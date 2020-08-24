Seven & i seems to understand this and will be focusing on a new business model that emphasizes fresh foods, private brands, and customer loyalty.

However, to fully unlock the synergies of this deal, Seven & i should seek to move Speedway beyond the traditional "gas-and-cigarettes" model.

The market's initial reaction was quite negative with the stock down as much as 8.4% the day of the announcement.

Believing it to be the company's most important driver of future growth, Seven & i Holdings (OTCPK:SVNDF) (OTCPK:SVNDY) has been expanding its U.S. operations for more than a decade, snapping up various convenience store chains and developing its supply chain in the U.S. For example, in what was one of its largest recent deals, Seven & i acquired 1,108 Sunoco LP gas stations and convenience stores for $3.3 billion in 2017. However, no aversion to massive deal-making, Seven & i recently purchased Marathon Petroleum Corp.'s (NYSE:MPC) gas station business for a whopping $21 billion. This latest move represents a significant escalation in Seven & i's commitment to investing in the U.S.

Seven & i had been in talks to acquire Marathon's Speedway stations as early as February this year; however, presumably the coronavirus pandemic had put those talks on hold - that is, until Canada-based convenience store chain Alimentation Couche-Tard (OTCPK:ANCUF) and private equity firm TDR Capital were eyeing a Speedway buyout of their own. Whatever Seven & i's reasoning for finally completing the deal, investors seemed to sour on the deal almost immediately; Seven & i's Tokyo-based shares fell as much as 8.4% the day of the announcement. But was this reaction reflective of meaningful concerns or merely a knee-jerk reaction upon hearing of the acquisition? There were and are still plenty of questions regarding the financing of this acquisition including:

The use of a $8 billion cash equity infusion from the holdings corporation, possibly funded by the issuance of corporate bonds or bank term loans.

The $5 billion sales leaseback deal to partially fund the $13 billion bridge loan repayment.

The $1 billion worth of stores being divested from as part of the "alternative asset strategy."

As well as concerns about the general long-term strategy of the deal, such as:

The acquisition of a gas station business when fuel consumption is declining in the U.S. and projected to continue to do so for at least the next 10 years by base case EIA estimates as well as at a time of increasing EV sales... ...especially considering 76.5% of Speedway's sales are from fuels.

The timing of the acquisition in regard to the uncertainties surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

The highly competitive and fragmented nature of the U.S. convenience store/gas station sector.

However, in spite of all these open questions, I believe Ryuichi Isaka has made the right choice here.

Demography is Destiny

For one, Isaka is right in steering future investment towards the U.S. and away from Japan. It almost goes without saying as Japan's demographic decline and growth prospects have been expounded upon ad nauseam by many a financial journalist, but the U.S. is the safest place for Seven & i to expand in right now. With an ageing population, rapidly falling birth rate, and nonexistent immigration, Seven & i, like every other Japanese firm, will have to rely on endogenous factors, like technological advancements or differentiation, for growth in Japan as opposed to exogenous ones like demography.

Originally a U.S.-based company before being bought out by its Japanese subsidiary, Seven & i has ample experience operating and investing in the U.S. anyway, and this is clear by the company stressing its intention to shift away from the traditional "gas-and-cigarettes" model and towards a model more reflective of its "Evolution Store" model.

From Gas and Cigarettes to Fresh Food and Smoothies

With a strategy emphasizing fresh foods, private brands, modern layouts, digital tools, and loyalty programs, these high-quality stores are a far cry from the typical notion of a U.S. convenience store and may more closely resemble their counterparts in Japan or U.S. competitors like Wawa.

And despite the coronavirus pandemic, 7-Eleven's experimental foray into this new business model has been reportedly highly successful; the company launched three of these "Evolution Stores" in D.C., NYC, and San Diego in April/May and each showed sales and customer metrics higher than benchmark averages.

Key to this new model is 7-Eleven's existing strength in merchandise sales and margins. Integrating 7-Eleven's high-margin items, such as in private brands, into Speedway stores represents a huge potential synergy.

Tempered by the potential profits reaped by this new model, the concerns about the energy environment in the U.S., i.e. declining fuel consumption and increasing EV adoption, having such an impact on the synergies of this deal should lessen.

Declining Fuel Consumption in the U.S.

Even at conservative estimates, fuel consumption in the U.S. is forecast to decline from 2020 through 2030 at a -1.6% CAGR. This will most certainly put a damper on any potential growth, however, 7-Eleven has always managed to continually increase gross profits and cents-per-gallon at its stations despite falling sales volume. Weaning Speedway off the "gas-and-cigarettes" model should also make this less of a concern. And, assuming a high GDP growth scenario, this concern about declining fuel consumption is eliminated entirely.

Additionally, in the near term, electric vehicle adoption is not as pressing a concern as EV sales growth is projected to be slow and gradual in the U.S. especially relative to other countries. In the long term, Seven & i presumably could invest in the infrastructure to add electric vehicle charging support at its stations.

More stores = more competitive

Perhaps most importantly, this Speedway deal increases Seven & i's physical footprint across the U.S. allowing it to compete even more strongly by leveraging its increased buying power with suppliers and improving its supply chain. The map below shows there is very little overlap between existing Speedway and 7-Eleven stores in the U.S., meaning little potential cannibalization and more potential synergies.

The impact of the funding plan

Addressing the financing concerns, one would not be alone in remaining concerned. Moody's has already downgraded Seven & i from A1 to A2, with other ratings firms waiting to make an assessment as well. If Seven & i goes through with funding the entire acquisition with debt, i.e. issuing corporate bonds or bank term loans to cover the $8 billion cash equity infusion, other firms would surely follow suit in downgrading the company.

However, this is more a concern for creditors not shareholders.

And while the size and scope of the apparent $5 billion sales leaseback deal with Marathon is considerably massive, Seven & i has such extensive experience in the net lease sector that I trust the company knows what it is doing despite little details presented thus far.

On a side note: Through some creative accounting, by including this sales leaseback deal, as well as tax benefits and net proceeds from the divestment of stores where there is overlap between 7-Eleven and Speedway, Seven & i is suggesting the purchase price of the acquisition to actually be around $12 billion (and subsequently the multiple to be much lower). However, make of that what you will.

Conclusion

At the end of the day, all of the macro reasons and financial considerations as to why this deal can be valuable to Seven & i are meaningless if Isaka and the rest of the management at Seven & i cannot fully unlock the potential synergies of this acquisition. The key will lie in integrating and updating the Speedway and 7-Eleven stores to this new model of fresh food and private label products away from profit-at-the-pump and cigarette sales and convincing American consumers to give it a try. I believe that Seven & i can achieve that.

