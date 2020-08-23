"Cash is king!" is a common phrase that people use to mean many different things. With respect to businesses, the term is used to highlight the importance of cash earnings. With respect to economic downturns, the phrase is used to emphasize the security of a cash balance for individuals and businesses. Finally, this article is using the term to highlight the importance of cash to global economic activity and the lucrative business of securely transporting this valuable resource. The Brink's Company (ticker symbol: BCO) is the global leader in secure transportation of cash and high value items such as diamonds and jewelry. This article will explain the business, articulate the strong bullish investment thesis and highlight some of the potential risks.

The Brink's Company ("Brinks" or "BCO") rallied from the high $20s in June 2016 to $97 per share in January 2020. The June 2016 time period is significant because Douglas Pertz joined the company as CEO during this period and quickly hired a new CFO. The Covid-19 pandemic has driven Brinks down as low as $33 per share in recent months with the stock currently trading in the mid $40s. This significant decline in the stock price represents a buying opportunity for long-term investors because the Company is misunderstood, well financed and transforming itself through the 2020 acquisition of G4S. Due to my perception that the market doesn't understand this Company, it is important to start with an explanation of the business.

About Brinks (source: 2019 10-K)

The most common consumer experience with Brinks is the sight of their armored cars visiting businesses and providing cash management services. This service involves transportation of currency between banks, retail businesses and brokerage firms. It also includes managing more than 100,000 ATM machines around the world which includes transporting the cash and also maintaining the machine. This ubiquitous part of the company represented $2 billion or 53% of 2019 revenues (2019 10-K), however, Brinks is also involved in many other aspects the secure transportation business that are less visible to consumers. Brinks is the global leader in secure transportation of high value items such as precious metals. They also manage more than 38,000 safes worldwide that are used in retail operations to immediately secure cash from cash registers. Finally, the Company also provides vault storage services. The full explanation of the business is relevant to the investment analysis because the Company is more than just armored cars.

The Company has operations in 41 countries and their global network reaches 100 countries through agency relationships. Brinks is truly a global company with 67% of 2019 revenues coming from outside the United States. While the Company has a significant presence in the United States, they also had approximately 27% ($927M / $3,488M) of 2019 revenues from South America which is the next largest concentration of operations. The global customer base is a broad cross section of the economy including banks, government and retail businesses. (all info from 2019 10-K)

Cash management and security are different throughout the world. There are varying levels of violence in societies around the world that impact the business operating practices and the need for private security of valuables including currency and high value items. It is also important to recognize that secure transportation is much more than just picking-up cash at the long-suffering "bricks and mortar" retailers who have been losing market share to e-commerce. This line of thinking can easily lead one to believe that armored cars are going the way of the typewriter. This is not an accurate view of the economy. Armored car services are required by a diverse array of organizations that shows the stability of the industry. Retailers use armored cars, but so do banks, ATM machines, gas stations, pharmacies, grocery stores, government, brokerage firms and many other entities. Understanding the true nature of the Brinks business is an important component of my bullish case for the stock.

Investment thesis

1. Stability amidst Covid-19 pandemic - The financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 indicate that Brinks has stable operations amidst the Covid-19 pandemic. (Q2 earnings release) It was noted that the U.S revenues were down 24% at the height of the pandemic in April and were only down 11% in June. Revenues excluding acquisitions were down 17% for the quarter compared to prior year. On a company-wide basis, this improved from a decline of 21% in April to a decline of 7% in June. Most importantly, the Company had positive net income for the three months and six months ended June 30, 2020. (Q2 10-Q) While there was negative cash flow from operations of $60 million for the six months ended June 30 compared to $23 million of positive cash flow in the prior year, the positive net income number indicates underlying stability that may be somewhat distorted by short-term changes in cash flow items such as working capital accounts (i.e. increase in receivables). (Q2 10-Q) While the recent financial results still represent a decline from prior year, it is important to consider them in the context of the global Covid-19 pandemic. Numerous countries around the world shutdown large portions of their economy during this period. There were "stay at home" orders in many places throughout the world. In this unprecedented situation, Brinks was able to deliver relatively stable financial results which indicates to me that the Company has a good chance of surviving this pandemic crisis. While many retailers in the United States are reported in the headlines as declaring bankruptcy, this recent financial performance of Brinks does not show they are on the road to bankruptcy. On the contrary, these results indicate stability in my opinion which is long-term bullish for the stock.

2. Global industry leader in essential business - Brinks is the global leader of its industry. The Company defines the global market as $20 billion annually by considering the market currently addressed by competitors and excluding the under served segments of the market (i.e. small stores that don't use armored cars or safe services). (Brinks G4S acquisition presentation) If Brinks and the newly acquired G4S business were combined in 2019, their annual revenues of $4.5 billion would be larger than the next two largest competitors combined (Brinks G4S acquisition presentation). It is a competitive strength that Brinks is the global industry leader and they are currently so much larger than their competitors. This sort of industry dynamic is a great foundation for strong financial performance.

3. Transformational acquisitions - The Company has spent $1.95 billion on acquisitions since March 2017 and these acquisitions are expected to generate EBITDA of $300 million upon full integration (in a normalized pre-Covid-19 world) which would indicate a purchase price multiple of 6.5x EBITDA after synergies (Feb 2020 G4S acquisition press release). Not only has the Company acquired a number of businesses, but the overall transaction price was reasonable and possibly a great bargain. The largest and most recent acquisition was the G4S business purchased in February 2020 for $860 million. This deal adds 14 international markets in Asia and Eastern Europe with annual revenues of $800 million and operating profit of $85 million (Feb 2020 G4S acquisition press release). These significant acquisitions have transformed Brinks over the past several years. They have added risk and complexity to the business in the short-term related to integration and additional leverage. However, these acquisitions have also propelled the Company to the global leader in the secure transportation industry as discussed above. Furthermore, this growth can provide real returns to investors through improved financial performance.

4. Liquidity - The company expects to have $1.3 billion of liquidity available after fully completing the G4S acquisition by year-end 2020. This consists of cash and availability under the revolving line of credit. The added liquidity was achieved through financing transactions in Q2 including an April 1 term loan for $590 million and June 22 senior notes for $400 million. In addition, the Company renegotiated their debt covenants to provide more financial flexibility. (all this information from July earnings presentation). This liquidity increases the company's likelihood of surviving the Covid-19 pandemic and the related economic downturn. The liquidity also provides comfort that the company can withstand some additional waves of Covid-19 shutdowns around the world.

5. Compelling stock valuation - If Brinks survives the pandemic and the business recovers to its recent historical performance, then the current stock price appears to reflect a compelling valuation based on comparing historical free cash flow to the current stock market capitalization. The free cash flow yield (historical average 2018-2019 free cash flow / August 20, 2020 stock market capitalization) was 7.6% and this does not take into account any additional free cash flow from the 2020 G4S acquisition. The tables below illustrate this calculation. The free cash flow calculation reduces cash flow from operations by increases in restricted cash held for customers and increases in customer obligations. This practice follows the Company's formula for calculating free cash flow in their June 2020 investor presentation on slide 44 (June 2020 investor presentation). The calculation below includes proceeds from asset sales in the free cash flow calculation. This is different from management's formula, but it is a reasonable approach given the asset heavy nature of the business (i.e. thousands of armored cars) and the fact that capital expenditures include both maintenance and expansionary items.

A free cash flow yield of 7.6% before considering the G4S acquisition is a compelling bargain in my opinion.

Historical free cash flow calculation Source: 2019 10-K ($ millions) 2019 2018 2017 Net cash flow from operating activities 368.6 364.1 296.4 less: increase in restricted cash held for customers (23.7) (44.4) (44.3) less: change in customer obligations (11.4) 1.7 (6.1) adjusted net cash flow from operating activities 333.5 321.4 246.0 less: capital expenditures (164.8) (155.1) (174.5) add: proceeds from asset sales 10.3 4.0 1.9 free cash flow 179.0 170.3 73.4 2-year average free cash flow ('18-'19) 174.6 3-year average free cash flow ('17-'19) 140.9

Calculation of historical free cash flow as a percentage of August 20, 2020 market capitalization Closing share price 8/20/20 $44.83 Diluted shares outstanding 6-months ended June 30, 2020 (Q2 press release) (millions of shares) 51.2 Market capitalization ($ millions) $2,295 2-year average free cash flow ('18-'19) (see above $ millions) 174.6 Free cash flow as a percentage of market capitalization 7.6%

Risks

1. Covid-19 - The future path of the global Covid-19 pandemic is uncertain. If there is a global resurgence of Covid-19, then the Brinks business would be significantly impacted. This is a real risk for the Company that investors should consider.

2. Debt - Significant recent acquisitions have increased long-term debt from $247.6 million at December 31, 2016 (2019 10-K) to $2.483 billion at June 30, 2020 (Q2 earnings press release). While the company does not have debt maturities until 2024, this high leverage increases the overall risk for the Company and magnifies the potential impact of an extended economic downturn.

3. Foreign currency exchange rates - Given the company's substantial international operations, they are exposed to changes in foreign currency. This is especially relevant given some of the developing economies where the company operates such as certain South American countries. Investors should be aware of the risk.

4. Cash usage - The company's business relies on the usage of physical currency. Declines in usage of currency would adversely impact the Company's business. Any change in this regard would likely happen slowly, however, this would impact the very nature of the company's business.

Conclusion

Brinks stock has declined significantly due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the business is stable and there are substantial growth prospects. If the business can recover to 2019 levels of free cash flow, then the current stock price represents a substantial free cash flow yield that is very bullish for investors. While there are significant uncertainties due to Covid-19, Brinks may be a great way for investors to bet on a global economic recovery.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BCO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.