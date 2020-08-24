While it's unclear what the company's strategy will be to help offset the drop in revenue from its core business, my recommendation is to stay out of Google for now.

On July 30, after the market closed, Google (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) reported the earnings for the second quarter. Unsurprisingly, advertising revenue fell 9.8% from the same quarter last year. The pandemic is wreaking havoc on businesses and therefore advertising and marketing budgets are being cut. On the other hand, we see how Google is losing market share of online advertising revenue worldwide, due to aggressive competition, especially from Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), which increasingly captures more revenue for this concept and increases its market share.

The positive surprise was the incredible revenue increase reported by Google Cloud, with an increase from the same quarter of the previous year of 43% (3 billion dollars).

Another bright spot was YouTube, where advertising revenue rose to $3.81 billion, from $3.6 billion last year.

Despite the good data reported by Google Cloud and YouTube, the worrying thing has been that Google has presented for the first time in its history a decrease in the growth of the revenue of its core business.

As I have mentioned in some of my previous articles, Google has a serious problem that affects its main line of business: the threat of the competitor, Amazon.

Amazon is slowly gobbling up Google's ad revenue, and this trend looks unstoppable going forward. The changing habits of electronic consumers, who for the most part no longer search Google, but go directly to Amazon's search, is causing companies to prefer Amazon over Google as a platform for their ads. And I fear that this trend will be difficult to change in the short and medium term. Some believe that thanks to the exponential increase that will occur in Internet users in the coming years, this will very positively affect the number of Google users, and therefore, to the advertising revenue. This thesis is exposed in the article published a few days ago in SA: "Alphabet: Internet Usage Growth Of 18.8% Results In 124% Stock Price Upside.”

However, I do not agree with this thesis because, while it is true that the number of Internet users is going to increase significantly in the coming years, this will not necessarily translate into a proportional increase in Google's revenue. This is because a good part of the new ad revenue will be captured by other competitors with higher growth rates in ad revenue such as Amazon, Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), etc.

So if the main line of business presents a worrying future, what options does the company have to reverse the situation in the future?

Well, I personally think that Google should focus its growth strategy on the Google Cloud line of business. This division, together with the revenue derived from YouTube, are the ones that have been growing the most in recent times. Currently ranked third in the cloud market, after Amazon (AWS) and Microsoft (Azure) (NASDAQ:MSFT), Google Cloud has enormous growth potential. In the times in which we live of hiring and teleworking at home, the storage needs of huge amounts of information by large companies and workers will increase. And that is where Google should bet to capture a good part of this market.

However, until the company implements a clear change in its strategy that will help it generate enough revenue to offset the loss of revenue from its core business, my advise is to stay out of Google's stock.

Google Cloud: Organic growth or growth through acquisitions?

As I said in the previous paragraph, the positive data in the publication of the 2Q results has been the growth of the revenue originated by the Cloud business line. And this growth has been taking place for several years. And I really believe it will continue for many more. The organic growth of this line of business has been spectacular and will most likely continue to be so in the future. The current confinement situation derived from the global health crisis caused by Covid-19 is favoring teleworking from home.

I have been observing how, as a result of the closure due to the Covid-19, many workers from different sectors have had to resort to teleworking from home. Therefore, bank employees, office employees, teachers, etc., have had to carry out their tasks from home with online tools (applications, computer, etc.). And here comes the key: many have had to resort to external information file systems due to insufficient memory capacity of personal computers and the enormous amount of information they have had to store. And this is where Google Cloud has benefited greatly from the situation.

I will use the teaching sector as an example. From what I have heard, they have had to resort to online applications to be able to teach from home. And the most used teaching application has been Google Classroom, located within the G-suite package. This application is completely free for both teachers and students. But it has a small limitation: the free storage space is very limited, only 15 GB. Many teachers have had to expand storage capacity by purchasing extra space. For example, with $1.99 you get 100GB, and paying more you get more space available. If we extrapolate this to the rest of the professions, and to all the countries of the world, we can intuit that confinement has necessarily had to increase the revenue of Google Cloud.

On the other hand, large companies will also have greater data storage needs. Thus, as reported by the company, Google have signed several agreements with large companies such as Deutsche Bank for the provision of Cloud services:

We had a lot of big clients who came to the cloud, big telecom deals, and banking deals. Deutsche Bank as an example. Source: Alphabet Q2 Call

Another form of growth would be the acquisition of companies in the Cloud sector. This form of growth is much faster than the organic one and can bring Google Cloud closer to the second position currently held by Microsoft Azure in the ranking of companies in the Cloud sector.

Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian replied, "when and where it makes sense, we will jump in and decide, at the right time, to make acquisitions," according to an interview with Protocol.

In addition, Google Cloud must improve the quality of the service it offers its customers in order not to lag behind its competitors, and in this sense, according to some analysts, in the high level Cloud service, it has lagged behind in recent five years. The acquisition of a leading company in the Cloud sector that adds value in this field would be exceptional for the company.

A potential acquisition would likely be aimed at adding functionality to the cloud platform, as Kurian added, "if we were to do acquisitions, [customers and partners will] know how it complements our footprint."

Google Cloud gained ground on competitors Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure — AWS captured 32% of worldwide cloud infrastructure spend in 2019, compared with 17% for Microsoft Azure and 6% by Google Cloud, according to Canalys estimates.

And this strategy of growth through acquisitions would not be new for Google, since during 2019 they have already acquired some companies:

In 2019, the company made several acquisitions for undisclosed amounts, including Alooma, to facilitate cloud migration; Elastifile, to manage enterprise file storage on cloud; and CloudSimple, to bolster its VMware support. The acquisition spree was headlined by the $2.6 billion purchase of Looker, intended to supplement big-data cloud services. These acquisitions underscore what Kurian described as Google Cloud's complementary acquisition strategy, whereby it seeks to accelerate the development of capabilities on its cloud services.

To this must be added that the current economic crisis due to the coronavirus may favor this acquisition process, since small companies in the Cloud sector may present difficulties when obtaining financing for the continuation of their operations, so they would be more prone to accept purchase offers.

On the other hand, and as reported in the quarterly results, the company has $103 billion in cash. As reported for the second quarter, it has authorized a class C share repurchase for a total amount of $28 billion, so it will have approximately $70 billion of free cash to be able to make strategic acquisitions.

Therefore, it would not be strange, and in fact it would be great news, for the company to announce during the second half of this year 2020 a large acquisition of a company in the Cloud sector that would allow it to gain ground compared to its large competitors Amazon AWS and Microsoft Azure. Among the companies that most sound like a possible target would be:

AT&T Cloud .

. CenturyLink.

Cerebras.

Ericsson.

Fiddler Labs.

Graphcore.

IBM Cloud .

. Nokia-Cloud

With $70 billion of free cash to invest, Google really could acquire just about any company in the industry.

In short, I think Google would do well to focus its growth strategy towards the Cloud segment, maintaining the excellent organic growth rates that it has presented so far. Along with this, it should allocate part of the free cash that it currently has to make a large acquisition within the Cloud segment that would allow the Company to gain weight and increase the quality of the service offered to its customers and thus, get closer to the second competitor in the ranking (Microsoft Azure).

Conclusion

Google faces a significant challenge in terms of its future growth strategy. Loss of revenue from its core business, ads revenue, is a threat that I think is difficult to reverse in the short term due to strong competition from Amazon and other competitors.

In my opinion, the revenue derived from the Cloud could be a good alternative to offset the unstoppable reduction in advertising revenue. Using the excess cash the company currently has for a strategic acquisition of a large cloud company could be a great decision.

However, while it's unclear what the company's strategy will be to help offset the drop in revenue from its core business, my recommendation is to stay out of Google for now.

