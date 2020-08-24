Some of my earlier identified risks seem to be of less concern.

Investment thesis

In my last article on SFL Corporation (NYSE:SFL), titled "13% Dividend, But Not Without Risk," I did raise some concerns about the fragility of the world trade during this pandemic and if this potentially could force liner shipping companies to revise charter rates on container ships.

Another risk associated with SFL is the depressed market offshore drilling assets have to face. Its customer Seadrill (NYSE:SDRL) is burning cash. Although SFL is presently not experiencing that pain, there will come a time when it also will have to face this pain.

We will revisit these two main risks in this article and look at other recent developments.

Second-Quarter 2020 Results

Operating revenues came in at $118.5 million, which was $3.4 million lower than that of the first quarter. The operating income swung into positive from a loss of $27.4 million in the first quarter to a profit of $49.4 million. The large difference was a result of SFL not taking any impairment in the second quarter.

Once we take into account the financial items in the income statement, we end up with a net profit of $11.9 million.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $47.9 million. This falls short when we take into account the $23.5 million used in investing activities and the $82.2 million used for financing purposes. Repayment of long- and short-term debt was as much as $211 million.

More than 90% of its fleet is fortunately on long-term charters, with the balance employed on short-term charters in the spot market. It is quite impressive that only three out of the 85 vessels are currently idle. That is its two car carriers, which both have a capacity to carry 6,500 cars. They are both laid up in Malaysia, waiting for new business. The export of new cars has taken a severe hit during the pandemic, so I believe it may take some time to get employment for these two ships.

Since the liner fleet now constitutes as much as 55% of its revenue, it is worth mentioning that its liner fleet backlog is now about $1.8 billion with an average remaining charter term of about five years. Fortunately, 84% of the liner backlog comes from the two largest liner operators in the world, namely Maersk Line and MSC.

Source: SFL Second-Quarter 2020 Presentation slides

During the quarter, SFL extended the charters for seven 4,100 TEU container vessels with MSC until the third quarter of 2025. These ships are all built in 2002 so they are relatively old. Therefore, I think this extension was a wise move.

The positive news on the container ships is the fact that the large liner companies like Maersk, in fact, have done quite well in the last quarter.

A.P. Moller Maersk delivered a surprisingly strong second-quarter 2020 reports with results before depreciation coming in at 8% over consensus and 25% better than the same quarter last year. Its container vessel division pulled in a 26% larger profit contribution than the same quarter last year. For a company operating in such a cyclical industry, that is quite an impressive achievement. The guidance forecast for full-year 2020 is for a profit before depreciation of $6 to $7 billion dollars. Therefore, there is basically no risk to SFL that it would need to revise the rates unless its market should turn for the worse.

The Crude Oil Tanker market is still very profitable. Its two VLCCs to Frontline (FRO) earned a very respectable $72,000 on average per trading day in the second quarter. It received $27 million gross charter hire on these vessels from FRO, including a profit-split contribution of $4.5 million.

As could be expected, there was no profit-split contribution from Golden Ocean (NASDAQ:GOGL) on its eight Capesize vessels on charter to it. For SFL, it can take solace in the fact that these are earning $18,500 per day. The spot market for pacific round voyages is presently a healthy $20,000 per day on average, so if this market holds up, there should be some profit-sharing on these vessels, as well, in the second half of the year. SFL has a 33% profit sharing over the mentioned base rate.

All in all, a pretty good report on the revenue side. The good news that SFL could report is that all its customers are currently making their charter payments, so there has been no reduction in revenue despite the pandemic.

Charter backlog now stands at $3.4 billion.

Dividend distribution

The company's COVID-19 adjusted dividend stayed at $0.25 per share. I choose to call it as such since there was no fundamental change to SFL's revenue and profits. The 28% reduction in dividend which started from the beginning of this year was a preemptive move to improve the balance sheet. More on this later.

The reduction in dividend payments of $0.10 per quarter effectively saves the company $10.5 million each quarter.

SFL is proud of delivering 66 consecutive quarters paying out a dividend to its shareholders. And it has, in my opinion, the right to be proud. Over these 16 years, since its IPO, it has paid out more than $27 per share in dividends. Not many can say they have paid out 3X share price.

More Capital Arbitrage deals

Last year, SFL made a great deal with the Norwegian-based Hunter Group. As I predicted, Hunter would declare its options and repurchase these ships back once it had financing in place.

For SFL, doing this deal, put a cool $23 million in its cash register so far, with another vessel still most likely to come.

It did not stop there. A similar opportunistic move has been done with the Landbridge Group of Hong Kong. In May SFL purchased from it a VLCC named "Landbridge Wisdom," which is a scrubber fitted new-build VLCC with long-term charter attached.

Source

The net purchase price was $65 million, which is, as can be seen below, significantly lower than Greek shipbroker Allied Shipbroking's recent estimates for VLCC new building.

Source: Allied Shipping Research

"Landbridge Wisdom" has been fixed out on a three-year sub-charter to BP Shipping, providing good cash flow visibility. There are purchase options for the charter during the charter period (first three years) and a purchase obligation at the end of the charter.

SFL did state during the conference call that it estimates the net contribution after debt service during the first three years is more than $4 million on average with full cash flow effect from this quarter

This kind of capital arbitrage deal, with a very attractive risk profile, creates profitable deals for SFL. The reason they exist seems to be that there is muted interest from the traditional ship financial banks to engage in financing such deals with such clients at this moment.

Shoring up the balance sheet

Talking about its cash position, this is growing quarter by quarter, now standing at $155 million, plus another $50 million in cash with affiliated companies and $19 mill being the value of its 1.4 million shares in FRO, it has $224 million in cash and cash equivalents. These 1.4 million shares are considerably less than what it owned earlier this year as the company did sell 2 million FRO shares last quarter.

Source: SA

If you draw a line using the present share price level of FRO, you will see that over the last five years, that level seems to be an average. I have in the past advocated that it would be a prudent move to gradually sell off these shares, and I am as such pleased to see that SFL's management thinks so too.

On other topics related to the balance sheet, SFL has been quite active in the financing market during the last quarter.

Management says that it has addressed most of its financing maturities for the balance of this year. It also repaid the 500 million Norwegian kroner denominated bond loan, which equates to about $56 million.

However, the company's total debt level is still higher than I would like to see.

Source: SFL Second-Quarter 2020 Presentation slides

The book equity ratio of 25.2% is lower than what I would like to see. If we compare it to another shipping company in my portfolio, namely Navios Maritime Partners (NYSE:NMM), its book equity ratio is much higher at 61.3%. Some of this can be explained by the fact that NMM's average age of its fleet is 11 years old, whilst SFL has a slightly younger fleet with an average age of 9.7 years.

The drilling rigs are still the most imminent risk. The company most likely has to make some impairments on the offshore assets, on charter to Seadrill, in the future.

The positive thing is that SFL has been quite aggressive in reducing the debt on these assets. It has reduced debt by nearly 30% since Seadrill filed for Chapter 11 in 2017. The risk fortunately capped, as SFL only guarantees 50% of the outstanding debt on these assets, with SDRL guaranteeing the other half.

For these offshore drilling assets, its total long-term debt and loan from shareholders stood at $910.5 million one year ago. It has been reduced by $54.3 million and stood at $546.2 million as of 30th June 2020.

Conclusion

When you take into account the visibility in earnings and the backlog, it is hard to understand why SFL's share price is lingering around the $9 at this moment.

With a current yield of 11% and a very good track record of paying dividends, you would think that more yield-hungry investors, including institutional investors, would buy SFL at this moment. Perhaps the reason is that this industry is not in favor. There have been many shipwrecks, no pun intended.

But not all companies are the same. I am long and bullish on SFL.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SFL, NMM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.