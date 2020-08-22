Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of August 23

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Atrion Corp. (ATRI) 9/14 9/30 1.55 1.75 12.90% 1.06% 18 Community Bank System (CBU) 9/14 10/9 0.41 0.42 2.44% 2.88% 29 Lowe's Companies (LOW) 10/20 11/4 0.55 0.6 9.09% 1.48% 58

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Aug. 24 (Ex-Div 8/25)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ritchie Brothers Auctioneers Inc. (RBA) 9/16 0.22 63.07 1.40% 20 S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) 9/10 0.67 362.01 0.74% 47

Tuesday, Aug. 25 (Ex-Div 8/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years LeMaitre Vascular Inc. (LMAT) 9/10 0.095 29.27 1.30% 10 Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) 9/24 0.14 12.48 4.49% 10 Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) 9/10 0.62 170.77 1.45% 11 Steris plc (STE) 9/24 0.4 153.46 1.04% 16 Xylem Inc. (XYL) 9/24 0.26 79.4 1.31% 10

Wednesday, Aug. 26 (Ex-Div 8/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Analog Devices Inc. (ADI) 9/9 0.62 116.02 2.14% 18 Allstate Corp. (ALL) 10/1 0.54 94.49 2.29% 10 Badger Meter Inc. (BMI) 9/11 0.18 64.26 1.12% 28 Cboe Global (CBOE) 9/15 0.42 91.64 1.83% 11 Evercore Inc. (EVR) 9/11 0.58 61.83 3.75% 13 Flowers Foods (FLO) 9/11 0.2 24.65 3.25% 19 Corning Inc. (GLW) 9/30 0.22 32.47 2.71% 10 NextEra Energy Inc. (NEE) 9/15 1.4 282.41 1.98% 26 Nu Skin Enterprises Inc. (NUS) 9/9 0.375 47.56 3.15% 20 Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) 9/11 0.88 206.32 1.71% 63 Perrigo Company plc (PRGO) 9/15 0.225 52.4 1.72% 18 Weyco Group Inc. (WEYS) 9/30 0.24 17.76 5.41% 38

Thursday, Aug. 27 (Ex-Div 8/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Assurant Inc. (AIZ) 9/22 0.63 120.64 2.09% 16 Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (BEP) 9/30 0.434 46.14 3.76% 11 Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP (BIP) 9/30 0.485 44.7 4.34% 13 Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) 9/15 0.71 69.71 4.07% 26 CSX Corp. (CSX) 9/15 0.26 74.13 1.40% 16 Dover Corp. (DOV) 9/15 0.495 109.94 1.80% 65 FactSet Research System Inc. (FDS) 9/17 0.77 356.1 0.86% 22 Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) 9/15 0.91 144.03 2.53% 12 Nike Inc. (NKE) 10/1 0.245 109.75 0.89% 18 Northrop Grumman (NOC) 9/16 1.45 337.86 1.72% 17 Stepan Company (SCL) 9/15 0.275 114.33 0.96% 52 STAG Industrial Inc. (STAG) 9/15 0.12 32.63 4.41% 10 Tennant Company (TNC) 9/15 0.22 69.15 1.27% 48 Union Pacific (UNP) 9/30 0.97 191.57 2.03% 13

Friday, Aug. 28 (Ex-Div 8/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) 9/15 0.275 75.23 1.46% 10 Emclaire Financial Corp. (EMCF) 9/18 0.3 24.8 4.84% 10 Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG) 10/2 0.325 39.85 3.26% 10 Kellogg Company (K) 9/15 0.57 68.89 3.31% 16 Lockheed Martin (LMT) 9/25 2.4 389.57 2.46% 17 McDonald's Corp. (MCD) 9/15 1.25 211.57 2.36% 44 McKesson Corp. (MCK) 10/1 0.42 150.97 1.11% 13 MGE Energy Inc. (MGEE) 9/15 0.37 65.41 2.26% 45 MidWest One Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) 9/15 0.22 18.57 4.74% 10 NACCO Industries (NC) 9/15 0.1925 21.26 3.62% 35 Realty Income Corp. (O) 9/15 0.2335 61.12 4.58% 27 Principal Financial Group Inc. (PFG) 9/25 0.56 42.61 5.26% 12 Polaris Inc. (PII) 9/15 0.62 100.83 2.46% 25 Silgan Holdings Inc. (SLGN) 9/15 0.12 37.52 1.28% 17 Stanley Black & Decker (SWK) 9/15 0.7 159.18 1.76% 53

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Applied Industrial Technologies Inc. (AIT) 8/31 0.32 2.1% Apartment Investment & Management Co. (AIV) 8/28 0.41 4.7% BOK Financial Corp. (BOKF) 8/26 0.51 3.7% Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) 8/27 0.53 4.0% CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) 8/31 0.4075 2.7% Cohen & Steers Inc. (CNS) 8/27 0.39 2.5% Donaldson Company (DCI) 8/31 0.21 1.7% Eaton Corp. plc (ETN) 8/28 0.73 2.9% Fastenal Company (FAST) 8/25 0.25 2.1% Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) 8/28 0.2325 1.8% Lithia Motors Inc. (LAD) 8/28 0.31 0.5% Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) 8/26 0.2 3.9% Lindsay Corp. (LNN) 8/31 0.32 1.3% Landstar System Inc. (LSTR) 8/28 0.21 0.6% Oil-Dri Corp. of America (ODC) 8/28 0.26 3.0% Pool Corp. (POOL) 8/27 0.58 0.7% Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS) 8/28 0.625 2.4% Territorial Bancorp (TBNK) 8/27 0.23 4.3% Williams-Sonoma Inc. (WSM) 8/28 0.48 1.9%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

