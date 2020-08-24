Currently, the series six modules are producing, on average, 435w, and the company hopes to increase the productivity to 500w (without adding to the costs of the product).

After reading the first three bullet points of First Solar, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:FSLR) second-quarter earnings results, I became bewildered. The company suffered no significant event due to the coronavirus, its net sales increased by $ 110 million, and its EPS was $0.50 less than 1Q20's EPS of $0.85. It didn't add up at first. Then I remembered that in 1Q20, the company had almost no operating income, and it received a significant tax benefit (CARES Act), which increased its EPS. For this reason, I present a same size analysis in many of my articles. The SSA helps me quickly identify line items that are significantly different than the average.

First Solar Didn't Get The Memo

In my first article on FSLR, I presented figure 1, which was provided by the Solar Energy Industries Association. SEIA's market outlook is pessimistic due to the adverse effects of the coronavirus on the economy.

Figure 1 - COVID-19 Impact On Solar Industry

Source: SEIA

Figure 1 demonstrates that installations in 2020 will decline and then mostly recover in 2021. By 2023, solar installations should be 100MW less than the pre-COVID-19 forecasts. Nothing makes me more optimistic towards a company than when it outperforms its industry or bucks an industry trend.

Figure 2 - 2Q19 Vs. 2Q20 Peer Sales

SPWR CSIQ ENPH SEDG FSLR 2Q19 436 1,036 134 325 585 2Q20 353 696 126 332 AVE 642 g% Sales -19.1% -32.9% -6.4% 2.1% -14.1% 9.8%

Source: Seeking Alpha as of 08/21/2020

First Solar's direct peer group: SPWR, CSIQ, and JKS (has not reported its 2Q20 financials). ENPH and SEDG produce accessories for clients that already have solar panels, similar to FSLR's systems business, which makes it a peer too. In Figure 2, you can see that FSLR's peers had an average y-o-y sales decrease of 14.1%. CSIQ's sales suffered the most, with a 32.9% y-o-y decline. FSLR's direct peers had an average sales decline of 26%, while FSLR's net sales increased by 9.8%.

When I first compared figure 1 to FSLR's net sales, I believed that SEIA's forecast was incorrect. Then while I was updating my relative value model, I noticed that almost every company's TTM net sales had decreased. That is when I decided to create figure 2 so that I could better understand what happened to the industry during this quarter. It is clear to me now that First Solar outperformed its peers and the industry this quarter, but the big question is if it can do this in the long term.

First Solar's Strategy

I wrote a comment in my first article that I would like to shed some light on, which was "pull a rabbit out of a hat." The majority of my first article was on solar industry trends, and the rest was on First Solar's historical financial data. Then I expressed my thoughts on how it might perform given these very pessimistic short-term industry forecasts. I did not mention it in the article, and I should have, but I feel that First Solar modifies its operations too often.

Core Competency: "We are a technology and module manufacturing company."

Over time we have added to this core competency in order to address unmet needs within the market, optimize around and enable the delivery of our product, and capture an incremental profit pool. These capabilities have included, among others, project development (1), EPC (2), and O&M (3). Source: 2019 Annual Report

Project Development: This is the part of the company that I am the most bullish. The company created the first utility-scale solar facility that will provide the electric grid with stability and security. The American Kings Project was one of the reasons why the company's sales grew this quarter. The Rabbitbrush Solar project will provide the company with revenue until the second quarter of 2022. In my opinion, project development takes advantage of the company's experience, technology, and products. One downside to project development is that a project increases sales volatility, which is why sales to third parties must be maintained. Think about it this way, project development is the steak, and third-party sales are the potatoes. EPC: In September of 2019, the company transitioned to a third party Engineering, Procurement, and Construction execution model. In 2014 the company was recognized as a top EPC company, yet in 2019, it decided to do away with this part of the business because risk-adjusted returns diminished. O&M Business: After transitioning to a third party EPC execution model, and analyzing what is occurring in the U.S. solar O&M market, the company decided to sell its O&M business to NovaSource Power Services. "Our evaluation of strategic options for our U.S. project development business, the strategic thesis behind O&M, has changed." I interpreted this as saying that the company will use capital generated from the sale of the O&M business to invest in project development.

I am a humble person, and I do not mind admitting when I am wrong, and I was wrong twice in my original article. I believed that the company modified its operations too often. After seeing some of the initial results of these changes and plans of the company, I no longer believe this. Next, I thought that FSLR was trading at fair value. The company's focus on project development (where I am optimistic) should increase its revenue, a factor that I did not take into consideration in my first article.

First Solar Same Size Analysis (2015 to 1S20)

In the first semester, revenue grew by 5.2% compared to 1S19 partially due to the sale of the American Kings Project. Goldman Sachs Renewable Power LLC owns the American Kings Project, and First Solar will use series six panels in this project. The project has a 15-year power purchase agreement and is expected to produce 123 MW AC. An increase in sales of modules to third parties also contributed to the company's revenue increase. As the company continues to focus on project development and increasing series 6 (more on this subject below) wattage generation productivity, its sales should increase.

Year to date, the company has produced 3.5GW, of which 3.3GW were series 6. Currently, the series six modules are producing, on average, 435w, and the company hopes to increase the productivity to 500w (without adding to the costs of the product). Series 6 modules should increase gross margin by 300bps in the fourth quarter. The company is focused on reducing the series six costs per watt and has almost achieved that goal according to the second-quarter earnings presentation.

Figure 3 - Same Size Analysis

Source: Company Financials

As watts per panel increase and cost per watt decreases, the gross margin will continue to see an improvement as we see happening in figure 3. The company's operating expenses as a percentage of sales are slightly below what they were in 2017 (5.7%). SG&A for the semester is at its highest levels, 9.7%, mainly due to legal fees (class action lawsuit), severance packages, and retention compensation. As I mentioned at the beginning of the article, the company received a tax benefit because of the CARES Act in the first quarter.

The gross margin does seem to be improving over time as a result of the company's cost per watt strategy on the series six panels. SG&A does concern me as it is hard to see improvement in this line item, of which there should be an improvement as the company is reducing its IT expenses.

Conclusion

The company is effectively sold out through 2020 and has only 2.0GW of capacity available to sell in 2021. This year's strong sales, a backlog until almost 2022 and the company's optimistic outlook on 2020 gave Bank of America analyst Julien Dumoulin-Smith all he needed to upgrade the stock to a buy.

I am bullish on First Solar because of the efforts towards improving sales and gross margin are starting to show in its financial results. The company is currently outperforming its industry, in my opinion, a result of increased solar panel productivity and focus on project development.

