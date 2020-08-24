This year, the stock market has been confusing many investors who focus on fundamentals and expect the returns to tightly correlate with a company’s financial performance, growth prospects, and macro factors. Despite multiple signs of economic softness and the pandemic that still has not become something of the past, the S&P 500 (SPY) has easily erased all the losses and touched an all-time high. And while the overall market was inspired by the cyclopean government financial aid, some perfect short candidates were climbing higher.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN), a manufacturer of clean air, powertrain, and ride performance products and systems for the automotive end-market, is one of the examples, but only to some extent. After the slump in March, it has relatively quickly recuperated, propped up by the overall market optimism. However, we should not assess the 2020 capital gains in isolation. If we look back a few years, we will notice that the market value has been in free fall since 2018, so the 2020 rebound is just a fluctuation that barely helped to return to the market capitalization last seen more than two years ago.

Even though the automotive industry will inevitably recover in the medium term when the recession and the coronavirus crisis are over, I would not consider buying TEN shares for the long term due to a few reasons I will discuss below.

Issues not to be ignored: Debt

One of the essential concerns is Tenneco’s burdensome debt. To bring a bit more context here, I should mention that to fully repay the total debt, the company will have to use its net operating cash flow for over 15 years (assuming 2019 cash flows; LTM cash flow for over 32 years). Clearly, it is much tougher to navigate a recession environment when your principal obligation is to pay ~$123 million in cash interest every half-year (~58% of its LTM net cash from operations; 1H20 pro forma EBITDA was negative and, evidently, did not cover interest; see page 9 of Form 10-Q).

Now let us compare the debt and the market value of equity. While the net debt (yes, Tenneco is not completely impecunious, as there are ~$1.36 billion in cash & cash equivalents on its balance sheet) equals to $5.49 billion, market capitalization is standing at ~$679.3 million, which means enterprise value is almost entirely composed of borrowings (~89%).

The debt has a complicated structure that encompasses various classes of notes with different maturities and both fixed and variable rates (see slide 6 of investor presentation). According to the data shared in the most recent investor presentation, Tenneco was fully in compliance with all bank financial maintenance covenants (e.g., a 4.57x net leverage ratio was below a maximum of 6.75x). So, the firm is clearly not on a cusp of a precipice, but bloated debt significantly complicates the generation of FCF (especially considering that half-year sales cratered, while net CFFO was sub-zero) and likely makes some potential buyers shun the stock, which takes its toll on capital gains. Hefty maturities are not looming in 2021, but in 2022, Tenneco must repay $654 million, which includes notes and portion of Term Loan A (abbreviated TLA) and Term Loan B.

Delving a bit deeper, the cyclopean debt is the side effect of the Federal-Mogul acquisition that catapulted revenues and expanded the market share but also sent debt spiraling, thus putting Tenneco into a precarious position amid the slowdown in the global automotive industry, mostly precipitated by the trade war in 2019 and exacerbated by the coronavirus crisis in 2020. And among other things, the acquisition contributed almost nothing to cash flows. While in September 2019, LTM revenues were 78% higher than in September 2018, net operating cash flow was down $20 million.

So, before the coronavirus emerged, Tenneco had already been struggling with losses and poor cash flows, which led to the dividend suspension in 2019. Cash flow volatility and lack of clear expansion pattern, weak margins, and inability to cover capex in full all weighed on investor sentiment. And then the company entered the perfect storm - the coronavirus crisis that crimped the automotive industry and sent the demand for auto parts plunging.

Most recent results encapsulate woes of the auto parts and equipment industry

As Wall Street slashed its expectations for the top and bottom lines, despite a terrific decline in sales, Tenneco beat the consensus estimates of analysts, delivering $2.64 billion in the Q2 net sales & operating revenues and diluted loss per share of $4.3. The company's revenues plummeted 41.3% vs. 2Q19, which made it impossible to turn EBITDA and the GAAP operating income and resulted in a steep LTM loss. All four segments, from Clean Air, Ride Performance, and Powertrain to Motorparts, were afflicted. The most depressed market segment was Light Vehicle; for example, value-added revenues of Clean Air from LV were down ~56% (see slide 10).

Management understands that without rapid measures, Tenneco will face a predicament, e.g., inevitable issues with interest coverage. Thus, the Accelerate+ cost-cutting program was launched. It also pays much attention to working capital. For example, some payments to suppliers and other business partners were deferred (see page 62 of Form 10-Q).

Though Tenneco is still not confident enough in the sales performance due to the economic uncertainty (no guidance was shared in the press release), Wall Street is expecting softness to persist in H2, predicting a ~12.3% sales decline in Q3 and ~6.1% decline in Q4, which translates into a ~19.2% dip in 2020 revenues. At the same time, analysts are anticipating 2021 to become a year of gradual recovery with over 15% sales growth vs. a tumultuous 2020.

Quant Rating comparison

As I have mentioned above, Tenneco has a profitability problem. A reader might ask if this is an industry-wide issue. Certainly, it is not so. Using the SA Stock Ratings Screener, I have filtered the players in the auto parts and equipment which have Quant Ratings. Among the 33 companies, 5 have an F Profitability Grade and 2 have D- Grade. Tenneco is in the latter group.

At the same time, the stock has a better Growth Grade (thanks to the 2021 recovery anticipated by Wall Street) and perfect Value Grade, A+, which signalized it is among the cheapest stock in the consumer discretionary sector. With a few other grades factored in, the QR is neutral.

Poor efficiency

The obvious way to assess Tenneco’s capital efficiency is to calculate Cash Return on Total Capital (Cash ROE and traditional ROE should both be ignored, considering debt is 16x higher than shareholder equity). I have factored its averaged GAAP total debt and shareholder equity together with the LTM net CFFO and arrived at ~2.85% CROTC. It goes without saying that it is a clearly lackluster level (I personally prefer to see close to 20%). For example, Dana Incorporated (DAN), an AP&E industry heavyweight, has a CROTC of ~9.85%; it is far from ideal, but still, well above the result Tenneco delivered (thanks to much lower D/E ratio of Dana). Another heavyweight, Aptiv PLC (APTV), has Cash ROTC above 11%.

Tenneco’s efficiency has been lackluster for some time - the issue did not emerge of late. For example, 2019 CROTC was ~5.95%. The principal culprits are high debt, poor margins, and week cash flow conversion.

Value opportunity is not appealing

Tenneco offers one of the highest debt-adjusted earnings yields (an inverted EV/EBITDA) in the sector, both Forward and LTM. Its A+ Value Grade additionally emphasizes that the stock is underappreciated, both compared to its 5-year average multiples and the sector medians. But I would like to remain on the sidelines, as the gargantuan debt (Tenneco is one of the most leveraged companies in the industry), coupled with questionable efficiency and weak margins, is not to be ignored.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.