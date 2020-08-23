Applied Materials (AMAT) is usually classified as a large cap, old school technology company because it started making the machines that turn semiconductors into integrated circuits back in 1967. Q2 2020 results showed that we should think of Applied as a growth company specializing in 21st century semiconductor manufacturing technologies. I will parse the results, show how they confirm earlier projections, and cast an eye towards the future. Given the most likely future path for the company, the stock price should continue to climb, aside from volatility.

I am also moved to write about Applied Materials because Seeking Alpha readers might be misled by a string of articles marked bearish or very bearish that appear on the site's company page, from a single author. Despite those polemics, the stock price has done very well. While I sometimes disagree with Wall Street analysts, in this case we are in general accord, with most being bullish or very bullish.

Applied Materials Fiscal Third Quarter 2020 Results

Applied reported fiscal Q3 2020 results, ending on July 26, 2020, on August 13. The headline number was a 23% revenue increase from Q3 2019, $4.40 billion compared to $3.56 billion. It was also up sequentially 11% from $3.96 billion. To question that growth, you could ask if fiscal Q3 2019 was unusually low for some reason. It is true revenue was low in 2019, as the entire industry was in a downcycle. Going back to Q3 2018, when revenue was $4.16 billion, we find 6% growth over 2 years. Back in 2019 CEO Gary Dickerson predicted a recovery in 2020, and despite the pandemic, he has been right so far.

All revenue segments were up y/y. Semiconductor Systems sales were $2.92 billion, up 14% sequentially from $2.57 billion, and up 29% from $2.27 billion year-earlier. Services revenue was $1.03 billion, up 1% sequentially from $1.02 billion and up 11% from $931 million year earlier. Display segment revenue was $425 million, up 16% sequentially from $365 million and up 25% from $339 million year-earlier. In the past display segment revenues have shown the most volatility, services the least.

On a GAAP basis net income was $841 million, up 11% sequentially from $755 million and up 47% from $571 million year-earlier. Diluted EPS was $0.91, up 11% sequentially from $0.82 and up 49% from $0.61 year-earlier.

On a non-GAAP basis net income was $976 million, up 19% sequentially from $817 million, and up 41% from $692 million year-earlier. Diluted EPS was $1.06, up 19% sequentially from $0.89, and up 43% from $0.74 year-earlier.

The ICs of the future, and why Applied Materials will benefit

There is a reason Applied Materials is doing so well in fiscal 2020 that goes beyond coming out of an industry downcycle in 2019. End customers are demanding far more powerful integrated circuits, which in turn requires smaller nodes (spacing between transistors), which in turn requires new materials technology. This has always been a trend in semiconductor equipment manufacturing, but in the past the emphasis was on mask shrinks, while now they are, in themselves, insufficient.

Consumer spending could be a headwind for the semiconductor industry, but so far spending has increased during the pandemic due to home schooling, work from home, and cloud build-out. Applied expects wafer fabric demand to grow this year despite some weak sectors, notably automobiles. Transition to workload-specific computing helps Applied. The new workloads tend to be more specialized than general-purpose computing, and in particular AI now tends to be run on specialized chips. Memory investment will also grow this year, with DRAM and NAND growth rates similar. There seems to be a bottomless need for more memory, and that requires 3-D memory structures, with new machines and materials to handle that with the smaller nodes. High-speed DDR5 memory is already a growth and leadership area for Applied.

The complexity of ICs continues to grow, which propels the deposition business. Applied believes it is the fastest growing company in etch equipment, with revenue up about 30% this fiscal year. Applied is working on next generation transistors and interconnects, which require new machine and materials technologies. When customers demand faster, more capable chips, foundries need to purchase semiconductor manufacturing equipment capable of working at smaller nodes.

Guidance and cash

As with other businesses, the pandemic has created some uncertainty for Applied. Despite that Applied provided guidance for fiscal Q4. Revenue is expected between $4.4 billion and $4.8 billion. At the low end that is flat sequentially, at the high end it is up 9% sequentially. Non-GAAP EPS is expected between $1.11 and $1.23 per share. Considering we are in a pandemic, that is stellar.

Cash and equivalents (including long-term investments) balance ended fiscal Q3 at $6.29 billion, up sequentially from $5.61 billion. Cash flow from operating activities was $867 million. Capital expenditures were $87 million. $202 million was used for cash dividends. Long-term debt was $5.4 billion. $200 million was used to repurchase stock in the quarter. Keep in mind that the Kokusai acquisition will require $2.2 billion to complete.

Kokusai acquisition

In July 2019 Applied Materials announced it would acquire Kokusai Electric. The $2.2 billion deal is expected to complete this quarter. Most importantly, it is expected to be immediately accretive to earnings. Kokusai is based in Tokyo. Kokusai provides high-productivity batch processing systems and services for memory, foundry, and logic customers. Applied believes that will be complementary with its own offerings. As usual the need for regulatory approval could result in a delay, or in the cancellation of the deal. In addition to Japan, Kokusai has a strong presence in Korea.

Conclusion

I first bought Applied Materials stock in 2008 with the thesis that whichever integrated circuit manufacturers won market share, say Intel (INTC) or AMD (AMD), they would all generate a demand for semiconductor manufacturing equipment. Also, that the demand for semiconductors would continue to grow with time. While there is competition from other semiconductor equipment manufacturers, and all are subject to cycles and macroeconomics, my original thesis has worked out well. FY 2008 was not a good year to buy stocks, but Applied had revenue of $8.13 billion. In 2019 revenue had risen to $14.6 billion. Applied has been a reliable dividend generator. Currently the dividend works out to about 1.4% per year. Applied also returns cash to shareholders through share repurchase activity.

While the usual caveats always apply about competition and macroeconomics, I see Applied Materials benefitting from the shrinks to 7 nm nodes and below, especially for AI, other high-throughput specialty chips, and 3D memory chips. As long as people want electronic equipment and the software services that go with it, Applied Materials should be a growth stock, and a relatively safe one. It is priced modestly, with a forward PE is currently estimated at just 15.2.

