Express has seen revenues contract as a result of the pandemic, yet is still focusing on efforts to drive customer acquisition and retention through a strategic plan.

Brick and mortar retailers have been dealt a blow by COVID-19, with many filing for bankruptcy protection earlier this year.

Express, Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) is an apparel retailer with over 500 locations in the U.S. The company operates mall-based locations as well as factory outlet stores. EXPR has felt the impacts of COVID-19, seeing Q1 revenues decline by over 50% y/y as stay-at-home orders swept the country earlier this year.

Source: Today

Shares have shed over 70% of their value year-to-date, while investors continue to determine what the company's performance may look like in a post-COVID world.

Looking at management's strategic update earlier this year, we believe the goals were reasonable, but today, we see Express as much more unfavorably positioned than before and believe changes in consumer habits are here to stay. We expect the bumpy road will only continue and remain cautious.

Where is Express Headed?

Prior to the pandemic, management laid out its goals in a strategic update where it highlighted targets for its top and bottom line.

Source: Express

In the update, management laid out its 2022 goals - the company was aiming for sales of around $2 billion and operating profit range between $95 million and $125 million, which would equate to an operating-level margin of around 4-6%. The focus was placed on cost optimization while also improving customer acquisition and retention.

In its recent July update, management mentioned that:

Comparable sales for open stores sequentially improved from down over 50% in early May to approximately negative 15% by the third week in June. Traffic also improved, from approximately negative 65% in early May to approximately negative 30% by the third week in June. Source: Express

Management's top line goals were reasonable, with trailing twelve-month sales hovering around $2 billion; however, the pandemic has taken a chunk of this, with Q1 LTM sales of around $1.7 billion. The company is truly taking a detour, and it's difficult to say what the outcome will be.

From a financial health perspective, the company will most certainly be able to pull through in the near term; earlier this year, it accessed around $165 million in liquidity from its credit facility while also sitting on over $200 million in cash on hand. Management was quick to furlough employees, freeze hiring, and alter capital allocation plans to help preserve liquidity.

Industry Headwinds: Here to Stay?

Our biggest concern is that consumer habits become permanently altered, resulting in an even steeper uphill battle for retailers like Express. Shopping mall foot traffic has declined significantly. In the early months of the pandemic, malls were one of the worst-performing locations.

Source: SafeGraph

According to Cotton Incorporated's 2020 Coronavirus Response Survey, nearly 70% of shoppers said that the pandemic has affected the way they will shop in the future. The share of individuals comfortable with shopping online has increased, and we expect this will continue to be the case.

Source: Sourcing Journal

Although Express has had a healthy performing e-commerce channel - actually seeing positive demand in June - we also believe the online landscape is much more competitive. Consumers are met with countless alternatives at their fingertips, with virtually no switching costs.

We also believe this will only get more competitive as companies like Shopify (SHOP) help remove pain points in the e-commerce experience, empowering smaller, direct-to-consumer brands.

Waiting for Clarity

We believe that the company's detour - although impossible to have predicted - still has clouds of uncertainty looming overhead. We believe that pre-pandemic goals were reasonable, but no longer believe that to be the case. Secular changes in the industry have been accelerated, and we expect this will have a permanent impact on foot traffic and sales.

Although some may make the argument that Express has a strong e-commerce channel, we also believe this landscape is much more competitive. We only see this competition heating up in the near future. As a result, we would be cautious on the long-term sustainability of the performance here.

With Q2 earnings scheduled for next week, we believe investors are much better off waiting for clarity. We continue to follow the story, and although valuation may appear attractive if a recovery plays out, we would also be cautious of a potential value trap. We expect the road will remain bumpy and as a result would steer clear of investing at these levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.