The Expanded 'Big 5'

A couple weeks ago, we wrote about the stock price charts of the Big 5 turning parabolic into the Twilight Zone. The melt-up in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) has accentuated in August, led by Apple, which became the first $2 trillion market cap company. The Big 5 are nearing a 25% weight in the S&P 500 and a 50% weight in the Nasdaq 100. Not only does the price run-up in the Big 5 add to the argument of narrowing market leadership, but we can also question the utility of indexes that are supposed to "measure the stock market", but have become the least diversified measures in history.

These are great companies, with greatest business models and profitability, so the masses of investors don't want to hear talk of a bubble in tech stocks. However, this is exactly how bubbles form - people dismiss valuation on arguments of even better future earnings and great businesses. The problem is, once these mega companies decimate all the competitors (and all the jobs at competing firms), will earnings still be robust with a shrunk economic pie?

While the Big 5 occupy the top five positions in terms of market capitalization in the U.S., we can add a couple more "tech/growth" stocks to our Big 5 index. These stocks are also seeing investors look beyond valuations in speculative hopes of future earnings growth: Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA).

In the spirit of the Big 10 Conference, composed of some 30 universities, we'll continue to call our index the Big 5 (even with eight members). Now that we have the trademark Big 5 and the notoriety behind the name. We therefore look this week at the narrow leadership of Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Google, Facebook, Nvidia, Advanced Micro Devices, Adobe, and Tesla.

The Valuations

We show the forward P/Es of these eight stocks because that is all the markets seem care about. Of course, forward P/Es are based on universally optimistic future earnings estimates by overwhelming bullish Street analysts. Estimates which may or may not come to fruition.

Forward P/E on August 14, 2020 Forward P/E recorded on June 30, 2019 Multiple Expansion Apple 30.12 15.97 14.15 Microsoft 32.89 26.11 6.78 Amazon 111.1 58.82 52.28 Google 36.50 23.42 13.08 Facebook 34.36 25.19 9.17 Nvidia 60.98 32.26 28.72 AMD 75.76 45.25 30.51 Adobe 43.10 34.72 8.38 Tesla 303.03 - 303.03 "Big 5" Mean 80.87 32.71 51.79 S&P 500 Equal-Weight 20.5 18.3 2.2

Readers can decide for themselves if an 80x forward P/E multiple is justified for this basket of eight stocks. We remind readers, however, that every stock market bubble is driven by compelling reasons…reasons that "explain away" why new investors should not consider valuations in the new environment.

The Charts

To the charts we go. This is amusing unless you are a fund manager forced to chase S&P 500 performance by piling into an over-owned, undiversified basket of stocks.

First, our chart of the "Expanded" Big 5 Index, which includes the eight stocks. We calculated the S&P 495 (really the S&P 492 because Google has two issues in the index and Tesla is not yet a member), backing out the above tech stocks.

Yes, the "stock market" as measured by the other 492 stocks would be negative looking back a year and a half, without the tech component.

Comparing the S&P 500 to the S&P 495 (really the S&P 492, Big 10 fans will understand), not only has the tracking error increased since the COVID crash, the two indexes are actually trending in opposite directions!

And finally, year-to-date, the spread between the Expanded Big 5 Index and the S&P 495 would have an investor, maintaining any sense of rationality, banging his head against the wall.

Conclusion

Valuations don't matter until they matter. Right now, investors believe that the best way to invest their money is to chase the few strong growth stocks higher and higher. Like many skeptics, we see the recent developments in the equity markets with a very distrustful eye. The presence of naysayers like ourselves will push prices of the above stocks even higher. But there will be a day of reckoning. And woe to all the late-comer investors who plan to buy/hold these stocks. History does repeat itself #2000.

