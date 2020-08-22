Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

China says U.S. trade talks will happen soon

China and the United States will meet "in the coming days" to discuss the progress of the Phase 1 trade deal reached in February, say Beijing officials. Earlier this week, the White House signaled that no high-level trade talks were on the schedule. Phase 1 requires China to import $77B more than 2017 levels of certain U.S. goods within the first year, and official data suggests China is running far behind schedule on the target.

Robinhood valuation jumps to $11.2B after $200M funding round

Robinhood’s latest funding round comes from D1 Capital Holdings, boosting its valuation from $8.6B and marking its third major investment in five months. The news comes about a week after the stock-trading app company announced plans to hire hundreds of additional registered financial representatives to serve its growing number of customers. In June the company’s daily average revenue trades exceeded those of publicly traded brokerage firms. Last month, Robinhood got $320M of investment added to an earlier series of funding that was announced in April. And in May, it announced a $280M round of investment. It will use the latest funding to improve its core product and customer experience.

Johnson & Johnson cheaply borrows $7.5B for Momenta deal

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) - one of the two best credit risks in the U.S. corporate world - borrowed $7.5B at historically cheap yields to fund a planned $6.5B acquisition of Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA). The offering priced in six parts, ranging from five-year notes with a coupon of 0.55% to a tranche of 40-year notes with a coupon of 2.45%. The AAA rated J&J got a rating for the new debt of AAA from Moody's, though with a negative outlook as the ratings agency expects slower growth from J&J's non-pharmaceutical businesses.

Oracle's TikTok bid has President Trump's support

Asked about reports that Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) will make a bid for ByteDance’s (BDNCE) TikTok, President Trump said, “Well I think Oracle is a great company and I think its owner is a tremendous guy, a tremendous person. I think that Oracle would be certainly somebody that could handle it.” Earlier this month, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) said it was holding acquisition talks with ByteDance and the White House. Last week, Trump gave ByteDance 90 days to sell off TikTok’s U.S. operations.

Boeing deepens job cuts

For a second time this year, Boeing (NYSE:BA) is preparing to offer further voluntary buyouts to its employees, extending its workforce cuts beyond the original 10% target unveiled in April, Bloomberg reports, citing an internal message from CEO Dave Calhoun. The “voluntary layoffs” will be offered to workers in the planemaker’s commercial airplanes unit, services division, and corporate operation, Calhoun said in the message. Boeing began laying off 6,700 employees in late May, part of the 10% staff cuts outlined in April.