Image source

Consumer discretionary stocks were pummeled earlier this year, and for obvious reasons. Consumer spending dried up in a hurry, and in a big way after the initial shutdowns were in place. However, retail spending is back, and therefore, so are the stocks of the beneficiaries.

One such example is low-price retailer Five Below (FIVE), which saw its stock lose almost two-thirds of its value in the COVID-driven plunge earlier this year, but has since more than doubled off the low. I’ve been cautious on Five Below in recent months after being a staunch bull in prior years, and it is because of the valuation. This crisis hasn’t changed that stance, and while I still think Five Below has a long runway for growth, I also think a lot of that is already priced in, which raises risk and reduces reward.

Further, Five Below’s relative strength in its industry is a big worry for me, as I shall now demonstrate. First, let’s start with a chart of Five Below’s industry – Specialty Retailers – against the broader market, as measured by the S&P 500.

We can see that the sector has been extremely strong against the broader market since the start of the year, and that the COVID crisis has served only to accelerate that trend, if anything. Thus, this is a very strong industry from which to select stocks to buy, because the industry as a whole is beating the market.

However, that doesn’t mean one can just blindly pick from specialty retailers, as we can see below, with Five Below’s relative strength against its industry plotted for the same time period.

Five Below has struggled immensely against its sector in the past year, and while it has oscillated between short periods of strength and weakness against the sector, the stock is still much weaker than it was at the start of the year, and it is even worse going back to last summer.

In other words, while Five Below is in a terrific industry with lots of relative strength against the market, it is lagging its peers in a big way. Combined with what I see as a lofty valuation, all of these factors mean I remain very cautious on Five Below.

Growth, but at what price?

I continue to have little doubt Five Below is a terrific growth story. The company has around 1,000 stores today, with its long-stated goal of 2,500 stores still on the horizon. That will provide a long runway for revenue growth, which should translate into profit growth.

Image source

Indeed, stats like these are touted regularly by management, and why not? 20%+ annual revenue growth, extremely profitable new stores and strong earnings are all things to celebrate. The problem is that earnings growth will be tougher to come by because of flat margins, so the valuation seems fully baked in my view.

To illustrate this point, I’ve plotted SG&A costs, gross profit, and EBIT margin for the past few years.

Source: TIKR.com

This chart doesn’t show us much because all the lines are essentially flat. However, that is exactly the point I want to make. These numbers have barely moved during a period when the company is boosting revenue at 20%+ annually, vastly expanding its store portfolio. I thought years ago that this store expansion would result in margin expansion as well, as higher revenue would leverage down fixed and operating costs. However, that simply hasn’t proven to be the case.

Does that necessarily mean no margin expansion is possible? Certainly not. However, history is a very strong guide here, so I’m unwilling to expect margin expansion to play a key role in earnings growth from here. I was proven wrong from my predictions years ago, and years of strong evidence suggest caution on margins is more than warranted.

The company’s May quarter was hideous, as expected, given that its stores were closed for much of it. The second quarter will look much the same way, as May and June were largely impacted by COVID closures as well. However, looking forward, we should see some normalization into fiscal 2022.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Indeed, EPS is expected to rebound 136% next year, and a further 24% the year after that. Even still, shares already trade for 24 times fiscal 2023 estimates, and given the fact that we have no vaccine – and no vaccine is on the immediate horizon – it seems logical to price in some risk of another wave of infections that would then lead to another wave of shutdowns. To be clear, I’m not saying that is going to happen. What I am saying is that completely discounting that possibility is foolhardy considering the precarious position we find ourselves in today. It appears to me that Five Below is back to a fully normalized valuation, which in turn, suggests to me that the stock is pricing in a vaccine and return to normal, when we are a very long way from that today.

Five Below’s growth story is alive and well, but with no margin expansion, it simply hasn’t turned out to be the growth story I thought it would be a few years ago. The stock is lower than it was a year ago, and lower than it was before the crisis struck.

Relative strength has been nonexistent for Five Below, so it appears the market agrees with my assessment that shares are at best fully valued, and at worst, ignoring possible negative events. This is a great company with an impeccable model that works in a lot of locations, and with a wide variety of value-minded consumers. However, that doesn’t make it an attractive investment when the price is too high, which I feel it is today. If it is a specialty retailer you’re after, you can do much better than Five Below.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.