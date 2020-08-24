If the company can execute well there is a bullish investment case here that sees Milestone shares doubling in value over the next 12-18 months, in my view.

This is potentially a $1bn+ market, that will increase exponentially if approval is won for the same product in intra-articular injections.

Using its proprietary Dynamic Pressure Sensing technology Milestone is launching an epidural delivery system that is faster and safer than current standard of care.

Sales have been decimated in Q2020 owing to the pandemic, but the company has completed $16m of share offerings that have kept it on an even keel.

Investment Thesis

Milestone Scientific 5-year share price performance. Source: TradingView.

Milestone Scientific (MLSS) is a micro-cap provider of computer-controlled anaesthetic delivery instruments that has experienced a rocky ride in recent years.

The company's shares hit a rock-bottom price of $0.33 in June 2019 due to a combination of factors (based on my research and analysis).

Milestone has developed 2 versions of its computer-controlled anaesthesia system combined with a single-use, disposable, handpiece, known as The Wand. Compu-Dent addresses the dental market, and has been a qualified success, responsible for generating nearly all of the company's revenues since its market introduction in 2007, whilst Compu-Med - developed for a range of medical procedures including plastic surgery, hair restoration surgery, podiatry, colorectal surgery, and dermatology, generated revenues of just $37k in 2019, and $118k in 2018.

Compu-Dent has helped Milestone post revenues of around $10m per annum for the past decade, but issues with suppliers - notably in China, where the company made sales of $900k in 2018, but only $158k in 2019 - reduced overall earnings to $8.4m in 2019, and owing to the pandemic, sales have been decimated in Q220 - falling to just $168k, down from $2.3m in Q219.

Milestone completed 2 share offerings in Q220, one in April, raising $5.1m at a price of $0.95 per share, and another in June, raising $14.6m at $2.15 per share, which has left it with cash of $16m as at Q220 and near-term assets of $19.8m. This eases any funding concerns, since Milestone's net losses in the first 6 months of 2020 were $4.8m and over the same period in 2019 just $1.8m.

Despite a disastrous sales quarter, however, Milestone management remains upbeat, spending much of the recent Q220 earnings call discussing the potential of its latest product innovations Compu-Flo, and CathCheck.

Compu-Flo adds Milestone's proprietary and FDA approved DPS, Dynamic Pressure Sensing, technology to its automated drug delivery systems, allowing physicians to identify when certain types of tissues have been penetrated, and deliver a more precise injection.

The technology has resulted in the launch of the CompuFlo Epidural System, which received 510k marketing clearance from the FDA in 2017, and CE Mark approval (for marketing in Europe) in 2014. A further innovation introduced in April this year - the CathCheck system, which uses pulsatile waveform (heartbeat) detection technology to determine when a catheter has been correctly placed in a matter of minutes, can become the new standard of care, Milestone's management believes, in a market that is worth ~$1bn worldwide, and ~$400m in the US alone.

Despite its sales woes, it seems that the market is awake to the potential of CompuFlo and CathCheck, since Milestone's share price rose to a price of $2.8 in mid-June. The stock dropped slightly after Milestone completed its June fundraising, with shares currently quoted at a price of $1.83.

As such, I view Milestone as a potentially interesting investment opportunity, if the company can successfully roll out CompuFlo and CathCheck to hospitals in the US and internationally, secure approval for its intra-articular version, and if pandemic headwinds do not continue to disrupt sales performance beyond the end of 2020.

Company Overview

Milestone was incorporated in the state of Delaware in 1989, and is headquartered in New Jersey. The company released its first commercial product, C-CLAD (computer-controlled local anesthesia delivery) in 1997, which was marketed as The Wand and later renamed Compu-Dent.

The Wand Computer Assisted Anesthesia System. Source: Company website

The company received its first patent pertaining to its Compu-Flo technology in 2001, and another in 2004, which covered key aspects of the technology: Drug Delivery Instrument with Profiles, and Pressure/Force Computer Controlled Drug Delivery with Automated Charging.

In 2016, Milestone applied for FDA 510k marketing clearance for both intra-articular and epidural injections using Compu-Flo, receiving clearance for epidurals in June 2017, whilst the intra-articular version failed to meet the equivalency standard. Milestone plans to resubmit the application before the end of the year. In April this year, Milestone integrated CathCheck into its epidural system.

The CompuWave system. Source: Company website.

Milestone's staff numbered just 16 people as at YE19, led by a management team that has been together for some time, plus a couple of recently appointed senior executives.

Leonard Osser is currently serving as interim CEO having been full time in the role between 1991 and 2007, and between 2009 and 2017, and company Chairman between 1991 and 2009. Dr. Mark Hochman has been Director of Clinical Affairs and R&D since 1999, and a practising dentist since 1984, and Joseph D'Agostino has been CFO since 2008.

Brent Johnston joined the company as President in September 2019, and Jan Adriaan Haverhals - who has 30 years' sales experience in the medical device and pharmaceutical industries - was appointed CEO of Wand Dental last month, charged with revamping the company's dental sales operations, and launching the commercialisation of the CompuFlo epidural system.

Milestone has a manufacturing agreement in place with United Systems, a company controlled by one of its significant shareholders, Tom Cheng, for its handpieces, purchasing $725k of equipment in H120, and $500k in H119. Manufacturing of its Single Tooth Anesthesia ("STA")/The Wand, epidural, and intra-articular devices is carried out by third parties using informal, non-binding agreements, and cost Milestone ~$750k in H120.

Since June 2016, the company has had an exclusive agreement in place with distributor Henry Schein, providing access to a "semi-dedicated, independent" sales force, numbering 25, who are able to provide full training to dentists and physicians, plus numerous supply and distribution agreements covering 58 overseas territories where Milestone markets and sells its products.

Recent Performance

Milestone revenues and operating loss in Q1 & Q2 2020. Source: Cmpany 10-Q Q220.

Milestone's product revenues declined to just $166k in Q220 owing to pandemic pressures. In the US, sales of the company's devices dropped to zero, from $119k in Q120, whilst dental handpiece sales fell from $897k, to just $39k. Across the rest of the world, device sales fell from $358k, to $32k year-on-year, whilst handheld device sales declined from $764k, to $88k.

Total sales in the first six months of the year were down by 53% compared to 2019, from $4.2m, to $2m, whilst operating losses increased from $1.9m, to $4.8m - with Q2 responsible for $3.2m of those losses.

Milestone has not provided any assurances that sales will improve drastically in Q3 or even Q4, as dental offices remain closed, or operating reduced hours, nationwide, whilst suppliers, vendors and other business partners are also compromised.

Based on this guidance, it seems unlikely that Milestone will earn more than $5m in FY20, given that sales in the latter half of 2019 came in ~$4.2m, and are likely to be down by at least 25% across H220, which, given that OPEX increased to ~$6.1m, compared to $4.7m in H120, is likely to see Milestone's losses match or exceed last year's total of -$7.6m - a ~$4m operating loss plus a -$3.3m adjustment to derivative liabilities.

Although management were at pains to point out that the fundraisings in Q220 were carried out as a last resort, they do at least put the company on a solid financial footing, with $19.9m of near term assets as at Q220. Shareholders lost out owing to dilution, but Milestone's current share price of $1.75 actually seems high relative to its disastrous sales performance, which can only be due to the significant promise of its move into the epidural and, if approval can eventually be secured, intra-articular spaces.

Strategy - the Epidural/intra-articular opportunity

Milestone's interim CEO and longest-serving member of staff Leonard Osser struck a very bullish tone on the company's latest earnings call when discussing the epidural opportunity, explaining that late-stage discussions had taken place with premier hospital in the US, and that its CathCheck technology had "resonated well."

There is certainly a body of evidence to support Osser's claim that:

we are confident as ever that our technology will become the new standard-of-care and believe that our company is well-positioned for a broad commercial rollout of our CompuFlo epidural system.

Results from a 400-patient trial of the CompuFlo Epidural System, conducted at the Northwestern University, Universities of Texas and Miami, and 2 California-based pain clinics, released in January 2019 showed that Milestone's technology had a 99% success rate in identifying the epidural space, even in patients with a higher body mass index, which traditionally makes the procedure more challenging.

A follow-on 120-patient clinical study confirmed that CompuFlo

consistently differentiates false loss of resistance from true loss of resistance during epidural placement.

Furthermore, results collected from 812 patients who received epidural analgesia with CompuFlo in the US, Chile, and Italy - where the Ospedale “Pugliese Ciaccio” di Catanzaro has elected to use Compu-Flo for all epidurals in labor and delivery - confirmed that no patients had experienced accidental dural puncture. These results were presented at a conference held by the American Society of Anesthesiologists ("ASA"), which has a membership of 14,000 clinicians and medical professionals worldwide.

Milestone's pressure waveform signal, used to confirm proper placement of a catheter, works in a matter of minutes, as compared to the 20-40 minutes it usually takes using conventional methods, Osser told analysts, stressing that:

the product is now proven in terms of safety, efficacy, and very importantly, economics.

With the global epidural market estimated to be worth in excess of $1bn, by capturing just 5% of this market by 2025, Milestone could potentially generate revenues ~$50m, and if OPEX (116% of revenues in FY19) can be managed and reduced down below e.g. 90% (which ought to be possible given the theoretical rise in sales), this would have a transformative effect on the present value of Milestone shares. Using a rough and ready DCF analysis, my calculations suggest that the company's shares could be worth as much as $6-7, based on a free cash flow of ~$17m in 2025, expected market return of 8%, beta of 0.86, and assuming the company remains debt-free.

Milestone projected revenues to 2025: Optimistic scenario including epidural sales. Source: My table and assumptions using company historical data. Model available exclusively to Haggerston BioHealth subscribers.

Of course, a lot would have to go right for Milestone operationally and strategically for such a scenario to happen, plus the pandemic is severely disrupting the company's ability to close sales - just 11 devices have been sold in the US to date - but it is hard to argue that the market opportunity is not there. During the earnings call, Osser stated that research suggests current morbidity rates using standard epidural procedures were 4.5% to 5% in labor and delivery.

Milestone believes that its CompuFlo Epidural System could also be used for operations of short duration, such as painful Botox injections involving e.g. the nose and eyelids, and rates the intra-articular market opportunity as far larger than labor and delivery. According to a company press release from 2016:

The intra-articular market was projected in 2015 to be $7 billion in the United States alone, with over 33 million patients suffering from osteoarthritis and 21 million people receiving intra-articular injections regularly.

Milestone does have a poor track record in the medical market, having failed to interest it so far in its Compu-Med device, across any of the multiple usage indications it was designed for, but it would be unfair to suggest that past failures will compromise potential future performance, particularly with the new hires - notably Arjan Haverhals, who has played an instrumental role in 30+ medical device launches into the US market, according to his company bio - in place.

Conclusion

Prior to the pandemic, Milestone had built its share price to a near 5-year high of $2.6, and despite its heavily impacted dental sales, the stock climbed to $2.8 before June's $14.6m fundraising.

As discussed, this suggests to me that there is a groundswell of support for the company's latest epidural innovation, which is backed up by numerous trials and more than 800 successful usages in a real-world setting.

This introduces a market that is worth perhaps 5-10x more to Milestone than its current share of the dental market, which, despite understandable pandemic headwinds, could come back stronger in 2021, based on a simple thesis outlined by Wand's new CEO on the Q220 earnings call. A dentistry practice with 1,000 patients could re-capture up to $200k per annum using Compu-Dent - a more patient-friendly device - since 25% of dental patients cancel second appointments out of fear of the needle.

Milestone dropped the ball on its re-submission of its 510K marketing clearance for its intra-articular device, failing to respond to the FDA's questions quickly enough, which means the entire application now needs to be resubmitted, but if this can be done before the end of 2020, as management expects, approval could be secured by mid-2021, increasing the company's TAM significantly.

Although there are some concerns about Milestone's ability to execute operationally, given the issues it has experienced in the past, and its reliance on third party manufacturers and suppliers, there seem to be fewer concerns around the efficacy, safety or use cases for the new epidural systems, plus the company has recently extended its patent on pulse wave for another 20 years.

In conclusion then, from an investment perspective, the market opportunity theoretically justifies an investment into Milestone. One analyst has set a consensus price target of $3 for the company, but personally, I would double that, based on the dental, and labor and delivery opportunity alone. With intra-articular still to come, I think it's possible that, after negotiating a rocky 2020, Milestone could really start to deliver for its investors over the next 24-36 months.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MLSS over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.