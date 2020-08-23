It is easy for smaller companies to be overlooked. Even when they are performing well, their smaller market capitalization can mean less scrutiny from institutions, smaller holdings in ETFs, and fewer stock analysts willing to take the time to review the company's progress.

For smaller utilities transitioning to renewable energy, it can be hard to gain needed recognition, but that can be profitable to individual investors.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) is a pure electric utility that has just concluded a very successful Q2 2020 in a difficult economy as it is repositioning itself for a renewable energy future.

Source: POR Investor Presentation, August 2020

Making the change to renewables

President and CEO Maria Pope recently told Greentech Media:

"The utility sector has decarbonized its energy supply more than I think most people appreciate," Pope said in a recent interview. "Overwhelmingly, we are focused on doing even better, and we're at a very interesting inflection point."

The article highlighted:

A virtual power plant pilot study to look at aggregating home batteries.

Automatically enrolling residents in a demand-response program.

Backing the concept of installing chargers for electric trucks along the I-5, the West Coast's main north-south highway.

Portland General Electric's current project is its Wheatridge Renewable Energy Facility that is being constructed with NextEra Energy Resources.

When completed it will offer:

300 megawatts of emissions-free power

Largest solar farm in Oregon

Largest battery storage facility in Oregon

One of the largest battery storage facilities in the nation

100,000 homes powered

Source: POR Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

Given the problems currently facing California with power demands, Portland General Electric stands in sharp contrast to utilities in California.

Source: POR Investor Presentation, August 2020

Company Earnings

Earnings per share were up by more than 50% from $0.28 per share in Q2 2019 to $0.43 in Q2 2020. They follow increases in the first quarter with earnings per share in Q1 2019 of $0.82 and Q1 2020 of $0.91 per share (+10.9%).

Source: POR Q2 2020 Earnings Presentation

The company's CEO explained in the earnings conference call that part of the dramatic change between Q2 2019 and Q2 2020 can be attributed to favorable hydro and wind conditions across the region that resulted in surplus energy and low power prices.

At the same time, in 2020, Covid-19 is affecting this company along with other utilities that have seen a decline in electric usage from commercial customers, only partially offset by higher residential usage.

Overall, the company has reaffirmed its revised full-year guidance of $2.20 to $2.50, reflecting anticipated economic challenges that its customers and the community face.

With a present stock price around $41-$42, that places an expected price-earnings ratio of 17.6 with a quarterly dividend of $0.4075 (announced July 2020 with ex-div set for September 24) and a yield just shy of 4%.

Source: POR Investor Presentation, August 2020. (2020 dividends shown on chart reflect a $0.385 quarterly dividend, which has now been raised to $0.4075).

Rates

Since Portland General Electric operates in only one state, Oregon's Public Utility Commission (PUC) plays a major role in the company's revenues and profitability.

The company's most recent rate case occurred in 2019 and resulted in an approved Return on Equity of 9.5%.

Source: POR Investor Presentation, August 2020

Playing with the big boys

Compared to the largest utilities in the U.S., while Portland's revenue is only a tenth of companies such as NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), the metrics are very good.

Company Return on Assets Return on Equity Debt/Equity Ratio POR 2.86 9.10 117.69 NEE 3.15 7.66 111.18 D 3.60 2.11 131.32 DUK 2.23 4.21 141.73 SO 2.88 10.05 154.37 AEP 2.50 9.54 161.13

Source: Seeking Alpha

Source: POR Q2 2020 Investor Presentation

Conclusion

With a 10-year Treasury yielding below 1%, income-oriented investors are looking for investments that can be both resilient through periodic downturns in the stock market and paying a safe dividend.

No utility stock can be completely investment-safe. The higher yields offered by utility stocks come with their own set of issues - both stock-specific and subject to general market trends, up and down.

A small utility concentrated in one state can add risk because of its lack of geographical diversification, but size per se is not protection, as investors learned with PG&E (NYSE:PCG).

By choosing a utility that offers strong future growth and is geographically apart, electric utility investors can take advantage of good income-producing yields.

Portland General Electric has earned a place in that mix.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in POR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.