF, compared to placebo and G-CSF, for mobilizing HSCs for autologous transplantation in multiple myeloma patients. The primary endpoint of the study is to show that motixafortide on top of G-CSF is superior to G-CSF alone in the ability of mobilize ≥ 6x106 CD34+ cells in up to two apheresis sessions. The secondary objectives include time to engraftment of neutrophils and platelets, durability of engraftment and other efficacy and safety metrics.

BioLineRx is mainly invested in developing therapies for different oncological ailments. Motixafortide is the company’s lead program and is a part of a Phase 2a study for treating pancreatic cancer. It is also working on an immunotherapy treatment program for multiple solid tumors named AGI-134.

