This year, Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (OESX) has been a market darling despite a steep reduction in FQ1 revenues. Perhaps, among the catalysts that catapulted the valuation of this almost debt-free lightning market player was its anti-microbial lightning solutions that became more relevant due to the coronavirus pandemic. Phenomenal revenue growth was also much appreciated by investors. Besides, the stock was added to the U.S. small-cap Russell 2000 Index, which also contributed to the share price gains. Thus, despite a sharp correction in February, OESX quickly erased the losses and even attempted to return to the price levels last seen in 2014.

I like its almost debt-free capital structure together with robust medium-term growth prospects anticipated by Wall Street analysts and exposure to long-term contracts with heavyweight customers. It is also worth highlighting the company's exceptional efficiency, e.g., ~42% Cash Return on Equity. So, all these factors are the strong stimuli that can support capital appreciation in the medium term. However, there are a few cons, like revenue and cash flow volatility and rich valuation. Let’s discuss in greater depth.

Top line

Orion Energy Systems has a sprawling portfolio of over 20 thousand customizable enterprise-grade lighting products and IoT controls solutions with a plethora of applications in the commercial office and retail, industrial spheres, and exterior area lighting. In the investor presentation, the company boasted a broad client base, which includes such heavyweight names like Amazon (AMZN), Walmart (WMT), and Toyota (TM), to name a few. Also, its products are installed in the 22 military facilities of the U.S. Navy and 5 healthcare facilities of the Department of Veterans Affairs, which points to the fact that despite small market capitalization, Orion Energy is an established player with a solid market presence and exposure to lucrative long-term contracts with key customers.

Its growth story was choppy in the past, as since 2013, revenues had been declining, with a few (failed) attempts of recovery. The revenue stasis/contraction coupled with unprofitability and cash flow volatility, when net CFFO hovered around zero, let alone FCF.

However, if we take a look at Compound Annual Growth Rates that smooth the effects of year-to-year fluctuations, we will notice that the story is not as bad, e.g., a 10-year revenue CAGR is 5.3%, while 3-year revenue CAGR is above 21%. Certainly, investors should not focus too much on these rates, as they will thus miss the erratic pattern of growth and perhaps arrive at wrong conclusions regarding the pace of future expansion, mistakenly extrapolating the 2010s CAGRs.

The painful downturn came to an end in FY 2020 (ended March 31, 2020). The fiscal-year and FQ4 results were published on June 4. Though Orion reported a phenomenal 129% increase in full-year revenues, both FQ4 GAAP earnings and sales were weaker than Wall Street hoped to see. The FY20 gross profit rose 155% vs. FY19. The quarterly figures were less impressive, as FQ4 revenue was up 15%, while gross profit climbed 32%. More-than-doubled sales secured much better coverage of General & Administrative, Sales & Marketing, and R&D expenses, and thus, Orion Energy has managed to turn a GAAP operating income for the first time since 2012 (see company Financials). Thus, as operating metrics dramatically improved thanks to surged sales, the FY20 net CFFO reached $20.3 million, the best result in a decade, which secured excessive coverage of capital investments. So, Orion Energy became FCF positive. Factoring in working capital, FCF inched to $19.4 million, but unfortunately, it was a one-off fluctuation not to be repeated in FY 2021. And there are a few reasons for that.

There is no doubt that fiscal 2020 results were impressive, but the issue is that sales were propelled by “one large national turnkey LED lighting and controls retrofit project” (Orion Energy did not give any other details on the customer), so the surge was clearly not an indication of a swift increase in the demand for LED products in the overall economy but a one-off event. To bring a bit more context here, I should remark that in FY 2020, one (unnamed) customer accounted for 74.1% of total revenue (see page 12 of the Form 10-K); in 2019, the same client was responsible for 20.7% of total sales. And a corollary here is that this phenomenal growth is clearly not to be repeated in FY 2021. At least, Wall Street is skeptical of the sustainability of the medium-term expansion, predicting a sharp sales contraction in FY21 but not deep enough to fully erase all the gains of FY20. The pundits are also anticipating a swift rebound in FY22 and continued growth in FY23.

Orion Energy itself also did not promise investors triple-digits sales expansion in FY21, and instead, shared a bearish outlook. In the press release, CEO Mr. Altschaefl clarified that fiscal H1 results would be "severely challenged by the ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our customers."

The fiscal Q1 (ended June 30) had already been overshadowed by a precipitous decline in sales. The figures reflected the toll the coronavirus pandemic and clobbered economic activity took on Orion Energy’s end-markets. For example, FQ1 net sales fell ~75% vs. FQ1 2019, much deeper than Wall Street forecasted, as customer projects were either suspended or delayed. However, Orion Energy is confident that the FQ2 revenues could edge to $25 million as project activity has been ramped up, while the FQ3 top line could improve further (analysts are expecting precisely the same). Anyway, if achieved, these revenues will still be deeply below the level of the FY20 second and third quarters.

Finally, because of precipitous revenue contraction in FQ1, LTM cash flows halved, but the silver lining is that Cash Return on Equity was still high, ~42%, a phenomenal result worth appreciating, as it is exceptionally tough to find such an efficient company in the Industrials sector. However, investors should not expect this level of efficiency to remain in the medium term, as the economic softness will likely crimp EBITDA and cash flows. Anyway, as sales are forecast to rebound in FY 2022, I reckon cash flows will also recuperate, thus propping up efficiency metrics.

Financial position cannot be better

While sales are volatile, at least Orion Energy does not have to worry about interest payments or refinancing options if something goes utterly wrong, as in FQ1, its total debt plummeted almost to zero ($60 thousand, to be precise, see the balance sheet on page 3). And besides, more than a third of its equity is highly liquid - simply because it is cash & cash equivalents. The situation was better in March, when Orion Energy’s equity was almost entirely composed of cash, but back then, it also had more than $10 million in debt (~32% Debt/Equity). So, this implies the company has an almost perfect balance sheet, and it can easily cope with the short-term sales decline without facing a cash crunch.

Anti-microbial lightning products likely spurred bullishness

On March 9, Orion Energy highlighted its “specialized lighting solutions to combat bacteria, fungus, mold and mildew in high-traffic areas,” including anti-microbial fixture coating and light technology. It was surely not developed specifically to combat the coronavirus, but amid the pandemic, the products became more relevant. In the press release, the company mentioned that it had been:

relaunching our LED retrofit fixtures designed to combat bacteria, fungus, mold and mildew - used for high-traffic areas such as schools, healthcare, foodservice and fitness facilities, as well as in other high-risk public spaces... We are experiencing significant market interest in this product, which is available today. We are also beginning to work on incorporating ultraviolet light into some of our products. Certain UV light has been shown to kill bacteria and to inactivate viruses.

The problem is that these products does not meaningfully contribute to revenues at the moment, at least the company gives no precise figures. So, while they might contribute to the top line in the medium term by now, they are not the key drivers of profit and cash flow.

Final thoughts

The merits of Orion Energy are its perfect balance sheet and heavyweight stakeholders. On a negative side, its revenues are volatile, customer concentration is high, while consistent margins improvement is yet to be achieved. The LED market is highly competitive, so the headwinds it might encounter will likely take a toll on the market value of equity. The valuation also appears to be high. In sum, I am neutral.

