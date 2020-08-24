Precious Metals: Longs Keep Coming Back For More

We cover the trading action this week on both gold and silver, how much paper trading is occurring, open interest spikes,and what the outlook is for the rest of 2020.

This is the largest fine levied, but not the first, for spoofing and lack of proper oversight issues from management of banks trading in the precious metals.

The CFTC fined the Bank of Novia Scotia $127.4 million for thousands of instances of precious metals manipulation over the last 8 years.

We go over the week's trading in gold and silver and provide an analysis of recent price movements. Lots of short contracts are being dumped to hold down the price, which is visible in the data. However, longs keep coming back for more, which is incredibly bullish heading into the last quarter of 2020.

We believe that both are undervalued for said reasons above, and decision months are coming up in September and December for the direction of the metals. See why in the video.

Also, the Bank of Novia Scotia was fined over $127 million for manipulative precious metals trading - we review that notice from the CFTC and discuss what it means for gold and silver for the rest of this year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I own physical gold and silver.