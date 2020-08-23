EUR/GBP Could Hit 0.9600, As Euro Comes Into Favor While Brexit Risks Remain

GBP may positively surprise over the long term, but for now, U.K. risks remain while EUR-specific risks seem to have dropped in recent times. I think that our EUR/GBP bias should remain bullish for the time being.

OECD PPP model data suggests EUR/GBP could even trade as high as 0.9600. While I am not otherwise this implicitly pessimistic on GBP, this level for EUR/GBP was found during the 2008/09 crisis, and I believe it is certainly possible for EUR/GBP to trade just as high in 2020 or 2021.

The reduced break-up risk (and therefore potential for higher political stability) have helped EUR gain against other currencies, while Purchasing Power Parity models suggest further upside is possible for EUR/GBP.

The EUR/GBP currency pair, which expresses the value of the euro in terms of the British pound sterling, is an important signal for FX market's assessment of the euro's value. While EUR/USD is typically viewed as the most important barometer of the euro, important USD trends can distort our perspective. The U.S. dollar is the world's reserve currency, while the euro is effectively a competing reserve currency. USD tends to represent around 60% of major central bank FX reserves, while EUR represents closer to 20%.

(Source: Bank of International Settlements)

The GBP is also a reserve currency for that matter (i.e., widely held by central banks), but to a far lesser extent. Based on recent IMF data, GBP claims represented about 486 billion (in USD terms) of total allocated reserves across major central banks; about 4.4% (Q1 2020). A rule of thumb has been that GBP reserves have represented around 5% of FX reserves.

(Source: International Monetary Fund)

Therefore, while EUR/USD is important, EUR/GBP provides us with another look into euro value that is "independent" of major shifts in USD. We are seeing a major shift in USD recently, of course, with EUR/USD rocketing to the upside (which I continue to discuss).

Furthermore, in modern times, Brexit presents a key variable in the equation for EUR/GBP. Rather obviously, the more pessimistic the market is on Brexit, EUR/GBP is liable to rise (owing to a weaker GBP). This may occur alongside a weaker EUR/USD, which could help to soften EUR/GBP upside. Nevertheless, GBP remains fairly volatile itself, and vulnerable to surprises. For example, the end of 2020 remains an important deadline for the U.K. to establish a trade deal with the European Union. There is still a high risk of no deal being agreed. I continue to believe the market is too sanguine with respect to GBP.

Another factor, independent of Brexit and political instability, is the economics of Purchasing Power Parity. This is a rather sophisticated model that helps to assess the value of currencies based on their relative purchasing power. The Big Mac Index is one such model, albeit simplified, which looks to the prices of McDonald's Big Mac burgers in different countries. This is an interesting model since in theory the prices should equal in different geographies, owing to the relative homogeneity of the Big Mac internationally. If Big Macs cost less in one geography over another (as they do in the euro area versus the United States), the model would suggest the currency in question (in this case EUR versus USD) is undervalued.

Other factors distort the value of PPP models, such as the relative wages of different countries. For example, on a raw PPP basis, the Indian rupee is often viewed as extremely undervalued, yet it is not nearly so undervalued when we adjust for differences in GDP per capita (per person). A burger might be very cheap in India, but workers are paid far less on average. We have to account for these differences.

On a GDP-adjusted basis, the euro is basically fairly valued according to the Big Mac Index (as at July 2020), apparently overvalued by 2%.

(Source: The Economist)

Meanwhile, the Big Mac Index suggests that the euro is overvalued by 14% relative to GBP. This is interesting because we would expect USD to find a premium, perhaps even on a GDP-adjusted basis relative to the euro, owing to USD's supposed world reserve currency status. The fact that the euro is modestly overvalued on a GDP-adjusted basis relative to USD (i.e., by 2% as above), and apparently overvalued by 14% relative to GBP (see below), is indicative of potential EUR overvaluation more broadly.

However, thankfully our world economies are not based on solely burgers. A broader PPP model is provided by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (the OECD). Using their data, I compare (in the chart below) the price of EUR/GBP relative to annual change in the OECD's PPP-implied rate. The PPP rate is effectively an annual "step function" (shown in red), for which we have data for 2019 at the latest. Since the annual change is typically not too significant, we can assume that the 2020 figure is not likely to be too far removed from the 2019 rate of 0.9634.

(Chart created by the author using OECD data).

As we can see, the general direction over time has been in favor of euro strength, and indeed EUR/GBP has risen over time alongside this trend. However, from time to time, the premium (or discount) has changed (in and out of favor of the euro). This is what makes predicting currencies difficult: lots of factors are at play, and while PPP models are useful in that they can provide us with a long-term bias supported by fundamental trade factors, they are still only guides. The chart below maps the implied EUR premium (or discount) relative to GBP through to the end of 2019.

From the chart above, we can (I think rightly) assume that the euro has, effectively since inception, received little support from the market. It has traded, even relative to GBP, at a discount (with respect to its PPP value). Of course, this does seem to contradict the Big Mac Index model somewhat, although the Big Mac Index data is more recent (July 2020), and the direction of The Economist's (over-)valuation of the euro (relative to GBP) did move downward through 2019 just as our OECD model seems to have generally implied the same. In other words, directionally, these models seem to be in harmony.

And this brings us to another factor: political stability (or lack thereof). Markets have weighed down the euro historically because of the risk of a European Union break-up. Yet in recent times, it is the United Kingdom which faces the risk of a break-up, and more broadly this can be expected to affect both EUR and GBP. Therefore, pitting these two currencies together would seem to place more risk emphasis on GBP (since it is the smaller country which is to lose the immediate benefits of the free trade area, etc.).

Meanwhile, the "EU recovery fund" (effectively established in response to the COVID-19 crisis and its after-effects) has ushered in plans for large-scale, joint sovereign debt issuance (which will involve €750 billion of new bonds over the next five years), which has been described as potentially signaling a new era for Europe. Ultimately, this is net-positive for the euro. Germany has for a long time been fiscally prudent, which has brought German bond yields even below the ECB's deposit facility rate of negative -0.50%. Increased spending, as well as joint issuance, means potentially higher yields and most importantly a reduced risk of a break-up of the EU.

In other words, markets have had to reassess the euro; a bullish euro in the short term does not mean that markets suddenly now view the euro as a paragon, but rather that EUR-specific risks have fallen. Yet, as we look to our OECD PPP model price of approximately 0.9634 (as at 2019), we should not get ahead of ourselves. Throughout the rest of 2020, especially as the Brexit deadline approaches, I would suggest that there is a strong likelihood for EUR/GBP to trade higher (closer to 0.9600).

EUR/GBP currently trading at the 0.90 handle. Subsequent to 2020, if the United Kingdom is able to navigate its new-found independence successfully (even without a formal EU trade deal), over time there is some potential for EUR/GBP downside. Yet for now, my bias would remain to the upside for EUR/GBP as year-end Brexit-specific risks remain on the horizon. Recent EUR strength (versus USD and other major currencies) should continue to spill over into EUR/GBP. For reference, the chart below illustrates recent price action using monthly candlesticks, in light of the 0.96 handle which is suggested by our OECD PPP model.

This is a level that is nicely in alignment with the highs late 2008 and early 2009 (i.e., the Great Recession). I would not rule out the possibility that the euro returns to this area once again before GBP stages any comeback in 2021 and/or beyond.

