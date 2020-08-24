Prepared by Stephanie of team BAD BEAT Investing

As anyone who follows our work is aware, we have a long-held belief that Home Depot (HD) is the superior choice over Lowe's (LOW) when it came to investing. But right now, we think Lowe's has more upside and an easier path to get there based on valuation and growth. In short, it is catching up thanks to solid management, the right strategic investments, and a bump from COVID sales. This is another winner from the team at BAD BEAT Investing, which we last called for another buy at $110, providing gains of 46% in just 3 months. That is another winner for our members and our followers. But here is the thing, it is not a victory lap, but sets the stage for what to do next.

We see legs to $200, which would bring valuation closer to in line with Home Depot, at about 24X FWD earnings for this fiscal year, and 22X FWD earnings given our preliminary 2021 estimates. It would still be 'cheaper,' but we think that it deserves to close the gap following 6 months of stellar performance with room for growth. Lowe's has generated some solid returns since the COVID selloff, and we think there is more room to run. Sure, we still believe Home Depot has dominance, but Lowe's is holding its own here. After the most recent earnings report, which we will discuss, we are maintaining a buy and think $200 per share is coming by year-end.

Sales impress

Sales were a whopping $3.05 billion over consensus. They were up 30% from last year. Traders should look for an entry around $155-$160 here. Long-term investors can stay in the name, as we do expect slow growth in share prices even if volume normalizes. This is a good investment, and the dividend has been raised again. That said, Lowe's has been very inconsistent in the past few years, but has made a lot of moves to improve operations, and in turn, reward shareholders. We have long held that Home Depot has been the choice from construction and remodeling contractors.

However, Lowe's is in the process of making a push for the professional market by making acquisitions to boost its presence in that regard. It has been catching up and closing the gap. Lowe's has tried to make headway here and is starting to gain ground. That said, the name did report Q2 sales that blew away expectations. Let us be clear, it was a great result. Sales growth was driven almost entirely by physical U.S. stores but also supported by investments into technology, store environments and the Pro business, as mentioned above. Revenue for the quarter rose to $27.3 billion, from $21.0 billion last year. Why so strong? Take a gander over yonder at comparable sales.

Comparable sales shine

We think it is key to point out that comparable sales increased an astounding 34.2%. Once again, this is not a typo. Comparable sales increased 34.2%, which is astounding. Comparable sales for the U.S. home improvement business increased 35.1% for the second quarter, which led to a massive top line gain. The comparable sales performance suggests that the consumer is still healthy and the company is executing well. It followed of course strength in Home Depot. Such strength was driven by people staying home, working from home, etc., thanks to COVID. With that time, people invested in their homes. Many used stimulus monies for such things. Sales on Lowe's website spiked once again as well. A stellar quarter.

There are fewer stores than there were at this time a year ago. As of July 31, 2020, Lowe's operated 1,968 home improvement and hardware stores in the United States and Canada, representing 208 million square feet of retail selling space. This is down 2 stores from just last quarter. Still, with revenues higher than expected, we saw a huge earnings beat, which was also driven by expense control and better margins.

Controlling expenditures

Before this fiscal year, when we look back at the last dozen quarters, we see that earnings have historically been an issue. Meeting or beating EPS estimates is where the company has had trouble and why the stock's growth has been below that of HD over time. This quarter, Lowe's bucked the trend once more and delivered a big beat. In fact, it doubled estimates on that comp sale line. So much winning. Expenses were well-managed, though gross margin continued to be pressured overall versus last year, but was better than expected. Despite the fact that the cost of sales has risen, operating margins improved and the company reduced its share count through repurchases since last year, though right now, those are on hold.

Right now, share repurchases are on hold to improve liquidity. The retailer's gross margin rate came in at 34.1% of sales vs. 32.1% a year ago. That is winning! Operating income improved to $3.96 billion from $2.38 billion last year. This quarter's net earnings were $2.8 billion, or $3.74 per share, which was an incredible $0.80 ahead of expectations. That was driven by comps, by higher than expected revenues, and controlled expenses. It is a significant growth from last year's $2.14. Now, before you get too excited, we do expect the growth to normalize next year back to high-single digits for sales and earnings, but expect a strong finish to 2020.

2020-2021 expectations

As we consider the investments the company is making to attract the pro-market and push e-commerce, we think sales will now grow 20% in 2020. We believe the company will continue to manage expenses and help improve operating income. It is tough to pinpoint the impact of share repurchases on adjusted EPS, but we are anticipating growth to $8.30-8.80 in 2020. This translates to around 30% growth in EPS year over year. With that being said, at our price target of $200, this would mean you could acquire shares at 23.5X forward EPS, which is still a decent valuation given the growth. Into 2021, we are targeting about $9.50 as an early estimate, so the growth will be normalizing, but is still attractive considering it is catching up to Home Depot in terms of its key metrics. Buy it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long HD, LOW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.