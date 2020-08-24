2020 Retreat, 2021 Rebound

The most difficult aspect of investing is appreciating the urgency to act when almost no one else wants to do so and to refrain from trading when almost everyone else is either excitedly chasing after recent extended strength or selling in a panic following recent dramatic losses. Now is one of those times when Robinhood investors are tripping over themselves to purchase the most overpriced mega-cap technology shares while most investors are congratulating themselves for not selling in March 2020. Far too many are oblivious to the huge dangers of remaining heavily invested at the most overvalued stock-market top in history surpassing the previous record extremes of 1928-1929, 1972-1973, and 1999-2000.

Just during the past week, the market has sent multiple simultaneous signals of imminent danger and yet investors are mostly partying like it's 1999. They'll end up suffering the same fate of those who didn't sell two decades ago when the Nasdaq plummeted 78.4% from 5132.52 on March 10, 2000 through 1108.49 on October 10, 2002.

Three key leading indicators completed major reversals during the past week.

Let's consider each of these three indicators in order of importance:

1) The U.S. dollar index likely completed a 27-month bottom of 92.127 at 10 a.m. Eastern Time on August 18, 2020 followed by a higher low of 92.154 at 9 p.m. the same day. Whenever the U.S. dollar begins to rebound from an important bottom it generally indicates that risk-off is likely to prevail for some unknown period of weeks. Given typical calendar behavior it is likely that risk assets worldwide, including most U.S. equity indices, will drop to complete important bottoming patterns during the final weeks of 2020 and perhaps at the beginning of 2021.

2) VIX may have completed a six-month bottom of 20.28 on August 11, 2020 followed by a higher low of 20.99 on August 19, 2020. When VIX completes an intermediate-term bottom during a bear market for U.S. equities, it often surges higher afterward as investors are mostly stunned by the stock market's sudden pullback. While VIX may not return to the mid-80s where it had been in March 2020 it is likely to regain 60 or 70 before the end of 2020.

3) SMH is a fund of semiconductor shares which may have peaked at 9:39 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 with an all-time high price of 174.33. For more than a half century, semiconductor shares have completed important tops and bottoms in advance of most other U.S. equity indices as a useful leading indicator. It could be different this time but probably it isn't. SMH will probably similarly let us know when the downtrend is coming to an end several months from now.

Breadth is deteriorating with fewer and fewer shares achieving new all-time zeniths.

The Russell 2000 Index, consisting of two thousand medium-sized U.S. corporations, topped out on August 31, 2018 and hasn't reached that level since then, with lower highs in January 2020, February 2020, and August 2020. Over the past two years we experienced two meaningful corrections for U.S. equity indices: during the autumn of 2018 when the S&P 500 dropped over 20% and in February-March 2000 when the S&P 500 slid just over 35%. Most likely we have already begun or will soon initiate a pullback roughly halfway between these declines or perhaps around 27.5%. The S&P 500 almost reached 3400 which it had barely failed to surpass in January-February 2020, this time falling short by just 46 cents. During the past week there were far fewer new 52-week highs than we had experienced during previous peaks for the S&P 500 in recent years. According to this week's Barron's there were only 220 new highs on the New York Stock Exchange, 284 on the Nasdaq, and 8 for NYSE American.

Insider selling relative to insider buying is near all-time highs going back several decades.

Top corporate U.S. executives have been aggressively selling, with among the highest ratios ever recorded for insider selling to insider buying in August 2020. In March 2020 we had the biggest ratio of insider buying to insider selling since March 2009 and the market rallied accordingly. Watch out below.

The market's intraday behavior demonstrates the greatest strength whenever Robinhood investors are busiest trading.

In recent weeks the greatest gains for U.S. stocks tend to occur near the opening bell on the first trading day of the week, usually a Monday, as market orders placed during the weekend all crowd in simultaneously. With most inexperienced traders being busy at their jobs during regular trading hours, many of them don't have time to trade until after the closing bell, thereby leading to funds like QQQ and XLK reaching their highest-ever levels between 6 and 7 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 rather than earlier in the day. Expect Robinhood traders to continue to dominate at the beginning of each trading week and sometimes in the after-hours sessions, thereby giving you additional ideal opportunities to sell and to sell short.

The worst losers of recent years are likely to rally strongly in 2021.

One reason for raising lots of cash now is that we are likely to experience compelling bargains for certain sectors near the end of 2020. Which sectors will those be? In recent years small- and mid-cap shares have hugely underperformed the most popular large-cap names. Value shares since June 1, 2007 have set a new all-time record level of sustained underperformance relative to growth shares. Deflation-loving companies have far outpaced assets which benefit from rising inflationary expectations.

In 2021, I expect these losers to exact their just revenge as small- and mid-cap value inflation-loving shares are among the top assets to rebound from their late-2020 bottoms. This would likely include some sectors like gold/silver mining which had been undervalued but had skyrocketed after their mid-March 2020 bottoms, only to become far too popular when gold surpassed two thousand U.S. dollars per troy ounce which attracted the eagerly-chasing Robinhood crowd. Once funds like GDXJ which had reached 65.95 eventually retreat below 40, gold mining and silver mining shares will be worth buying again as they will likely more than double within about one year.

Do not buy too soon. Wait for VIX to start forming lower highs following a multi-month peak and for other leading indicators to signal that the severe autumn stock-market correction of 2020 is almost over.

The bottom line: be mostly in cash and partly in short positions for the rest of the summer and for most of the autumn.

I have significantly increased my short positions as listed below while only doing a tiny bit of buying of GEO each time it approaches or goes below 10.50 per share, and I intend to continue to sell short into all rallies--even modest ones. Hardly anyone I know has been interested in betting against the market, either frustrated by repeated new all-time highs or convinced of foolish conspiracy theories such as the market not dropping substantially prior to the U.S. elections on November 3, 2020. Historically the U.S. stock market tends to be significantly weaker than usual in the months leading up to any Presidential election and this is easily verified by examining the past several years which were multiples of four.

Disclosure of current holdings:

From my largest to my smallest position I currently am long the TIAA-CREF Traditional Annuity Fund, bank CDs, money-market funds, Discover Bank Savings paying 0.80%, I-Bonds from 2001-2003, [[XES, MTDR, PSX, CDEV, WTI (all energy shares purchased in the second week of July 2020), GEO, BCBP, OTC:OPBK, SONA, KRNY (continuing to purchase GEO and regional banks into weakness). I have 5.0% of my total liquid net worth in the previously-mentioned energy securities, 4.2% in the regional banks I listed, 1.7% in GEO, and am otherwise completely sold out of everything else on the long side.

I have 16.7% of my total liquid net worth short XLK (half new), 4.4% short TSLA (some new), 1.7% short ZM (some new), 0.5% short QQQ (all new), and 0.4% short SMH (all new). I plan to keep adding especially to my XLK short into strength whenever XLK is near 117 or above. My cash and cash equivalents including bank CDs, savings/money-market accounts, I-Bonds, stable-value funds (fixed principal, variable interest) comprise 73.7% of my total liquid net worth. (It seems to exceed 100% but for short positions only part of the total cash value is required to hold them.)

I am currently sporting my heaviest net short percentage since August 2008.

