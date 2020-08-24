Soaring Prices Benefit Canada's Lumber Stocks

Despite the fact that lumber producers in Canada are frequently subject to countervailing duties - in April of 2017 the Trump administration announced duties of up to 24% on Canadian lumber - the demand for Canadian lumber by the U.S. is substantial.

In the United States, where demand for lumber exceeds what domestic mills can supply, housing and other industries rely on Canada for stable, predictable access to quality products. (Statistics Canada).

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

A number of events have served to exacerbate the shortage of lumber in both Canada and the United States of late. The duties caused producers to cut back production in the first place, and in anticipation of COVID-19 causing a massive disruption in housing markets (which turned out to be not so disastrous) producers shut down production even more. As a consequence, lumber prices have been skyrocketing amid a shortage.

"The consumption of lumber didn't slow down anywhere near as much as production slowed down." said Charles Gross, an analyst with Morningstar. (Globe & Mail, August 17th, 2020).

There are a number of options for investors but the key stocks to consider include: Canfor (OTCPK:CFPZF), Interfor (OTC:IFSPF), and West Fraser Timber (OTCPK:WFTBF).

Canfor is an integrated forest products company that produces and supplies SPF lumber, oriented strand board, plywood, kraft pulp and kraft paper. Jim Pattison still owns 51% of the company after a failed attempt to take it private back in December of 2019 (with the benefit of hindsight, he should have offered a better price than minority shareholders would have accepted).

Data by YCharts

Interfor boasts annual lumber production capacity of approximately 3.0 billion board feet and offers one of the most diverse lines of lumber products to customers around the world.

Data by YCharts

West Fraser is one of North America's largest lumber manufacturers with 45 facilities in British Columbia, Alberta, and the southern U.S.

Data by YCharts

Back in February, the U.S. government announced plans to reduce duties on Canadian lumber by 50% this month (August). Combined with cost cuts by producers, the future looks even brighter for profitability and ultimately share price performance for all three companies.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WFTBF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.