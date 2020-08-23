Company Overview

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) is the nation's largest and most profitable Title Insurance & Settlement company with nearly a 34% market share. FNF's "recent" history began in 1984 when Bill Foley and a group of investors bought out what was then a small title company in Arizona with ~$40mm of revenue. Over the following years, 80+ roll-up acquisitions and a relentless focus on operational efficiency have led to its current market-leading position.

The key to FNF's success has been two-fold: its above-mentioned focus on operational efficiency, and leadership in technology.

FNF's revenues come from processing both residential and real estate transactions and refinancings. The volumes are highly correlated to transactions completed in both segments, and price per transaction generally is a % of sale price. Revenues are highly dependent on the health of the real estate market in the United States.

Although the different real estate volumes and refinancings can fluctuate greatly, FNF's results have been steady. This is the result of the variable cost structure and aggressive expense management systems. When volumes slow down, it quickly reduces headcount and does more with less. As you can see over the past 10 years, the company has grown EPS at over a 19% CAGR and limited volatility:

While all title companies manage their expenses in relation to volumes, FNF has been the best operator in the group. Its title agents are generally the most productive, and it gives the regional managers the proper incentives and autonomy to react to changing market conditions by changing headcounts at the local level in real time. This combined with scale advantages has led to consistent outperformance of title operating margins vs. competitors.

Technology is also an advantage. FNF has consistently bought and developed ancillary technology businesses that both enhance its efficiency internally and offer other services beyond the title market. It may come as a surprise to learn that that both Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) and Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) were once wholly owned by FNF and spun out. Although those companies are no longer under the FNF umbrella, others are being grown in their early stages. Management's track record of adopting and growing technology products within FNF is impressive.

Recent Stock Pullback Extreme and Inconsistent with Fundamentals of the Business

FNF has seen its valuation reach unprecedented levels recently. This alone is never a reason to buy a stock as there is often a fundamental-based reason for it. Yet the amazing thing with FNF's dislocation is that it comes at a time when the business is firing on all cylinders and the macro housing data is remarkably strong. Not to mention FNF's 10-year EPS CAGR of 19% and ROIC of near 20%.

First, FNF's recent valuation both in relative and absolute terms:

Now, earnings estimates:

In 2Q20, FNF flew past expectations with record revenues, earnings, and title margins. It is being helped by the surge in refinance volumes, but purchase orders for both residential and commercial were strong and accelerating as well. Moreover, trends in purchase open orders for both segments increased and were up over 10% sequentially in July over June and up on a YoY basis. Yes, commercial purchase orders were up YoY in July and accelerating. This is not a one-time bump in earnings due to the higher refis.

Purchase orders are more "core" and higher margin than refis. Refis are nice when they happen, but even if refinance activity slows dramatically, FNF will be set to earn near-record earnings over the next two years. On the earnings call, management was equally upbeat about 3Q and beyond, forecasting 3Q and the rest of 2020 to continue setting records on revenue, earnings, and title operating margins. Very little to poke holes at, especially since FNF was able to process these record volumes with 10% fewer employees than going into Covid.

Another interesting chart showing FNF's recent dislocation is the spread between its share price and the share prices of the S&P 500 Homebuilders. Pre-Covid the two traded nearly in lock-step with each other. And that makes sense because the medium-term drivers of both are very similar. Recently the homebuilders have skyrocketed consistent with what is happening in the real estate macro environment, but FNF has not kept pace:

Across the board, housing activity is on fire. Whether its builders, building products, home improvement stores, etc., they're all pointing in the same direction. Some of the increase is due to Covid and people preferring owning vs. renting, some due to the low interest rates, and some due to the fact that for the past 10 years the US has not built enough homes to keep pace with demand, resulting in a growing supply crunch. No matter the ultimate cause, FNF stands to benefit. A few more charts are below, but no matter how you slice it, things are accelerating. From Evercore ISI research:

Quick Thoughts on FGL Acquisition

On June 1st, FNF closed on the acquisition of FGL Holdings, a fixed and fixed-index annuity company similar to Athene (NYSE:ATH) for $2.7bn. We view the deal as neutral and certainly nothing that justifies the recent dislocation in FNF shares.

On the negative side, annuity companies are not great businesses and trade at 6-8x P/Es across the board. FGL will account for 25% of FNF's earnings going forward. FNF has historically traded around 15x P/E, so when you blend together 75% of the earnings stream at 15x and 25% of the business at 7x FNF's multiple should naturally decrease 2x or go from 15x to 13x if you use absolute multiples and ignore the rest of the market's multiple. That is the negative part of the deal.

On the positive side, FGL is highly profitable, has been growing revenues and earnings ~20%, and taking market share. It also has an investment management agreement with Blackstone (NYSE:BX) that allows it to offer more attractive rates on its products. FNF is seeing immediate EPS and cash flow accretion from FGL (20% EPS accretion in 2021) and will be able to use its size and reputation to open new sales channels for FGL. FGL also benefits when interest rates rise, while the legacy FNF was hurt when rates rise offering some smoothing of earnings. Lastly it is hard to argue with FNF's track record of acquisitions - both in the title space and in the technology space - so we give it some benefit of the doubt.

Net-net, I see the deal as neutral, with meaningful financial benefits but detracted by the fact that it means some manageable multiple contraction.

Catalysts for Re-Rating

Equally important to the FNF opportunity is what we believe are two short-term catalysts and one medium-term catalyst that could spur a re-rating of the shares.

First, FNF is considered one of the top contenders to be included in the S&P 500 index following its growth and the acquisition of FGL. FNF was a fortune 500 company prior to the acquisition, was previously in the S&P 500 at one point, and checks all the boxes that the S&P 500 looks for in terms of criteria. From the 2Q20 earnings call:

Q: But just one other question, just a little bit [indiscernible] you guys. But any sense for the index inclusions after closing on F&G? I think you guys, at one point, were S&P 500. Is there [indiscernible] added back to that? A: Yeah. I think, I mean it's one of those things where you don't know until you know, and then it happens on a Tuesday or something like that. Certainly, we've seen a write-up that shows that we're very close, if not at the top of the list for the S&P 500. And I think it just - when you're acquisitive like we are, they probably like to wait until things settle down a little bit. But given where we are now and going forward, I can definitely see them taking a strong look. Obviously, I think somebody needs to depart before they can replace. So some of it could depend on that, but I definitely think we're on the shortlist.

Second, FNF expects to begin repurchasing shares following the end of the third quarter, and we believe aggressively so if these valuations persist. That combined with a dividend yield of over 4% could be enough to get investors off the sidelines or take notice in general.

Lastly, we see another technology success and possible spin-off as a medium-term catalyst opportunity. FNF has multiple shots on goal right now and combined it generates over $100mm of technology revenue. Given management's track record, although uncertain, we view success of one of these technology solutions as a real possibility.

Conclusion & Price Target

FNF is high-quality industry leader with solid execution, macro tailwinds, and a significant unjustified discount. With multiple catalysts on the horizon, we expect the discount to close and believe FNF shares offer one of the best risk-rewards in the market today.

Using a blended absolute multiple of 13x (75% 15x FNF historical avg. multiple and 15% 7x FGL multiple), FNF's implied price on 2021 earnings is $52, $3.98 * 13x. That is 60% above Thursday's close of $32.47, and using a 13x multiple is hardly a stretch.

However, an even better metric to use is FNF's P/E multiple relative to the S&P 500. Pre-Covid, over the past 10 years, FNF traded at 0.93x the P/E of the S&P 500. Reducing that by 20% to account for the FGL acquisition gives a "new" fair relative multiple of 0.75x the S&P 500. Right now, FNF is trading at 0.37x the S&P multiple. We do not think a 0.75x market multiple is unreasonable by any stretch for FNF given its high return on capital and steady 18% EPS CAGR over the past 10 years. That would imply a full 100% upside today on relative valuation alone.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FNF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.