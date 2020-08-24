Despite strong growth prospects, ADMA trades for just 5x this year's sales and under 3x next year's, and now the FDA issued an EUA for plasma in COVID-19 after all.

ADMA Biologics (ADMA) is a long-term holding of mine that I previously wrote about back in April. At that time, the company had recovered well off its mid-March lows during the broader market sell-off, but ADMA remained significantly below the roughly $4/share level it had been at before.

Figure 1: ADMA Stock Chart (source: finviz)

Since then, ADMA rallied over $3.50/share, but now within the last week has gotten back to the $2.50/share level after news that experts were suggesting that the FDA was going to move slower on approving plasma therapy for COVID-19 based on recent data. In this article, I discuss why I remain very bullish on ADMA and view this pullback as a great long-term buying opportunity.

ADMA Has Continued Its Pattern Of Steady Execution Over The Last Few Months

As I discussed in my prior article, ADMA management has a clearly expressed that it wants to build out its plasma infrastructure towards a goal of being able to produce enough of its products to generate $250 million+ in yearly revenue within 3-5 years.

Figure 2: Summary of ADMA’s Short and Long Term Strategy (source: ADMA’s August 2020 Corporate Presentation)

Since April, ADMA has shown significant progress towards this goal. In July, the company announced that it had opened a second plasma collection center in Knoxville, Tennessee in addition to its original facility in Kennesaw, Georgia. This should roughly double ADMA’s capacity to generate plasma once the facility has been up and running for a full cycle ((7 to 12 months)). On top of that, ADMA announced in its Q2 update that a third facility will open by year end and that construction will start on a fourth facility by year end 2020.

This means that by sometime early-to-mid 2021, ADMA could be collecting roughly 4x the plasma that it could as recently as just a few months ago. This plasma collection is important for 2 reasons. First, ADMA obviously needs the plasma for its own products, and the company’s Boca Raton processing plant has lots of room to ramp-up production as both supply and demand continue to increase. ADMA’s Boca Raton facility can process roughly 400k liters of plasma per year, yet each facility generates an average of just 30k liters to 50k liters per year.

Figure 3: Chart on the Capacity of the Boca Raton Plant (source: ADMA’s August 2020 Corporate Presentation)

Second though, if ADMA ramps up collection of plasma faster than it can increase sales of its own consumer-facing plasma products, ADMA should easily be able to sell any spare plasma to other companies, generating extra revenue for ADMA. ADMA’s progress on these first 4 collection centers makes the company’s long-term goal of 5 to 10 collection facilities by the end of 2022 seem easily achievable.

Based on this progress, ADMA management still thinks they are on track to $250 million+ in revenue within 3 to 5 years. I also see no reason to doubt that is possible based on what we’re seeing. On top of progress with its infrastructure, plasma product sales have grown rapidly since ADMA got clearance to market its products last year. Revenue for the first half of 2020 was $18 million, which is 78% over the first half of 2019 despite pandemic-related supply chain delays impacting several batches of product.

Plasma As A Potential COVID-19 Therapy Is Not Priced Into The Long-Term Bullish Thesis For ADMA

I previously noted that ADMA was unlikely to be able to market a COVID-19 therapy on its own, so I was pleased to see ADMA did get involved in the broader industry collaboration a few months ago. The positive impact on the stock from this news, however, was essentially completely offset by the negative news of this past week that the FDA seemed to be pulling back some on the potential use of convalescent serum as a treatment for COVID-19.

Now on the evening of August 23, the FDA issued an Emergency Use Authorization for convalescent plasma in treating COVID-19 despite the more cautionary tone heard the week prior. In my view, the COVID-19 indication is basically a free call option for a long-term ADMA investor. The potential use of ADMA plasma in battling COVID-19 is not factored into any of what I discussed above regarding ADMA’s strong progress towards being a highly profitable business, and as will be discussed more below, IG demand is huge and growing without factoring in any potential demand from the pandemic.

ADMA Is Still Very Undervalued Based On The Company’s Current Trajectory And The Broader Market Outlook For Plasma-Based Products

ADMA is well-positioned now to capitalize on its growing product sales and plasma collection infrastructure. ADMA sales are growing rapidly as discussed above, and ADMA also has a good amount of cash on hand after raising $88.7 million in Q1.

Figure 4: ADMA Financial Highlights (source: ADMA’s August 2020 Corporate Presentation)

ADMA’s current burn rate of about $80 million per year suggests that the company will need at least one more raise by early next year, but after that product sales will hopefully have grown to a level where they can sustain the business without further dilution. Analyst estimates back this up, suggesting the company will show positive cash-flow in 2022.

ADMA’s long-term debt level is significant at just under $100 million in total, and it’s worth noting that all of it appears to mature in 2022. ADMA will likely have positive cash-flow by then, but not enough of it to pay off that much debt. Something to watch for will be whether ADMA can find a non-dilutive way to raise some additional cash or restructure its debt by then.

An obvious risk for the company though is that if sales disappoint or costs of the infrastructure build-out overrun substantially, ADMA could have to rely on further dilutive cash raises to keep its business afloat and pay down its debt. Such a move could result in big losses for current shareholders.

ADMA is only trading at about 5x current sales, but analysts agree with the company that ADMA is in for substantial revenue growth over the next few years.

Figure 5: ADMA Revenue and Earnings Estimates (source: Seeking Alpha)

As you can see from Figure 5, ADMA’s P/S ratio drops to under a 3 for every year after this one, and ADMA’s P/E ratio off of future earnings estimates is well below the average of 15 for virtually every year after ADMA is projected to achieve profitability.

Figure 6: ADMA Present Value Estimates (source: revenue and earnings estimates from Seeking Alpha and my calculations based on that data)

Even if you discounted these sales and earnings estimates by 10% per year as shown in Figure 6, these ratios would still suggest that ADMA is meaningfully undervalued.

Based on this valuation and commercial progress, ADMA seems fairly de-risked under $3/share, but ADMA is also de-risked based on the fundamentals of plasma-based therapies in general. IG is a great market to be in right now.

Figure 7: Strengths of the IG Market (source: ADMA’s August 2020 Corporate Presentation)

ADMA shares have a substantial amount of insider and institutional support as well. The CEO owns nearly 10% of the company, and total institutional ownership sits around 56%. On top of that, the well-respected biotech fund Perceptive owns about 20% of the company.

Finally, I don’t think any potential upside of future ASCENIV label expansions is priced in.

Figure 8: Potential Additional Targets for ASCENIV (source: ADMA’s August 2020 Corporate Presentation)

ADMA looks undervalued based on present fundamentals with little risk of going substantially lower, yet the company has good prospects for share price growth over the long run. Shares could potentially trade much higher near term even due to the Emergency Use Authorization for COVID-19. I added more ADMA shares on this recent dip, and I intend to continue holding for the foreseeable future.

