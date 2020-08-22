Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 23

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years National Storage Affiliates Trust (NSA) 9/14 9/30 0.33 0.34 3.03% 4.01% 6

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Aug. 24 (Ex-Div 8/25)

None

Tuesday, Aug. 25 (Ex-Div 8/26)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Barnes Group Inc. (B) 9/10 0.16 37.45 1.71% 9

Wednesday, Aug. 26 (Ex-Div 8/27)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) 9/11 0.31 34.82 3.56% 7 Cabot Corp. (CBT) 9/11 0.35 38.39 3.65% 8 Fortune Brands Home & Security (FBHS) 9/16 0.24 85.21 1.13% 8 Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) 9/11 1.03 158.63 2.60% 8 Whirlpool Corp. (WHR) 9/15 1.2 180.78 2.66% 9

Thursday, Aug. 27 (Ex-Div 8/28)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) 9/30 0.12 33.85 1.42% 9 Brookfield Property Partners LP (BPY) 9/30 0.3325 11.85 11.22% 8 Central Pacific Financial Corp. (CPF) 9/15 0.23 15.62 5.89% 7 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) 9/14 0.09 205.23 0.18% 5 LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) 9/8 1.05 65.67 6.40% 9 Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) 9/30 0.11 56.64 0.78% 8 SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) 9/15 0.295 47.17 7.50% 9

Friday, Aug. 28 (Ex-Div 8/31)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Associated Banc-Corp (ASB) 9/15 0.18 13.2 5.45% 8 Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) 9/11 0.31 24.81 5.00% 7 Goldman Sachs Group Inc. (NYSE:GS.PK) 9/29 1.25 202.43 2.47% 9 Hyster-Yale Materials Handling Inc. (HY) 9/15 0.3175 43.12 2.95% 8 Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. (IPG) 9/15 0.255 17.48 5.84% 8 KeyCorp (KEY) 9/15 0.185 11.95 6.19% 9 NBT Bancorp Inc. (NBTB) 9/15 0.27 30.36 3.56% 7 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) 9/15 0.2 64.1 1.25% 5 Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc. (SBGI) 9/15 0.2 20.44 3.91% 9 Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) 9/15 0.42 62.92 2.67% 8 UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) 9/15 0.125 62 0.81% 8 Advanced Drainage Systems Inc. (WMS) 9/15 0.09 57.14 0.63% 6 Watts Water Technologies Inc. (WTS) 9/15 0.23 94.09 0.98% 7 Zions Bancorporation Inc. (ZION) 9/15 0.34 31.59 4.31% 7

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Arbor Realty Trust Inc. (ABR) 8/31 0.31 11.2% Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. (BAH) 8/28 0.31 1.4% BankFinancial Corp. (BFIN) 8/28 0.1 5.4% Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C.PK) 8/28 0.51 4.1% Cognex Corporation (CGNX) 8/28 0.055 0.3% Community Healthcare Trust Inc. (CHCT) 8/28 0.4225 3.6% CTO Realty Growth (CTO) 8/31 0.4 3.8% Dolby Laboratories Inc. (DLB) 8/26 0.22 1.3% Duke Realty Corporation (DRE) 8/31 0.235 2.5% Enviva Partners LP (EVA) 8/28 0.765 7.5% 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY) 8/25 0.09 3.0% Comfort Systems USA Inc. (FIX) 8/25 0.105 0.8% Franklin Financial Services Inc. (FRAF) 8/26 0.3 5.0% Gladstone Investment Corp. (GAIN) 8/31 0.07 8.9% Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (GCBC) 8/31 0.12 2.1% Hilltop Holdings Inc. (HTH) 8/31 0.09 1.8% Idacorp Inc. (IDA) 8/31 0.67 3.0% Investors Bancorp (ISBC) 8/25 0.12 6.3% Gladstone Land Corp. (LAND) 8/31 0.0448 3.5% Macatawa Bank Corp. (MCBC) 8/27 0.08 4.4% MSCI Inc. (MSCI) 8/31 0.78 0.9% Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) 8/31 0.3 1.5% Paychex Inc. (PAYX) 8/27 0.62 3.4% Provident Financial Services Inc. (PFS) 8/28 0.23 7.1% Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) 8/28 0.18 2.1% Superior Group of Companies Inc. (SGC) 8/25 0.1 1.8% Shore Bancshares, Inc. (SHBI) 8/31 0.12 4.9% Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) 8/31 0.15 2.6% S&T Bancorp Inc. (STBA) 8/27 0.28 5.5% Constellation Brands Inc. A (STZ) 8/25 0.75 1.7% Standex International Corp. (SXI) 8/25 0.22 1.5% Timberland Bancorp Inc. (TSBK) 8/28 0.2 4.8% Umpqua Holdings Corp. (UMPQ) 8/31 0.21 7.6% Unitil Corp. (UTL) 8/28 0.375 3.8%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

