Energy Transfer reiterated once again that it expects to be free cash flow positive in 2021 after all capex and distributions. This is a very important milestone.

There is no question that Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is a battle-ground stock. This is evidenced by the distribution yield which remains at sky-high levels, close to 20%.

I will state the obvious. The dramatic rise in the distribution yield is due to the collapse of the unit price since the beginning of the year, down almost 50%.

The unit price remains close to all-time low levels despite the stock market now hovering around all-time highs and despite the price of oil having made a substantial comeback. Let's not forget what we have been through. Earlier this year, the energy space was on the verge of collapse due to the coronavirus and global crude glut. The OPEC+ agreement initially failed to stabilize the market, with oil falling to the lowest point since 1999 - we even experienced negative oil prices one day before the expiration of the May '20 contract. Crazy times! Currently, oil trades above $40. Historically, ET has traded closely to the price of oil. This relationship is less clear today. It is important to note that ET's earnings are supported by predominantly fee-based contracts with low commodity price sensitivity.

What's more, even though oil is not going away anytime soon, it is also important to note that ET mostly focuses on natural gas, which seems to have an important place in the future energy mix over the coming decades. ET provides critical infrastructure with ~90,000 miles of crude oil, natural gas, NGL and refined products pipelines, with assets in every major U.S. supply basin linked to major demand markets in the U.S., including exports. To put things into perspective, ~30% of U.S. natural gas and crude oil is moved on ET pipelines, covering 38 states in the U.S. ET also has international facilities in Canada and China.

Therefore, the argument that ET will become extinct has little merit. In my view, ET is trading on sentiment. Natural gas means fossil fuels, and fossil fuels are not popular. It is a simple as this. The market gives no credit to the cash flows, contracted backlog, increased investments in LNG, etc. As a result, whatever has to do with natural gas and oil is suffering. In contrast, whatever carries the name "renewable" or is perceived to be "green energy" is going through the roof. In addition, a potential Biden win is seen as an additional booster for clean energy stocks, as the Democratic presidential nominee has pledged a variety of clean-energy policies. The WilderHill Clean Energy Index (PBW), a compilation of green-power companies listed on U.S. exchanges, surged to an over nine-year high. It has climbed more than 30% since the beginning of July. The chart below says it all.

In short, since the beginning of the year, the clean energy ETF is up by more than 50% while ET is down by almost 50% (excluding distributions). Looking at the above chart, one would think that ET is on the verge of collapse. However, this is wrong. In fact, it is possible that ET has its best years ahead. ET is very close to an important milestone - transitioning into a self-funded model, with positive free cash flow starting in 2021. This is the key reason for my investment in ET. In general, I look for companies with stable operating cash flow, sufficient to cover most of the following:

Returning capital to shareholders - dividends and/or buybacks

Maintenance CAPEX - sustain the existing level of operations and earnings power

Growth CAPEX - innovation, investing in and acquiring other companies (M&A)

Balance sheet improvements - paying down debt, refinancing at favorable terms, etc.

This model has served me well over time. It goes without saying that for this model to work, ET must produce stable cash from operations. To this end, what matters the most is for ET's revenue backlog to remain intact. Given the collapse in the energy space, many are concerned about a massive wave of bankruptcies in the oil and gas sector. This, in turn, may impact ET's revenue backlog, which will be a blow to the self-funded business model aspirations, unless there is a distribution cut commensurate to the revenue decline. We don't want to go down that route and this is the key risk, in my opinion. ET prepared the following slide in its March Investor Presentation to alleviate investor/market concerns:

Source: ET March Investor Presentation, slide 7

Since March, it is fair to say that the energy space has stabilized and the outlook is much better. For example, in Q2 2020, ET reported solid operating metrics with record NGL fractionation volumes at Mont Belvieu facilities, record transportation volumes on the Mariner East System and strong volumes on Texas NGL pipelines, and gathering and processing volumes reached new highs in Midland Basin.

For Q2 2020, the quarter impacted the most by the coronavirus lockdowns - arguably the worst quarter in modern history, ET reported Adjusted EBITDA of $2.44Bn and Distributable Cash Flow of $1.27Bn. Based on the existing distribution policy ($1.22 per unit annually), the distribution coverage ratio for the quarter was 1.54x, resulting in distributable cash flow in excess of distributions of $448M. In other words, after paying all preferred and common distributions, the company managed to put aside almost half a billion. Going forward, ET will continue to generate high-quality, balanced earnings, with no segment contributing more than 30% of consolidated Adjusted EBITDA.

Contrary to what the unit price indicates, this is not a company on the verge of collapse. Importantly, ET reiterated once again that it expects to be free cash flow positive in 2021 after all capex (maintenance and growth) and distributions. This is the much-anticipated inflection point, in my view. ET is adapting to the current market conditions in the form of aggressively reducing growth CAPEX (this is one of the positives of the coronavirus crisis). Specifically:

2021 Growth CAPEX is now anticipated to be ~$1.3Bn, a 28% reduction from original estimate as provided in February 2020

2022 and 2023 Growth CAPEX is anticipated to be ~$500-700M per year

In other words, as of next year, ET will be a free cash flow cash machine after all growth capital and equity distributions, all else constant, which will allow the company to deleverage at a decent pace. Now, if the credit agencies force their hand, they might have to cut the common distribution to avoid credit downgrades. But we have come such a long way, and 2021, the year of positive free cash flow, is just around the corner. Let's see what happens. In closing, since there is a hype about green energy, I would like to ask an open question. What if ET uses its free cash flow to pursue renewable projects instead of just paying down debt? I am curious to hear your thoughts in the comments section. Good luck to everyone.

