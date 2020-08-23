The stock is far too expensive for its growth prospects, and should be sold.

I was a fan of off-price retailer Ollie’s (OLLI) for a long time. In fact, from a purely fundamental perspective, I am still very much a fan. However, when it comes to buying the stock, the price matters as well, which is where it breaks down for me.

Looking at the above, you’d be forgiven for thinking I’m a little nutty to suggest getting rid of a stock that has been rallying hard for nearly six months consecutively. However, Ollie’s is in a unique situation with COVID-19, and I’m afraid demand being pulled forward to this year is clouding investors’ respective judgment when it comes to the company’s prospects next year and beyond.

But before we get to that, let’s put into perspective how strong Ollie’s rally has been in recent months. Below, I’ve plotted Ollie’s relative strength against its peer group, the broadline retailers.

Ollie’s underperformed in a huge way earlier this year, but has been a rocket ship in the past few months, essentially undoing the underperformance from earlier this year.

Now, if we take a look at the sector’s performance against the broader market, as measured by the S&P 500, we see that the broadline retailers as a group have been crushing it relative to the market.

This is due to the fact that this group has been a direct beneficiary of shutdown conditions, selling essentials to consumers at a time when there were few alternatives. Ollie’s has certainly participated in that and shares have rallied commensurately. However, my argument is that this is not additional demand; it is demand that has simply been brought forward.

Given this, and an enormous PE multiple on the stock, I’m going against the grain once again and recommending investors take profits.

Demand pulling forward

The idea behind my cautiousness on a company with a great operating history is that the stock is rising as though new demand is being created. To an extent, it is, in that this additional revenue wouldn’t have otherwise existed in 2020. However, my point is that this demand is just being moved ahead in the time line, and is, in other words, not a new base from which the company can grow.

Same store sales have been in the low single digits to slightly negative in the past few years, with this year slated at +14%. That’s an otherworldly gain in comparable sales for any company, but particularly one that posted a negative rate of comparable sales growth last year.

In addition, comparable sales are expected to fall 3% next year, which sounds pretty reasonable to me given that Ollie’s will be comparing against blockbuster demand from COVID conditions. Will these Ollie’s-friendly conditions persist into 2021? Perhaps. But at this point, that seems unlikely given that the US is trying very hard to get life back to as close as normal as possible. Assuming that happens reasonably soon, Ollie’s will face the toughest set of comparables it has ever – and probably will ever – face in 2021.

In addition to demand being pulled forward and boosting revenue, the same thing is happening to margins. Higher revenue generally begets higher margins for a retailer because things like SG&A costs and rent are leveraged down, and spread over more revenue dollars. That has the happy ending of more profit out of each dollar of revenue, as you can see below.

Operating margins are expected to hit a new high this year, meaningfully above that of last year and the year before. However, I’d caution once again that we cannot expect margins to maintain these levels in the coming years because they are rising due to revenue leverage, not because product margins are better, SG&A costs are lower, etc. In other words, Ollie’s is simply along for the ride when it comes to margins this year, and therefore, when/if the revenue tailwind abates, I fully expect margins to retreat as well.

The damage won’t be severe by any means, but Ollie’s will likely see its peak margins this year, perhaps forever, but at least for a few years to come.

With capex being deferred this year, which is all the rage among retailers operating under COVID conditions, Ollie’s stands to produce a lot of free cash flow this year as well.

Soaring earnings and reduced capex is a recipe for strong free cash flow, and Ollie’s should see ~$150 million in FCF this year. The number should be similar next year unless it ramps its capex back up, but for now, Ollie’s can put a lot of money in the coffers this year for use in upgrading its supply chain, opening new stores, buying back stock, etc.

On to the valuation…

Ollie’s has been a great business for a long time, and it continues to be. However, even great businesses can be overpriced, and this one is.

The stock is trading for 39 times this year’s earnings, and 37 times next year’s earnings, followed by 34 times calendar 2022 earnings. These multiples are huge and when you look at growth in the coming years of 4% next year and 8% the following year, the idea that we should continue to pay nearly 40 times earnings for this stock is something I simply cannot accept.

To my eye, investors are bidding up Ollie’s as though the demand that has been pulled forward from COVID will be permanent, but there’s simply no reason to believe that to be the case. The analyst community has figured it out, with modest growth expectations next year and beyond, and I certainly don’t think Ollie’s will see sustained demand at the levels it is seeing it this year.

I won’t bet against this stock because it is in a tremendously strong uptrend and is part of a sector that is rallying hard. However, if you’ve been fortunate enough to own Ollie’s through this rally, you should strongly consider taking your profits and looking for something else with a better valuation. That shouldn’t be difficult to find.

