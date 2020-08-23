Gold: Different Scenarios, One Main Outlook (Bullish)

Gold is not only a hedge against inflation but also considered a zero-beta asset that usually rises in periods of equity drawdowns and a hedge against political risk.

We think that the lack of growth in the real economy due to social distancing will force central banks to do more.

In the past few months, the threat of a potential deflationary depression caused by the global supply and demand shock due to COVID-19 forced governments and central banks to massively and constantly intervene in the market. As a result, one of the most important charts in the current environment has been the annual growth in central banks’ assets, which reversed from -1.5tr USD in March 2019 to nearly 5tr USD in July 2020 and generated a tremendous rally in gold. Figure 1 shows that the annual change in assets in the major 5 central banks (Fed, ECB, BoJ, PBoC, BoE) has co-moved significantly with the change in gold prices. With gold up over 25 percent year-to-date, investors have been questioning if the recent consolidation was announcing a temporary pause.

Figure 1

Source: Eikon Reuters, RR calculations

In order to answer that question, we enumerate a list of scenarios and try to analyze what the appropriate outlook for gold is.

Scenario 1: lower growth for longer (50%)

Our main scenario is that it will take longer than currently expected for most of the economies to recover to their potential growth in the medium term, partly due to social distancing as a lot of businesses will start to see a drastic plunge in profits as we move into the autumn and winter. As many investors have argued, while central banks have the capacity to intervene and solve a liquidity issue, it gets more complicated in a solvency crisis. Under that scenario, real GDP growth will remain flat and deflationary pressures will remain strong, forcing central banks and governments to constantly intervene by flooding the market with liquidity, which is strongly bullish for gold.

Scenario 2: Long-term inflation expectations start to surprise investors (30%)

Despite the sharp increase in uncertainty and ambiguity over inflation expectations, the market is currently extremely ‘bearishly’ positioned due to the rising political and economic uncertainty coming forward. For instance, figure 2 (left frame) shows that total assets in US money market funds reached an all-time high of USD 4.3tr in Q1 2020, up from USD 2.8tr in Q1 2018. The 10Y yield has also remained surprisingly low, oscillating around 65bps, despite the recovery in stocks (figure 2, right frame) and energy prices, which has lifted up the market-based measure of LT inflation expectations (5Y5Y inflation swap is back above 2%). We could argue that the constant Fed interventions have significantly compressed the term premium and that LT US interest rates do not reflect the real state of the economy anymore, but bond bulls could experience severe losses if inflationary pressure starts to kick in. This scenario would also be bullish for gold.

Figure 2

Source: Eikon Reuters, FRED

Scenario 3: global outlook actually worsens (15%)

Another likely scenario is if global economic activity starts to weaken dramatically amid rising uncertainty, political risk and threat of new waves of lockdown. Even though central banks cannot ‘print jobs’, policymakers will do whatever they can to prevent the equity and housing ‘bubbles’ from bursting. Again, under that scenario, a constant increase in central banks’ assets will lead to more money in circulation, which is positive for gold.

Scenario 4: a V-shape recovery in real growth (5%)

Under that scenario, the most optimistic one but the less likely, real growth recovers faster than anyone anticipated and therefore catches up with asset prices with a moderate increase in consumer prices. Nominal growth comes back to 3.5/4 percent (1.5% real and 2% inflation), which leads to a positive retracement in LT US yields (i.e. higher yields) and therefore should be negative for non-interest-bearing assets such as gold. It is difficult to see such a scenario occurring given the current environment and therefore we assign a 5 percent probability to it.

To conclude, our main three scenarios (combining a total probability of 95 percent) shows a positive outlook for gold prices. Gold is not only a hedge against inflation but is also considered a zero-beta asset that usually rises in periods of equity drawdowns (figure 3) and a hedge against political risk. There is a high chance that the COVID-19 shock and the persistence of social distancing rules will ‘force’ central banks to continue their monetary debasement to prevent any deflationary pressures from happening.

Figure 3

Source: Eikon Reuters

Disclosure: I am/we are long UUP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.