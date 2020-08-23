It is in a weak sector, but has the potential to break out of that weakness.

Consumer discretionary stocks, and apparel/footwear stocks in particular, were pummeled earlier this year. The shutdowns that followed the initial spike in COVID cases saw the need for new apparel plummet as consumers weren’t leaving their houses. That caused damage to stocks like what you can see below.

Designer Brands (DBI), which was renamed from DSW, continues to operate the DSW shoe retail brand, in addition to some specialty retail businesses that are much smaller. The company relies upon people needing shoes for work and school, but of course, those catalysts have been largely removed for 2020, and DBI – along with its competitors – is suffering for it.

Here’s a look at DBI against its peer group, defined as the apparel retailers. This chart shows the relative strength of the stock against its peer group to see if it is outperforming or underperforming other similar stocks.

As we can see, DBI has been very weak against its peers in the past year as its relative strength has declined massively. Since the bottom in March, however, things are looking up as relative strength came way off the bottom, although it is still hovering at relatively low levels.

So now that we have a look at DBI’s relative strength against its peer group, let’s see how that peer group is performing against the broader market. This chart is the same idea as above, but with the apparel retailers index against the S&P 500.

This is fairly ugly as it shows a very strong, protracted downtrend in relative strength for the group. In essence, this means that stocks in this group will have a harder time beating the broader market because only the best ones will have the relative strength to do so. That doesn’t bode particularly well for DBI, because it has proven to be weak over time against its peer group. However, I see value as a catalyst in this situation, and the relative strength of DBI against the apparel index since March gives me some hope.

Normalized results look pretty compelling

DBI has actually done a really nice job of growing revenue in the past few years, which is something you may not immediately think when looking at its horrible share price chart. Below, I’ve plotted revenue in millions of dollars, as well as year-over-year change, for the past three years, along with estimates for this year and next year. Note that all dollar figures in this article are in millions.

Top line growth was around 10% for the past two years, but obviously, shutdowns will see this year’s revenue much weaker. That’s to be expected and I’m not particularly interested in this year’s estimates to be honest, because we know what is driving it. We also know that this situation won’t last forever, and while I don’t know when restrictions will be lifted and the world will be back to normal, there has been progress on treating the virus, and in creating a vaccine, so at some point, we’ll get back to a state of normal.

That’s exactly what is slated to happen next year for DBI, as you can see with the comparable sales chart plotted below.

DBI’s comparable sales have moved around a bunch in recent years, and current estimates are for a 19% decline for 2020. The good news is that the company is expected to see a rebound of 25% into next year, which would more than erase the losses sustained this year. I believe the share price is discounting this return to comparable sales growth, and is thus an opportunity for enterprising investors.

In addition to that, one thing DBI has always been quite good at is producing free cash flow. Below, I’ve plotted cash from operations and capex, which are the two primary components of free cash flow, and the results have been very good.

FCF will be down this year as earnings are plummeting, but looking into next year, we see another return to normal. Free cash flow should be back around $150 million next year, which is similar to, or better than prior years. Capex is expected to be somewhat low next fiscal year, so depending upon how quickly DBI wants to return to a normal level of capex, we’ll see FCF move up or down. However, the point is that this company produces a lot of cash, and nothing about that should have changed because of this crisis.

That has afforded DBI to not only pay an ample dividend (during normal times), but also to reduce the float significantly over time, which juices EPS growth via a lower float.

In just the past five years, DBI has reduced its float from 89 million to 75 million, which is quite strong. With free cash flow slated to return in a big way next year, I fully expect DBI to reinstate its former levels of share repurchases, and if the share price offers the same amount of value as it does today, all the better. This will be an important tailwind for EPS growth in the coming years, as it has been.

And now, for some risks

It isn’t all sunshine and lollipops with DBI, however, as the company’s complexion has changed in a couple of key areas that have the potential to derail the bull case. First, DBI has enjoyed a negative net debt position for a long time; that is, until recently.

Below, we have long-term debt in blue, capital leases in black, and net debt in orange for the past five fiscal years.

We can see long-term debt didn’t enter the picture until fiscal 2019, and came in at $160 million. That has since increased to $190 million, and when the accounting changes for leases were put onto the balance sheet for fiscal 2020, another $847 million in long-term liabilities entered the picture. That has seen net debt skyrocket to $1.1 billion from essentially nothing at the end of fiscal 2019. This looks bad, but it isn’t as bad as it would appear.

Capital leases on the balance sheet don’t really represent additional debt the company didn’t already have; that is the result of an accounting change that simply puts those leases on the balance sheet. If we back those out, we are at $265 million in net debt, which is nowhere near as alarming.

Even so, it is worth nothing that the company’s net debt position has moved meaningfully higher in recent years, capital leases included or not. Interest expense is still diminutive, so I’m not worried, but would become worried if this carries on.

The more immediate concern I have is with margins, which have declined for some time, and in significant quantities.

We can see that gross margins and SG&A costs have moved essentially in tandem over the years, with operating margins falling steadily into fiscal 2019, when they reached zero. The good news is that DBI has gotten its act together and the most recent fiscal year showed a strong improvement in operating margins, although there is much work to be done.

To me, this is the principal risk of the bull case. Can DBI sustain the momentum it has with margins for fiscal 2022? If it can, the stock will be proven to be extremely cheap today. If not, all bets are off.

The bottom line

The analyst community expects DBI to return to normalized earnings by fiscal 2023, which is two years from now.

If we see DBI hit $1.76 two years from now, the stock will probably be at least $20, but even on next year’s EPS estimate of 98 cents, shares are very cheap. At just 6.6 times that number, I think DBI is pricing in a much worse recovery scenario than seems reasonable at this point, based on all the factors discussed above.

As I mentioned, this one isn’t without risks, but if things go the way DBI wants, I think this stock will be materially higher than it is today. DBI is highly speculative as it is a turnaround play, but if you understand the risks, I see it as a buy as a value stock, and one that is pricing in much lower growth than what is currently expected.

