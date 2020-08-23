Wall Street Breakfast: The Week Ahead

Earnings spotlight: Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) on August 24; Best Buy (NYSE:BBY), J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN), Hewlett Packard Enterprises (NYSE:HPE) and Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) on August 25; Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY), Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS), Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) and PVH (NYSE:PVH) on August 26; Dollar General (NYSE:DG), Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR), Gap (NYSE:GPS), VMware (NYSE:VMW), Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) on August 27 and Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL); Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) on August 28.

Spotlight on Best Buy: Strong results are expected out of Best Buy (BBY) when the retailer reports Q2 earnings on August 25. The retailer is seen as a beneficiary of WFH and school-at-home trends, but Bank of America is cautious into the print. "We are more positive on BBY’s earnings outlook, but our view is tempered by valuation that is well above BBY’s 5yr range (16X vs. 12X) and some caution going into the holiday season," previews the firm. Something else to consider with Best Buy ahead of the report next week is the recent track record in retail of comparable sales numbers vs. consensus in the age of no formal guidance. Driving home that point are the following comp results - Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) +34.2% vs. 16.3% consensus, Target (NYSE:TGT) +24.3% vs. 8.6% consensus, Home Depot (NYSE:HD) +23.4% vs. +11.4% consensus and Walmart (NYSE:WMT) +9.3% vs. +6.2% consensus.

Smith & Wesson split: Smith & Wesson Brands (SWBI) will separate into a firearms business and an outdoor products and accessories business called American Outdoor Brands (AOUT) on August 24. Smith & Wesson Brands stockholders will receive one share of American Outdoor Brands common stock for every four shares held as of August 10. Following the spin-off, American Outdoor Brands will be a separate publicly-traded company independent from Smith & Wesson Brands. The split arrives with demand for firearms in an uptrend and outdoors products also seeing strong demand as consumers opt for RV/camping vacations at a record rate.

Data updates: The Nevada Gaming Control Board is expected to post gaming win numbers for July sometime near the end of the week. A full month of casino activity almost guarantees sequential improvement from June, although the year-over-year comparison will still be rough. For the most part, casino execs from Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR), MGM Resorts (NYSE:MGM), Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD), Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) and Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) have sounded positive on traffic following the shutdown period. Looking ahead, the Nevada Resort Association expects the Labor Day holiday weekend to drive strong visitation to the city with some tourist areas in the U.S. under quarantine orders.

Movies: The movie industry is looking for the fourth weekend in a row of increasing box office sales in the U.S. The last three weekends have seen the tally increase from $952K to $1.2M to over $2.0M even with ticket prices at basement lows. New releases this week for AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC), Cinemark (NYSE:CNK), Regal Entertainment (NYSE:RGC) and Marcus (NYSE:MCS) include Solstice Studios' Unhinged and Roadside Attractions' Words on Bathroom Walls. Ticket sales for Christopher Nolan's Tenet go on sale on August 27 ahead of the debut on September 3.