There is minimal risk, however, as the company has the ability to continue providing long-term cash flow for shareholders.

The company has dramatically cut cash flow expenses by more than $1.1 billion annualized, which enables it to no longer withdraw additional debt.

Western Midstream investors should ignore the share price and simply look at the cash flow numbers. Those cash flow numbers are what define shareholder rewards.

Western Midstream (NYSE: WES) is a large midstream company, with a market capitalization of more than $4 billion, and a double-digit dividend yield despite its recent 50% cut. The company has seen its share price drop more than 80% since mid-2017 on the basis of the collapse in oil prices and the Occidental Petroleum (NYSE: OXY) acquisition of Anadarko Petroleum.

Concerns over Occidental Petroleum selling Western Midstream to raise the money remain high. Frankly, if Western Midstream still had its $15 billion market capitalization, Occidental Petroleum would likely be selling its 50% stake.

Western Midstream - Investors Observer

Western Midstream 2020 Targets

When investors take the opportunity to invest in companies, the facts that matters are numbers.

Western Midstream EBITDA - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

Western Midstream's 2020 guidance for adjusted EBITDA has a midpoint of $1.875 billion. This adjusted EBITDA will come from a variety of assets in a variety of locations; however, 13% of this is equity investments that provide reliable dividends for the company. This portfolio of adjusted EBITDA is well distributed and has the ability to generate the company continued DCF.

Additionally, through 2020, the company has done significant work to improve its cash flow. The company has utilized G&A and O&M saving to improve cash flow by $115 million. Additionally, the company has cut its capital expenditures by more than 50%, saving nearly $500 million in annualized cash flow. Lastly, the company's 50% dividend cut saves the company $563 million annualized.

Together, these things save the company $1.165 billion on annualized basis. Those savings won't necessarily grow the company's DCF, but it'll enable it to no longer borrow money and instead become FCF positive after its double-digit dividends.

Western Midstream Capital Spending

Western Midstream has been focused on reducing its capital spending and achieving its operational targets.

Western Midstream Capital Breakdown - Western Midstream Investor Presentation

Western Midstream has $425 billion, at a midpoint, in capital projects across its variety of fields. The company is working to maximize efficiency and cash flow at every step of the process, and working in the lowest cost basins such as the Delaware Basin. The company's capital spending of $425 million from $1.875 billion of capital spending is incredibly manageable.

It's worth noting here that the company has $425 million in capital spending, a significant part of which is required if things get worse. However, despite that, the company's capital spending is still very manageable.

Western Midstream 2Q 2020 Results

As Western Midstream aims for these capital spending and target goals, its 2Q 2020 results have been impressive.

The company saw $345.7 million in operating cash flow for the quarter, with $137.1 million in capital investments. It paid out $140.9 million in cash distributions and still ended up with $67.7 million in FCF after distributions. The company's financial ability is embedded here - it repurchased nearly $165 million in debt in the most recent quarter.

As a result, even with the adjusted EBITDA collapse, the company's debt-to-EBITDA ratio is still 4.2x, a 0.3x improvement from the company's 4.5x target. The company's debt is still substantial at $7.875 billion and the company can pay down ~4% of that annually with a >13% dividend yield post interest rate. This financial strength is unparalleled.

More importantly, this financial strength will drive long-term shareholder returns. Alternatively, that could drive 6% annual share buybacks, paying back interest, and 13% dividends for near 20% annual rewards.

Western Midstream Risk

Western Midstream's risk is long-term low oil prices, which cause a decline in volume, and a low renewal of constructs. Occidental Petroleum, for example, is already preparing for a new world where its volumes have dropped roughly 20%. The company has no incentive to renew those contracts and the cash flow through Western Midstream.

However, with prices already on the path to recovery, this risk is fairly minimal. The numbers for Western Midstream are much more respectable.

Conclusion

Western Midstream has an impressive portfolio of assets and its cash flow remains strong. That continued strength in the company's cash flow means the ability, regardless of oil prices, to generate strong shareholder returns. The company's debt level remains high; however, the company remains FCF positive with a 13% dividend and capital spending post interest rates.

The company currently has roughly $250 million in annual FCF it can use for a variety of things. At a more than 13% yield, we'd like to see the company buy back shares and save that cash; however, should the yield drop to the mid-single digits, it should pay down debt. Either way, the company is a cash flow machine, with $1.4 billion in annual operating cash flow it can utilize.

Disclosure: I am/we are long WES. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.