Summary

Since Berkshire had operating earnings of $24 billion in 2019, all of Berkshire's businesses are being valued by the market at only 10 times earnings.

If Berkshire's businesses were conservatively valued at 15 times operating earnings, then they would have an enterprise value of $360 billion.

Subtracting the float of $130 billion would then result in an equity value of $230 billion.

Adding $230 billion (businesses) to $385 billion (stock portfolio plus cash) results in an overall equity valuation of $615 billion.

Then Berkshire's current market valuation of $495 billion represents a 20% discount from my calculation of its intrinsic value.