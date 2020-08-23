The Maxeon spin-off will allow for a greater degree of specialization on the panel manufacturing and the solar DG fronts.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) recently released better-than-expected Q2 results. The company reported a quarterly revenue of $352.9 million and a GAAP EPS of $0.11, beating expectations by $53.9 million and $0.64 respectively. Despite COVID-19, SunPower continues to perform well and execute on its plans. In fact, SunPower has seen its stock completely recover from the coronavirus-induced downturn over the past few months.

SunPower is notably in the process of undergoing a major spin-off of its Maxeon business. Shareholders will get "one Maxeon share for every eight SunPower shares held on close of business on Aug. 17, 2020." The company believes that this spin-off will allow Maxeon "to rapidly expand its international manufacturing footprint and downstream footprint." The remaining SunPower business will become one of the largest residential and commercial DG (distributed generation) players in solar.

SunPower believes that spinning off Maxeon will create value for both its panel manufacturing and DG businesses.

Source: SunPower

Greater Degree of Specialization

The Maxeon spin-off should be a net positive for SunPower as it will allow for a greater degree of focus and specialization. By splitting off its global solar panel business, SunPower will be able to focus more heavily on potentially more promising DG markets in residential and commercial solar. This spin-off should also allow its solar panel business to operate more efficiently as a standalone business.

Given how competitive the major solar sectors have become, shareholders should be better off with SunPower and Maxeon separating. Management will no longer have to split its attention by competing in both the highly competitive panel manufacturing and DG businesses. Both the new SunPower and Maxeon should have ample opportunity to grow given how promising their respective spaces are.

The DG Space Is Heating Up

The DG solar space is starting to attract a great deal of competition. This is not surprising given the rapid advancements being made in solar and storage technologies. Batteries, in particular, are starting to dramatically increase the cost effectiveness of DG technologies. This is making businesses like residential solar particularly attractive even to larger companies.

This essentially means that SunPower will have a hard time growing and even maintaining market share in the solar DG market. With the likes of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN), and Vivint Solar (NYSE:VSLR) all vying for dominance in solar DG, SunPower will have an incredibly difficult road ahead. With Tesla ramping up its solar business and Sunrun now planning to acquire Vivint Solar, SunPower will have to make large moves of its own to remain competitive in the space.

However, SunPower could have a superior business model compared to many large competitors like Sunrun. By focusing more heavily on cash sales and loans, SunPower will be able to mitigate the issues associated with long-term solar products. Competitors like Sunrun and Vivint Solar have largely centered their business models around long-term solar products like PPAs and leases. These long-term solar products come with a plethora of their own potential issues and are still largely untested in the long run.

DG solar segments like residential solar are expected to grow at an incredibly fast pace over the next few years.

Source: Department of Energy

Promising New Products

SunPower recently launched its residential storage solution SunVault and its rooftop solar OneRoof products. Its OneRoof product, in particular, should help differentiate SunPower from competitors. The OneRoof is currently the only complete roof-integrated system on the market. These two products, which are some of the most innovative in the company's history, sets it up well in important DG markets like residential solar.

With Tesla heavily pushing its own creative rooftop solar product, Solar Roof, SunPower will need its own innovative products to survive over the long term. SunVault and OneRoof should certainly help give SunPower an edge at least in the near term. However, it is still too early to tell if these products will make a long-term impression in the DG industry.

SunPower's OneRoof is currently one of the most creative rooftop solar solutions in the industry.

Source: SunPower

Conclusion

The solar industry is rapidly changing as solar finally starts to enter the mainstream. Solar DG, in particular, is starting to make large gains in residential and commercial as a result of the advancements being made in solar efficiency and energy storage technology. SunPower's growing focus on solar DG could help the company cement a long-term presence in this promising sector.

SunPower is still a very risky bet at its current market capitalization $2 billion. Although SunPower is adapting well to a changing solar industry by streamlining and innovating, the company is facing more competition than ever. Investors should still be wary of SunPower considering the competitive threats facing the company.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.