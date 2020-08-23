Product orders are down materially, and so are top- and bottom-line guidance numbers for the upcoming quarter.

Cisco's (CSCO) ongoing business transformation efforts are commendable, but earnings growth (and by extension, the re-rating potential of shares) looks to be quite challenging in the near to medium term. The primary headwind comes from a challenged Enterprise IT spending outlook, with a slower recovery looking increasingly likely amid deterioration in product orders. In sum, Cisco's recent earnings report and guidance numbers did little to allay investor concerns, and at current valuations of c. 14x 2021 earnings, I see limited upside potential for Cisco shares.

FQ4 Beat Was Narrower Than At First Glance

The July quarter was not a bad quarter by any means, and results beat on all metrics across the top and bottom lines. For instance, both sales of $12.2 billion (ahead of consensus of $12.1 billion) and non-GAAP EPS of $0.80 (ahead of consensus estimates of $0.74) posted hefty headline beats.

Source: FQ4 Presentation

Normalizing the lower effective FQ4 tax rate, however, reveals a c. $0.03 one-off tailwind for the quarter, leaving only c. $0.03 of the beat attributable to stronger fundamentals (improved top-line and slightly better gross margins at 65%). If we were to adjust for the impact of c. $363 million in stock compensation, pro-forma EPS would have been lower at $0.68, implying a steeper 6.8% Y/Y decline.

FQ4 '19 FQ4 '20 Pro Forma EPS $0.83 $0.80 Impact of Stock Comp ($0.09) ($0.09) Normalized Taxes @ 20% ($0.01) ($0.03) Pro Forma EPS Incl Stock Comp $0.73 $0.68 % Y/Y Change -6.8%

Source: Company Data

Considerable Headwinds Across the Product Portfolio

By product, Infrastructure Platforms (-16% Y/Y) was the hardest hit from COVID-19, as weakness across switching, routing, data center, and wireless weighed on results. Catalyst 9K sales were a source of resilience ("up double digits"), as the new product lineup continues to penetrate the campus switching installed base.

Applications revenue was also disappointing at -9% Y/Y, despite management citing "double-digit" growth in Webex, along with "solid growth" in AppDynamics and IoT software. This implies declines elsewhere in the portfolio, with unified communication and TP endpoints singled out as key detractors.

The product portfolio did benefit from growth in Security (+10% Y/Y), as strong double-digit growth in cloud security products, as well as momentum in the Duo and Umbrella offerings, led the outperformance. Management also noted three quarters in a row of double-digit webscale growth, led by traction on the 8K and silicon fronts, though meaningful contributions might take another one to two years.

Source: Q4 '20 Press Release

Transformation Plans on Track

On the bright side, Cisco has made steady gains on its initial transformation targets, largely exceeding its 2017 targets for software and services (51% vs. 50% target), along with subscription as a % of software, which currently stands at 78% (vs. the 66% target).

Source: FQ4 Presentation

The successful transformation is positive for margins, but growth in recurring revenue has slowed considerably (+2.5% Y/Y in fiscal 2020) since the initial targets were laid out in 2017.

2017A 2018A 2019A 2020A Product recurring revenue 3,568 4,682 5,071 5,199 Y/Y Growth 31.2% 8.3% 2.5%

Source: Company Data

To kickstart growth again, further transformation is needed to keep pace with next-gen architecture preferences in a post-COVID-19 world. Positively, management has laid out plans to rebalance its R&D towards growth areas such as cloud security, enterprise automation, application insights/analytics, 400G, 5G, and Wi-Fi 6, while pivoting the majority of the portfolio to be delivered "as a service." (including hardware-as-a-service consumption models). This should entail a ramp-up in R&D spend, which has notably declined, along with marketing and G&A expenses in fiscal 2020.

2017A 2018A 2019A 2020A R & D expense 5,373 5,626 5,836 5,572 Sales & Marketing Exp 8,637 8,669 9,024 8,650 G & A expense 1,700 1,810 1,903 1,666 Total Op Expenses 15,710 16,105 16,763 15,888

Source: Company Data

Alternatively, the next phase of Cisco's transformation could come via M&A (likely large and dilutive), considering management retains a list of potential targets it maintains on a "pretty regular basis." Tech valuations are lofty at present, but with c. $29 billion of cash and equivalents on the balance sheet (and the capacity to raise much more to fund M&A), there is plenty of room to maneuver.

Source: Q4 '20 Press Release

Deterioration in Order Trends Stands Out Amid Weaker Guidance

At a time when most companies are calling for a trough, Cisco's worsening order trends stand out. While total product orders were down 10% Y/Y (materially worse than the 5% Y/Y decline in FQ3), commercial orders were especially concerning at -23% Y/Y. Enterprise orders were also down, though only at -7% Y/Y.

On a geographical basis, product order declines were broad-based across regions, including -13% Y/Y in the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China (APJC) region, -11% Y/Y in Americas, and -6% in Y/Y EMEA. As management later revealed on the earnings call, however, it was emerging markets that were the hardest hit at -19% Y/Y, with BRICS plus Mexico the key detractor at -26% Y/Y.

Source: FQ4 Presentation

With order trends down considerably Y/Y, the FQ1 guidance was similarly weak. Revenue was down a disappointing 9-11% Y/Y, for instance, and despite relatively resilient gross margins in the 64%-65% range, EBIT margins are guided to be lower at 30-31%. With the tax rate also set to rise to 19%, non-GAAP EPS for the upcoming quarter was guided at $0.70 at the midpoint (down c.18% Y/Y).

Source: Q4 '20 Press Release

Interestingly, Cisco's lowered operating margin guidance signals a notable step-back in Cisco's positive margin progression in prior years. While some of this is likely down to the challenging operating environment amid COVID-19 headwinds, it also raises the question of whether the Cisco margin improvement story is nearing its end.

2016A 2017A 2018A 2019A 2020A FQ1 ’21 (Guidance) Operating Margin 30.7% 31.6% 31.1% 32.2% 33.8% 30-31%

Source: Company Data

Major Cost Cuts and CFO Departure Signal Large Scale Reorganization Ahead

Beyond portfolio changes, Cisco is also targeting a c. $1 billion annualized cost reduction to preserve the underlying business' earnings power amid top-line pressures. This shouldn't come as a surprise, as Cisco has historically been quick to pull cost levers when the operations have come under pressure.

Of the $1 billion cost-cut, 80% will come from operating expenses, while the remainder will come out of COGS. As Cisco will have to balance the cost cuts with strategic investment needs, not all of the cost cuts will likely stick. A portion of the savings may go toward accelerating the transition of its portfolio to be delivered as a service, for instance, along with growth areas such as the cloud, automation, and application insights and analytics.

The cost reduction plan also coincides with CFO Kelly Kramer's retirement from the company. The timing of her departure is negative and could prove to be an overhang in the near-term. The underlying signal seems to be the need for large scale reorganization at Cisco to both stabilize the business and return to growth now that its 2017 targets have been achieved. Nonetheless, I do not anticipate any significant changes to Cisco's capital allocation policies and fully expect repurchases to resume in the upcoming quarter.

Source: Company Data

Tough Times Ahead

FQ4 may have been ahead of consensus, but it was still a tough quarter, and further deterioration in the FQ1 '21 guidance is certainly not encouraging news. The tone on the pace of a recovery was also reserved, and considering the number and scale of changes Cisco is planning, we appear to be set for a slower recovery ahead.

At current levels, Cisco trades at c. 14x 2021 earnings, which isn't particularly cheap for a company struggling for growth. Cisco has executed well financially, and earnings have benefited from aggressive buybacks in recent years, but with growth headwinds on the rise, I see limited upside to earnings estimates or the valuation multiple going forward.

Data by YCharts

