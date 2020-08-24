Stocks: It's Time To Go Abroad

While I remain allocated to U.S. stocks, the time has come to increasingly look abroad for attractive stock investment opportunities.

Considering the alternatives. The U.S. stock market performance since the March 23 lows remains impressive. Despite the worst economic downturn in nearly a century and corporate earnings that have been slashed in the process, the S&P 500 Index has recovered all of its losses since February 19 and now stands at new all-time highs. While the upside in U.S. stocks may continue indefinitely, it is becoming increasingly worthwhile to consider stock investment alternatives that exist outside of the U.S.

Robust rally. The persistent strength of the U.S. stock market rally cannot be denied. The S&P 500 Index has rallied by +55% from its intraday lows on March 23 through today. While the early stages of the rally were fueled by the powerful forces of fiscal and monetary stimulus and the anticipation of economies reopening following a springtime lockdown, stocks were able to continue driving higher through the summer despite the fact that the fate of the next fiscal stimulus package remains in doubt, the Fed’s balance sheet is actually $58 billion smaller today than it was more than two months ago in early June, and concerns persist about a particularly challenging next phase in the COVID crisis with U.S. cases still high as we head toward the fall and winter months. Put simply, the S&P 500 remains as remarkably resilient as ever.

While the direction of the U.S. stock market may remain to the upside through the remainder of 2020 – a fiscal stimulus package may eventually get passed, the Fed can resume expanding its balance sheet, and COVID daily new active cases have been trending lower since the end of July – some risks are rising in the near-term that warrant attention among investors in the coming weeks.

First, the S&P 500 Index is overextended following its latest strong advance since the start of July. Consider the four red arrows in the chart above from January 2018, September 2018, February 2019, and today. In the first three instances, stocks were at or near overbought levels on a Relative Strength Index basis at the same time that the gap between the current closing price, the 50-day moving average (blue line), 200-day moving average (red line), and 400-day moving average (pink line) had all become notably wide to the upside. In each past instance, the S&P 500 Index subsequently corrected by more than -10%. And the same set up exists today. Make no mistake, the policy support will be there to arrest any sudden turn to the downside, but investors should be prepared for the possibility of such an outcome in the near-term.

Second, in each of the past three instances highlighted above, we saw U.S. mid-cap and U.S. small cap stocks trailing off ahead of such a short-term correction. We have seen the same divergence emerge today over the last couple of weeks. For while the large cap S&P 500 continues to advance to new highs, the S&P 400 mid-cap and S&P 600 small cap indices have been lower between -2% and -4%.

Third, fundamentals remain an issue. The S&P 500 Index is now trading at more than 38 times forecasted 2020 earnings. This is more than double the long-term historical average valuation. While U.S. stocks may eventually fill this valuation gap as the economy eventually emerges from the COVID crisis, it has already priced in a fair amount of the anticipated upside already. It also leaves open the downside risk of disappointment if the expected economic recovery turns out to be more distant or elusive than currently thought. Any jitters in this regard could cause priced for perfection stocks to take a breather.

So while the S&P 500 Index still has further room to the upside to perhaps as high as 3500 to 3600 before the end of the year, investors should be prepared for the possibility of a correction of as much as -10% or more in the near-term.

Moreover, persistent fundamental downside risks remain. We are not in a circumstance where U.S. stocks are inexpensive at a time when the economy is bottoming. Instead, we are in a state where U.S. stocks are expensive at a time when the economic outlook remains highly uncertain.

Time to look abroad. Given the current risk-reward profile of U.S. stocks, it is worthwhile today to consider the potential investment opportunities that exist outside of the U.S.

This view marks a stark change from a position that I have held throughout almost the entirety of the post Great Financial Crisis period. Outside of brief stints owning allocations to New Zealand (ENZL) and U.K. (EWU) during the middle part of the last decade, I have favored U.S. stocks almost exclusively over their non-U.S. counterparts for the following reasons.

* The United States had more favorable growth prospects relative to the rest of the world.

* The United States justified its premium valuation relative to the rest of the world.

* The United States remained the trusted safe haven destination for investors.

* The benefits of expansionary global monetary policy was flowing steadily and disproportionately to the United States capital markets.

My view on all of the above has shifted since the onset of the COVID crisis, however. I now favor a number of developed international markets over the United States in light of developments in recent months.

Now, it should be noted that a shift toward non-U.S. markets is one that remains fraught with relative return risk at the present time. One has to look no further than the cumulative return chart of the S&P 500, which has nearly tripled on a total return basis since the onset of the GFC back in 2007, while developed international stocks and emerging market stocks have traded effectively flat over this same time period.

Nonetheless, I believe we have entered into a new phase where it is time for selected stock markets outside of the U.S. to begin playing catch up. For the purposes of this discussion, I will focus on two developed international stock markets in particular in Germany (EWG) and South Korea (EWY). It is worth noting that both of these markets are generally similar to the United States from a diverse sector weighting basis. Much like the rest of the world, both have been meaningful relative underperformers versus the United States over the past decade.

Three reasons. While I remain allocated to selected individual stocks in the United States, I have added allocations to both Germany and South Korea for the following three reasons.

First, these economies are faring much better with the COVID-19 crisis than the U.S. This is critical because how successfully an economy is managing the health crisis is a primary determinant of their growth prospects in the next couple of years.

Indeed, the direction of the COVID-19 crisis has recently been improving in the United States. After peaking on July 25 at nearly 70,000 on a 7-day moving average basis, the number of daily active new cases in the U.S. has fallen steadily to just over 45,000 today. This is a notable improvement and one that appears set to continue in the right direction in the coming weeks.

But when considering where the U.S. stands on a daily active case total basis versus other countries such as Germany and South Korea, the story is far less encouraging, as these countries have cases that are a very small fraction of the current level in the U.S. even after its recent improvement.

Of course, the U.S. is a much larger country based on population than both Germany and South Korea. But even after you adjust the daily active case totals in these countries to an equivalent of the U.S., we see that cases are still at roughly 10% or less of the COVID levels currently in the United States. And this is after both Germany and South Korea have experienced recent spikes in new case activity.

Given that this is supposed to be a lull period for the COVID crisis ahead of what could be a potentially challenging fall and winter stretch from October to March, the fact that the United States remains at such a high level of cases relative to countries like Germany and South Korea causes me to favor the latter of the former from an investment outlook perspective going forward.

Second, Germany and South Korea have more favorable economic growth prospects both now and going forward thanks in part to their relatively better position with the COVID crisis. For example, according to economic forecast data from The Conference Board as of July 2020:

The U.S. economy is forecasted to contract by -6.8% in 2020 and only grow by +1.2% in 2021.

By comparison, Germany’s economy is projected to decline by -5.7% in 2020 before rebounding by +3.5% in 2021.

And South Korea’s economy is forecasted to close the year effectively flat at -0.1% before expanding by +2.7% in 2021.

Given that the increase in total output is a primary driver of corporate earnings, which is turn is a primary driver of stock prices, I favor the relatively stronger economic growth prospects of both Germany and South Korea over the United States at the present time.

Third, Germany and South Korea are both more attractively valued relative to the United States. Consider the following:

The United States stock market (EUSA) is currently trading at a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8 and a price-to-book ratio of 3.6. Both of these metrics are historically very rich for U.S. stocks.

By comparison, Germany’s stock market is trading at a relatively much more attractive price-to-earnings ratio of 13.8 and a price-to-book ratio of 1.6.

And South Korea’s stock market is trading at a nearly equally discounted price-to-earnings ratio of 15.4 and a price-to-book ratio of just 1.0.

It should be noted that these valuation discounts are not the result of the Germany or South Korea stock markets being heavily weighted toward banks or another sector that traditionally trades at a discount. Instead, as noted above, both Germany and South Korea have a generally similar sector mix to that of the United States.

Bottom Line. The United States stock market continues to perform remarkably well, and further room to the upside exists between now and the end of the year. The risks of a short-term correction are currently rising, however, and long-term fundamentals for U.S. stocks remain highly challenged.

Fortunately, stock markets outside of the United States offer attractive returns prospects going forward. And in the case of Germany and South Korea, the opportunity to allocate to two markets that are faring measurably better with the COVID-19 crisis that also have more favorable economic growth prospects to go along with considerably more attractive valuations is a combination that is most appealing from an investment perspective as we move forward through the remainder of 2020 and into 2021.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EWG, EWY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am long selected individual U.S. stocks as part of a broad asset allocation strategy.