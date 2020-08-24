We believe the margin of safety comes from a strong balance sheet and an aligned management team, led by a third-generation founder that owns 37% of the common stock.

We like how the company is taking advantage of its strong balance sheet to continue investing in enhancing digital capabilities for its direct-to-consumer e-commerce channel.

From a macro point of view, we believe Columbia Sportswear could benefit from a post-COVID world as the company has strong brand equity in outdoor apparel.

From a macro point of view, we believe Columbia Sportswear (COLM) could benefit from a post-COVID world as the company has strong brand equity in outdoor apparel. While it's difficult to predict the duration of the pandemic and the effects on consumer behavior, current social distancing guidelines bodes well for outdoor recreation. We have seen that taking place with strong results posted by retailers, such as Tractor Supply (TSCO), or by boat and engine manufacturer Brunswick (BC), both seeing strong demand as they cater to the outdoor lifestyle.

On a micro level, the company was heavily impacted by COVID-19-related store closures on their own brick-and-mortars and wholesale partners. However, trends began improving once stores were able to reopen. The company believes second quarter results to be the lowest point for the rest of their fiscal year.

That said, there is still a lot of uncertainties surrounding the retail environment. Management still sees retail store traffic and performance well below pre-pandemic levels, with stores located in tourist areas hit the hardest due to decreased travel. Columbia reopened the majority of its stores during its second quarter but had to close some stores due to local regulations in areas of rising cases of infections. Like many retailers, the company also sees a strong correlation with rising cases and underperformance:

In some markets where virus cases have recently surged and stores remain open, traffic trends have deteriorated. With the virus still spreading, particularly in the United States, it’s difficult to predict the impact of potential store closures as well as the performance of stores remaining open. – Q2 call

Also, like many other retailers with an e-commerce channel, lost sales in brick-and-mortar stores have been somewhat offset by strong growth in online sales.

We like how the company is taking advantage of its strong balance sheet to continue investing in enhancing digital capabilities for its direct-to-consumer e-commerce channel and product innovation. Both initiatives should provide the company with long-term benefits as they strengthen their brand.

From a valuation perspective, analysts are expecting EPS of $4.21 in 2021. With Columbia recently trading at $80 per share, the market is pricing the company at a forward P/E of 19x. The company’s 5-year average P/E multiple stands at 27x. If the company hits the targeted EPS and the market re-rates them at their average earnings multiple, then Columbia would be priced at $113 per share. We believe the margin of safety comes from a strong balance sheet and an aligned management team, led by a third-generation founder that owns 37% of the common stock.

Management sees their second quarter as the low point for the year

Columbia released its second quarter results during the first week of August. The company reported sales of $316M, down 39.8% compared to its prior-year period but beating sales expectations by $21M. The company also beat EPS expectations, by reporting GAAP EPS of minus $0.77, beating the consensus by $0.13.

Sales have improved sequentially, with April being the lowest point. For context, April's net sales were down 60% compared to its previous year, while sales in June were down 20%. The company also saw improvement in sell-through merchandise within its wholesale partners. While the company believes they will achieve better performance in the quarters ahead, as all of their stores come back online, management is seeing foot traffic still below pre-COVID levels. Overall, the company expects its second half performance to stay below pre-pandemic levels:

While much uncertainty remains, we do expect sales volume to remain below prior year levels for the balance of the year. Absent further pandemic related deterioration in trends, we would anticipate the second quarter to be the steepest year-over-year quarterly percent decline in net sales, with declines moderating in the second half of the year. – Q2 call

Offsetting the decline in sales of brick-and-mortar stores was the increase in online sales by 72% year-over-year, accounting for 28% of global sales during the quarter, compared to just 11% by the end of their fiscal 2019. Although it is reasonable to expect a moderation in online sales as foot traffic at retail stores begins to normalize, the company believes the initiatives they are taking to increase digital capabilities should help in sustaining the uptrend in e-commerce sales. The increased penetration of online sales should also help push margins forward, as this segment is higher margin:

Gross margin declined 200 basis points to 46.2% of net sales. The largest drivers of this contraction were all COVID-19 related including higher inventory provisions and increased promotional activity resulting in lower product margins, primarily in our DTC channel. These headwinds were partially offset by a higher mix of DTC e-commerce sales, which generally carry higher gross margins and lower volumes of off-price wholesale sales compared to last year. – Q2 call

By segment performance, net sales for their Columbia brand decreased by 42% on a quarter-over-quarter period, however, if compared to close competitor The North Face (which is owned by V.F Corporation (VFC)), the brand outperformed by 100 basis points. The North Face saw a decline in sales of 43% during the quarter.

What’s ahead for Columbia Sportswear

Although the pandemic severely impacted Columbia’s results for its first half of the year, we believe the company is well-positioned to tackle the important holiday season.

The company ended its second quarter with an increase in inventory levels by 7% on a year-over-year basis. Although old inventory could impact gross margins in the upcoming quarter, the company feels confident in managing its inventory position by leveraging its outlet stores. The company is also confident in fulfilling fall orders and expects a lower order book to realign with current demand.

There was also an interesting comment during their second quarter conference call, in which management believes there could be a slight shortage of winter clothing as many of their competitors canceled orders:

But what we’ve seen is frankly, an opportunity where we have inventory present where we believe that, frankly, later in the season, there will be a likely shortage of inventory in winter products. Many of our competitors canceled all orders for merchandise coming in from Asia in winter. - Q2 call

In the case of Columbia, the company said that a warmer winter last year resulted in carrying over some inventory that they could capitalize on as consumer demand increases:

We came off of a relatively -- our fall/winter '19 season, it was a bit warmer. So we're carrying a bit more inventory into the season. So I think as that demand shows up, we -- it should bode well for the inventory that we've got to capitalize on it. - Stifel 2020 Virtual Cross Sector Insight Conference (June 2020)

We believe the comments above could be beneficial for Columbia for two reasons: the first one is that the company would be able to match demand and have the possibility to increase market share if competitors are not as well-positioned as them; and second, lower winter inventories could help the company by having a less promotional environment.

Another positive for the quarter include the continued roll-out of their Experience First initiative, or X1, which is focused on enhancing the mobile shopping experience. The roll-out of X1 is also going to help the company to integrate its loyalty program and connect with its customer base:

We continue to emphasize digital storytelling. There are many other complexes that have a high degree of innovation and require an explanation and you can do that much more effectively digitally than you can even with a highly trained sales force. – Q2 call

The Bottom Line

Columbia ended its second quarter with $476M in cash and available liquidity of $1B and a total debt of $421M.

The company is also on track to achieve cost reductions of $100M for 2020 mostly related to personnel expenses, discretionary expenditures, and the permanent closure of low-performing retail stores. Management is also looking at the possibility of further cost reductions given the impacts of the pandemic.

We believe Columbia is still a growth stock. The company has a retail footprint of 143 stores, representing an opportunity for store expansion, although management wants to focus on its DTC e-commerce channel first. We also see the increased interest in outdoor activities as an opportunity for the company to capitalize on, as consumers continue social distancing guidelines.

Analysts are expecting sales of $2.9B and EPS of $4.21 for 2021, but still below the level of sales achieved in 2019. At a recent price of $80 per share, Columbia is trading at a forward multiple of 19x. For comparison, Columbia’s 5-year average P/E multiple has been 27x. Before COVID-19, the company grew revenues at a 5-year CAGR of 6.9%. Applying a P/E multiple of 27x to expected EPS gives us a fair value estimate for COLM of $113 per share. We believe the company is currently undervalued.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.