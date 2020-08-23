However, the stock has appreciated steeply in a short period and faces many risks going ahead.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) is to Latin Americans what Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) is to us. The company operates three verticals - an online commerce platform, an online payments solution (Mercado Pago), and a logistics solution (Mercado Envios). Its business has received a tremendous boost after the COVID-19 disruption kicked in, and the company seems all set to go places.

That said, MELI's stock has zoomed from about $457 on March 23, 2020, to $1,218 as of August 21, 2020. Investors must account for its risks before jumping in just because it is an online play that has benefited because of the virus.

Image Source: Investing.com

Let's analyze the company's market prospects and understand its risks before making a judgment call.

Market Potential

The company caters to a population of more than 635 million in Latin America, a region with one of the fastest-growing Internet penetration rates in the world.

Estimates for 2019 suggest that there were 267.4 million online shoppers in Latin America. It is also estimated that the numbers would grow by more than 31% by 2024. The market size and growth prospects look better especially after the virus arrived on the scene.

To get a sense of how COVID-19 has worked in MELI's favor, check out its latest quarterly results:

Image Source: Quarterly Results

In Q2 2020, the company's revenues zoomed 35% to $878 million quarter over quarter. The company reported an operating income of $99.4 million as compared to operating losses of $68.9 million and $29.7 million in Q4 2019 and Q1 2020, respectively. The heavy boost in revenues helped MELI turn in a net income of $55.9 million in Q2 2020.

While all this sounds good, we should not lose sight of the risks.

Risks

1. Many Latin American countries have become COVID-19 hotspots, and their pain is multiplying because of inadequate social protection, weak health systems, and societal inequalities. Before the virus arrived, Latin American countries were already reeling under the impact of weak currencies, high deficits, high crime rates, and balance-of-payments problems. There's no doubt that if the disruption prolongs, it will hit the purchasing power of people. At this time we cannot predict the hit it could have on consumer spending, and specifically online commerce. But if the economies are roiled, the purchasing power of people will fall and impact all kinds of commerce.

2. MELI has disclosed to the SEC that it operates in an intensely competitive environment. This is even though the company is viewed as an influential giant in Latin America.

The company believes that online services of the kind it operates in are relatively new in Latin America, and competition is getting intense over time. All kinds of players ranging from small businesses, large companies, brick-and-mortar retailers, shopping comparison sites, to even telephone companies that provide Internet access want a share of the pie. MELI fears that the Internet providers that become competitors can disrupt its Internet access, which will deteriorate its brand image, sales, and users.

For example, the Chile-based Falabella has been making waves after it acquired the online shopping portal Linio in 2018. Still, Linio's Q4 2019 sales were just $75 million as compared to MELI's $674 million in the same period. It's quite a distance away from MELI, but then the world of Internet e-commerce is full of twists and turns.

3. MELI is richly valued. A Forward EV/EBITDA of 304, a Forward Price-Sales ratio of 17, and a Forward Price-Book ratio of 32.6 suggest the stock is overvalued.

Die-hard bulls will argue that even Amazon, Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), and a bunch of other fancied stocks are overvalued too - I agree and have no counter arguments to offer. The stock market is irrational and all an analyst can do is report on its forward stock valuations, not guess the market irrationality that's waiting around the corner.

4. I mentioned another risk upstairs - that MELI's price is now 266% of what it used to be on March 23. That's too fast and steep for me.

Summing Up

MELI looks like a solid growth story from any angle. In Q2 2020, the company saw its markets growing at a phenomenal rate on a year-over-year basis - Argentina grew 230%, Brazil grew 58%, Mexico grew 122%, and Colombia and Chile together grew 200%. Its payment solution sales grew 64% year over year, and the logistics business too outperformed. The future looks very good.

That was the good news.

On the negative side, the stock is richly valued, the company is operating in fragile economies that can weaken quickly, and the shadow of competition looms large. Other events that can hit global economies and stock markets are the U.S. elections and a potential U.S.-China trade war.

The near term looks dicey, and MELI's price has already discounted many positives. For these reasons, my rating is neutral, with a caveat that markets can be irrational.

