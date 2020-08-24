While there were some temporary or one-time charges in the current quarter, even without the charges the EPS growth rate would not substantiate the current valuation.

Yet underlying customer growth in its property management and legal segments were up only 9.3% and 6.3%, respectively, yoy.

AppFolio has a P/E of 225 and is priced for absolute perfection - and then some.

Property managers use AppFolio's (APPF) powerful cloud-based property management software to get their work done remotely while maintaining connections to their teams and customers. The company also provides services to legal firms to help manage and grow their businesses. The stock has been on an absolute tear over the past year (up ~70%). That's partly due to growing revenue but mostly due to the market rewarding any company operating in the tech/cloud sectors - sometimes without regards to the fundamentals like growth in revenue and earnings. As a result, AppFolio has - according to Seeking Alpha - a P/E of 225. Considering AppFolio is no startup, that kind of sky-high valuation is indicative of a company that is ripe for a sharp correction in its stock price.

Q2 Earnings

One might think from the company's stock price performance that AppFolio is growing earnings at a rapid clip. That certainly wasn't the case in the most recent Q2 report:

Source: Q2 EPS Report

As can be seen by the graphic, revenue for the first 6 months of 2020 compared to the first 6 months of 2019 was 27% higher. That would be encouraging if it wasn't for the fact that total costs and operating expenses rose 22%. Expenses noticeably rose across the board: Sales & Marketing, R&D, G&A, and D&A.

Combined with other charges, net income was actually 21% lower over the same time frame.

GAAP net income was $19.3 million or $0.54/share. That included an income tax benefit of $13.5 million attributable to tax benefits associated with stock-based compensation expense and R&D tax credits. Also included in the Q2 results was a $2.8 million non-cash charge related to stock-based compensation (increases in estimates for annual performance accruals).

It is quite surprising that AppFolio's expenses have risen so fast. One of the advantages of most successful cloud-based software companies is the ability to rapidly increase revenue while development costs stay relatively low - or at least increase at a much slower pace as compared to revenue. That doesn't seem to be the case at AppFolio despite the fact they have been in business for more than 5 years.

On the Q2 conference call, CFO Ida Kane mentioned the company has 1,300 employees. Annualizing Q2 revenue equates to ~$250,000 in revenue per employee. That bodes well for the future if APPF can get a grip on its expenses and keep growing revenue.

AppFolio also said headcount grew 15% year-over-year to support new offerings. That's quite a jump in headcount given the apparent lack of visibility into 2H revenue.

The company also reported it ended Q2 with 15,011 real estate property manager customers compared to 13,737 customers reported one-year ago (+9.3%). Those managers ran as aggregate of 4.9 million units in their portfolios. That compares to 4.23 million units under management reported one year ago (+15.8%).

One reason G&A increased by ~$6.5 billion in Q2 versus Q2 FY2019 was a $4.25 million expense related to a potential settlement relating to a previously disclosed FTC investigation into AppFolio's tenant screening value plus service. The company said it believes that to be "a reasonable estimate based on information currently available to us."

Balance Sheet

The balance sheet is relatively strong. The company closed the quarter with $80.2 million in cash, cash equivalents and investment securities. Including a Q1 2020 drawdown on its revolving facility in the amount of $49 million, the company ended Q2 with $97.1 million of total debt.

The primary use of cash during the quarter was cap-ex of $6.3 million related to the build-out of a new corporate headquarters building in Santa Barbara that was substantially completed during the quarter. The other big spend was capitalized software development costs of $5.9 million in connection with continued investment in its technology and service offering.

Going Forward

In the Q2 report, the company said it was:

"... unable to predict, with any reasonable degree of certainty, the full extent of the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business and financial results. As a result, we are not providing updated full year revenue guidance for fiscal year 2020."

So, investors don't have any guidance to go off of. The company did remark on the conference call that it had added 3D-tours to the portfolio and expanded the AppFolio Property Manager's capabilities to include AppFolio virtual showings: a virtual leasing experience that allows customers to conduct leasing operations even during times of social distancing. The company said:

"According to a recent AppFolio industry survey, 71% of respondents said their priority for implementing virtual showings has increased, which only reinforces our belief that property managers view virtual showings as more than just an immediate solution to a short-term problem, in fact, virtual showings are here to stay."

The virtual app is a positive development given the current environment and could help lead to adoption of AppFolio by new customers wanting to offer a virtual leasing experience.

The company is also working to add more support for property managers and real estate investment professionals to:

more easily access advanced leasing metrics;

manage distributed teams and portfolios across multiple regions; and

manage community association portfolios to streamline efficiency to help them better serve their homeowners and board members. This includes support for auto reconciliation functionality by allowing customers to reconcile their bank accounts using live data from its major bank partners, adding community maps with real time GPS tracking, and violation management from the field and processing violations.

In the AppFolio legal vertical, the company ended the quarter with 11,305 customers, up from 10,631 one year ago (+6.3%). To help legal firms acquire new clients, APPF released online lead capture forms that enable customers to more easily collect information from prospective clients and manage the resulting lead to its MyCase app. The company also expanded the functionality of e-signatures as law firms, their clients and the court systems increasingly rely on technology to support remote interactions in a COVID-19 environment. It should be noted that these trends will likely remain after COVID-19 in that they are quicker, cheaper, and more efficient.

Valuation Level

Valuation is risk #1 for AppFolio. Even if we add back the expenses for the new headquarters ($6.3 million) and FTC settlement charges ($4.25 million), Q2 net income would have been only an estimated $0.30/share higher, or $0.84/share. So, best case and all else being equal, that's an estimated 29% higher than the year earlier period and doesn't come close to substantiating a P/E of 225.

Looking at if from another angle, even if we annualize the recent Q2 revenue ($81*4=$324 million) and assume 40% net margins (~$130 million net income), with 36 million shares outstanding that is still only $3.60/share of EPS. With a generous P/E of 30x that equates to a stock price of ~$108, some 34% lower than the current price. And those are some generous assumptions given the growth rate demonstrated by the company over the first 6 months of this year as compared to last.

Risks

Meantime, the company is not operating in a vacuum, there is plenty of competition in the property management software space:

360Workplace for Commercial Real Estate by Accruent.

TRIRIGA Real Estate Manager by IBM (IBM).

(IBM). Property Management Software by Buildium.

Real Estate Management by Planon.

Rentec Direct.

Property Operations Workspeed by MRI Software

Other than IBM, most of these companies are private and many of them claim to be a, or "the", market leader.

Note on the Q2 conference call, there were no analysts calling in to ask questions. Yahoo Finance shows no consensus quarterly or annual estimates for revenue or earnings. That said, the revenue and earnings growth demonstrated in the Q2 EPS report and 6-month YTD comparisons mentioned earlier come nowhere near the current valuation of AppFolio.

On the positive side, the company has a solid balance sheet and a nice recurring revenue stream from what is essentially a software-as-a-service ("SaaS") business model.

Another risk for those considering shorting the stock is that the market rally in tech stocks continues unabashed. Also note that Seeking Alpha reports that there is currently a 9.15% short position in the stock. Those shorts may have to cover if the stock continues higher, which would squeeze it higher still.

Summary & Conclusion

AppFolio has a SaaS business ripe for continuing innovation and revenue growth. Currently, it is suffering from some one-time growing pains - like building a new headquarters in pricey Santa Barbara. It also took a charge and related to a possible settlement regarding an FTC investigation. Hopefully, that too will be a one-off not to be repeated. However, even if we back out those one-time expenses and add them directly to Q2 net income, the shares would still be massively overvalued.

Going forward, it would appear that the company's demonstrated growth in revenue and clients simply doesn't justify the supremely high valuation. More concerning is the fact that customers in its real estate Property Management Segment grew only 9.3% yoy. Its Legal Segment clients grew only 6.3% yoy. That kind of growth doesn't validate a P/E of 225. While AppFolio's software development team is working on some excellent new functionality for its apps, functionality that will save time and money for its customers even in a post COVID-19 world, the company needs to demonstrate an ability to grow much faster and more profitably before being rewarded with such a lofty valuation.

Bottom line: This stock could easily drop 30% in a market correction.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.