EGY is a great stock to accumulate now with a one- to two-year horizon.

Substantial oil production for the second quarter of 2020 with 5,410 Bop/d, which was up 47.7% from the same quarter a year ago and up 9.4% sequentially.

VAALCO Energy reported $20.78 million in revenues this 2Q '20, 28.4% lower than the same quarter a year ago, and down 2.6% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

The American oil producer VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) released its second-quarter results on August 7, 2020. The recent successful drilling program boosted the company's output to a record of 5,410 Bop/d. However, with a realized price for oil of $28.31 per barrel, all this impressive production generated average revenue of $20.78 million.

The company is depending mainly on the price of oil it receives for its production of oil in Gabon. Any price deterioration has an immediate and severe negative effect on cash flow.

The investment thesis is a tough one. I believe VAALCO is a good bet for oil recovery in 2021, and I would accumulate the stock on any weakness, especially below $1, if possible. I do not see oil prices going much lower from here. Thus, accumulating with a one- to two-year waiting period should pay off. Meanwhile, it is crucial to trade short term the stock using Technical analysis.

VAALCO Energy - 2Q 2020 Balance Sheet - The Raw Numbers

VAALCO Energy 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q'20 2Q'20 Total Revenues in $ million 29.03 20.17 25.05 21.33 20.78 Net income in $ million -1.03 -3.92 1.01 -52.8 0.60 EBITDA $ million 8.35 5.39 7.47 7.92 2.08 EPS diluted in $/share -0.01 -0.07 0.02 -0.91 0.01 Operating cash flow in $ million 3.10 12.47 -2.58 27.63 -7.39 CapEx in $ million 0.38 2.22 6.97 11.98 8.12 Free Cash Flow in $ million 2.72 10.25 -9.55 15.65 -15.51 Total cash $ million 48.56 57.23 45.92 60.97 44.84 Total Debt and Op. Lease liability (current and no-current) In $ million 34.12 36.85 33.36 30.43 27.90 Share Outstanding diluted in millions 59.80 58.95 58.20 57.98 57.59 Oil Production 2Q'19 3Q'19 4Q'19 1Q20 2Q'20 Oil Production in Boep/d average 3,923 3,081 3,664 4,944 5,410 Quarterly oil Production K Boe 357 279 337 450 631 Oil price realized $/ Oz 68.62 61.26 65.80 59.54 28.31

Analysis: Revenues, Earnings Details, Total Debt, Free Cash Flow, and Oil Production

1 - Total Revenues were $20.78 million in 2Q'20

VAALCO Energy reported $20.78 million in revenues this 2Q '20, 28.4% lower than the same quarter a year ago, and down 2.6% sequentially.

On August 7, 2020, the company announced a profit from continuing operations of $0.6 million ($0.01 per diluted share) for the second quarter of 2020. Adjusted net income totaled $5.3 million, or $0.09 per diluted share.

VAALCO Energy sold its oil for $28.31 per barrel this quarter, which is a multi-year low, as we can see in the graph below:

2 - Free cash flow was a loss of $15.5 million in 2Q '20

Note: Free cash flow is the cash from operating activities minus CapEx.

VAALCO generated positive yearly free cash flow and made $0.84 million ("ttm") with a loss of $15.51 million during the second quarter of 2020.

New share buyback program: Since June 2019 until April 2020, the company repurchased 2.7 million shares.

CFO Liz Prochnow said in the conference call:

We currently estimate the VAALCO's operational breakeven in 2020 will be approximately $26.5 per net barrel of oil sales, and our free cash flow breakeven price will be approximately $35.50 per net barrel of oil sales.

3 - Oil-equivalent production and other consideration

Production for the second quarter of 2020 was 5,410 Bop/d, which was up 47.7% from the same quarter a year ago and up 9.4% sequentially.

The production indicated is NRI, which means Net Revenue Interest. It is the total revenue interest that EGY owns in Gabon's oil and gas lease. The working interest or WI was 6,218 Bop/d.

A working interest is ownership in the lease itself, including the right to drill and produce oil and/or gas. Working interest owners fully participate in the profits of a successful well and pay for all costs of drilling and operating wells, including paying royalty owners.

Liz Prochnow said in the conference call:

Due to the impact of the new wells coming online in late 2019 and early 2020 from our successful drilling and workover program. Sales volumes in the first and second quarters of 2020 were not closely correlated with production volumes because the 85,000 barrel lifting that was scheduled for late March 2020 was delayed until April 1, 2020 due to poor weather conditions.

The oil price realized in the second quarter of 2020 was 58.7% lower than a year ago and 51.6% sequentially.

On the other hand, the company said it lowered Q2 2020 per barrel production expense, excluding workovers, by 17% to $19.31 per barrel, compared to $23.39 per barrel the preceding quarter. The cost is going down with the production increase.

Note: An excellent indicator for VAALCO is the monthly lifting that you can get on the company's website.

4 - Net debt and cash. Good position

Cash and cash equivalents totaled $44.84 million as of June 30, 2020. It does not include an additional $13.4 million in short-term and long-term restricted cash, which is primarily related to deposits in Gabon for feature abandonment costs - VAALCO Energy is debt-free. It is an undeniable advantage and extra security. However, the company carries "operating lease liabilities" since 1Q'19 that I am indicating below in red:

5 - The company announced its 2020 full-year guidance on August 7, 2020

Production in 2020 is expected to reach 5,550 Bop/d (midpoint WI) or 4,850 Bop/d NRI. The output for 3Q'20 will be between 4,800 and 5,300 Bop/d going to 4,900-5,700 Bop/d in Q4.

2) Block P offshore Equatorial Guinea

Negotiations are still ongoing to conclude the agreements and send to the government for approval. However, this process may take much longer owing to the weakness of oil prices.

Conclusion and Technical Analysis

VAALCO Energy released its second-quarter results in August, and it was a mixed bag. Excellent production but sold at a dismal price. However, the company is doing well on the production front, and with patience, it will produce excellent cash flow when the economy recovers probably in 2021. Hence, it is a waiting game now perfect for accumulation on weakness.

One element that I find interesting is that VAALCO is not done with Gabon and has a few exciting prospects to explore. Five opportunities are colored in brown in the map below. The probability of success is high, and already the company is expecting a new drilling campaign within 12 to 18 months. CEO Cary Bounds said:

It takes time to go out and find a drilling rig and purchase all of the equipment we would need for drilling campaign. So it's 12 to 18 months out at best, but we are talking to our partners about, when is the right time to start making these early investments ahead of a drilling campaign, again, which includes equipment that we need where there's long lead times for manufacturing.

I do not get the comment above? It is not difficult at all to find a Jack-up to drill now. Plenty of companies are struggling to secure drilling work and will be more than willing to do it at a discounted day rate. This procrastination and lack of decisive actions have always been bothering me when it comes to this management.

Technical Analysis (blueprint)

EGY is forming a descending wedge pattern with resistance at $1.20 and support at $1.03. The short-term strategy is to sell about 40% of your position at $1.20 and buy back between $1.05 and $1.00. Repeat as much as possible.

However, this basic strategy may not continue forever, and I expect the stock to cross one line of the pattern and break out. I believe EGY has strong support at $1.00, and it would require weak oil prices below $38 a barrel to see EGY dropping below $1 again. In my opinion, it is unlikely now but still possible.

On the other hand, if Brent price starts to rise with eventual recovery, we could expect a resistance breakout and a retest of $1.50.

So far, it isn't easy to be ultra-optimistic, and I believe EGY will trade within the range of $1.20-$1.00.

