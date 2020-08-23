Earnings of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) dipped to $0.76 per share in the second quarter from $0.78 per share in the first quarter of 2020, due to net interest margin compression. Earnings will likely improve in the remainder of the year due to accelerated booking of fees under the Paycheck Protection Program, which will boost net interest income. Moreover, provision expense will likely decline due to economic factors. Consequently, I'm expecting earnings to increase by 22% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I'm expecting INDB to report earnings of $3.44 per share, down 32% from last year. INDB is currently facing a high level of credit risk because of the company's substantial exposure to COVID-19-sensitive industries. The June 2021 target price suggests a limited upside from the current market price; hence, I'm adopting a neutral rating on INDB.

Existing Loan Loss Reserves Incorporate a Fairly Stressed Economic Outlook

INDB reported a provision expense of $20 million in the second quarter, down from $25 million in the first quarter of 2020. The management based the provisioning on forecasts of various economic variables, including unemployment and GDP growth. The following quote from the second quarter's 10-Q filing gives details on these economic forecasts:

The underlying assumptions related to the Company's economic forecast included items such as unemployment rates peaking late 2021, federal funds rates hold steady near 0% until 2022, and an expectation that no sustained economic recovery will occur until 2022."

As the above economic outlook appears fairly stressed, I believe there will be little need to further increase reserves. Hence, I'm expecting the provision expense to decline in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I'm expecting INDB to report a provision expense of $70 million, up from $6 million in 2019.

Actual provision expense may differ materially from estimates because INDB is currently facing quite a high level of credit risk. Around 12.5% of total loans are under a payment deferral program, as mentioned in the 10-Q filing. The management expects some of the modified loans to return to payment soon, but it expects around 80% of modified hotel loans to request another deferral, as mentioned in the second quarter's conference call. Furthermore, around 17.4% of total loans are to COVID-19-sensitive industries, which elevate the credit risk. The following table gives details of INDB's exposure to vulnerable industries.

Accelerated Paycheck Protection Program Fees to Lift Net Interest Income

Accelerated booking of fees under the Paycheck Protection Program, PPP, will likely drive net interest income in the year ahead. As mentioned in the 10-Q filing, INDB funded $793 million of loans under PPP in the second quarter. The company earned total fees of $26.2 million on the loans, which it will recognize over the life of the loans, as mentioned in the conference call. The management expects some loans to get forgiven early in the fourth quarter of 2020; hence, INDB will accelerate the recognition of fees this year.

Excluding the impact of accelerated fees under PPP, the net interest margin, NIM, will likely trend downwards in the year ahead. Asset repricing and the origination of new loans in a lower interest rate environment will pressurize yields. On the other hand, the deposit mix improvement over the second quarter will ease the pressure on NIM. INDB's non-interest-bearing deposits made up 34.5% of total deposits at the end of the last quarter as opposed to 30% at the end of March 2020. Moreover, the management is looking to place interest rate index floors on new variable-rate commercial loan volume, as mentioned in the conference call. Consequently, the management expects the core margin to compress only slightly over the second half of the year. Considering these factors and management's guidance, I'm expecting NIM to decline by 3bps in each of the remaining two quarters, excluding the impact of accelerated booking of fees under PPP. The following table shows my estimates for yield, cost, and NIM.

Loans and Deposits Likely to Decline Due to the Impact of PPP

The forgiveness of PPP loans late this year will likely pressurize the total loan balance in the remainder of the year. Excluding the impact of PPP, loan growth will likely remain low in the year ahead due to the economic slowdown and the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Overall, I'm expecting INDB to end the year with a total loan balance of $8.6 billion, down 7.4% from the end of June 2020, and down 2.8% from the end of last year.

The management expects deposits to also decline in the year ahead as PPP funds will be utilized by the borrowers, as mentioned in the conference call. As a result, I'm expecting year-end deposits to stand at $10.4 billion, down 2.5% from the end of June 2020. The following table shows my estimates for loans, deposits, and other balance sheet items.

Expecting Earnings to Increase by 22% in the Second Half of the Year Compared to the First Half

The accelerated booking of fees under PPP and lower provision expense will likely increase the earnings in the second half of the year compared to the first half. Moreover, non-interest income will likely remain elevated for at least another quarter because of strength in the mortgage banking business. As mentioned in the conference call, INDB's mortgage pipeline stood at $268 million at the end of the last quarter. Consequently, I'm expecting earnings to increase by 22% in the second half of the year compared to the first half. For the full year, I'm expecting INDB to report earnings of $3.44 per share, down 32% from last year. The following table shows my income statement estimates.

Actual earnings may differ materially from estimates because the uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic pose risks to provision expense. The sizable exposure to vulnerable industries creates high credit risks, which may lead to negative surprises in provision expense and earnings. Moreover, around 12.5% of the portfolio is under loan modification, which adds to the risk.

Limited Upside Warrants a Neutral Rating

I'm using the historical price-to-book value multiple, P/B, to value INDB. The stock has traded at an average P/B multiple of 1.37 in the first half of 2020. Multiplying the June 2021 forecast book value per share of $52.5 with the average P/B multiple gives a target price of $71.8 for the mid of next year. This target price implies an upside of 12.9% from INDB's August 21 closing price. The following table shows the sensitivity of the target price to the P/B multiple.

INDB is also offering a low dividend yield of 2.9%, assuming the company maintains its quarterly dividend at the current level of $0.46 per share. There is very little threat of a dividend cut because the earnings and dividend estimates suggest a payout ratio of 49% for the second half of 2020, and 53% for 2021, which is manageable.

The limited price upside shows that the market has already priced in most of the earnings increase outlook. Based on the limited price upside and the low dividend yield, I'm adopting a neutral rating on INDB.

