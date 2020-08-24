Entera Bio reports encouraging data from osteoporosis trial

Entera Bio Ltd. (ENTX) announced interim data from its Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613. The trial is looking to establish the potential of this drug candidate in treating osteoporosis patients. EB613 is an orally delivered human parathyroid hormone and aims to be the first oral bone-building product.

The 6-month data showed that EB613 was able to generate a mean placebo adjusted increase in lumbar spine BMD of 2.15 percent for the 14 patients included in the 1.5 mg treatment arm. 16 patients in the placebo arm reached this number. The placebo-adjusted increase consisted of a mean BMD increase of 1.44 percent in the 1.5 mg treatment arm while the placebo arm showed a mean decrease of 0.71 percent.

Entera carried out an additional analysis of BMD changes in all the treatment groups. The analysis showed that there was a significant dose-dependent trend in the percentage change in lumbar spine BMD, indicating that the higher dose may potentially increase efficacy. Roger Garceau of Entera said, “We are highly encouraged by the dose-dependent improvement in lumbar spine BMD as seen in the interim data from the first half of the patients in the EB613 Phase 2 dose-ranging clinical trial, especially given the small sample size of only 14 patients in the 1.5 mg treatment group.”

The Phase 2 clinical trial of EB613 is a dose-ranging, placebo-controlled study. The trial involves postmenopausal female subjects with osteoporosis, or low BMD. The data collected from Phase 2 dose-ranging study will be used for determining the optimum dose to be used in later stages. The Phase 2 protocol was amended in July 2020, following the data pertaining to the three-month interim biochemical marker and safety numbers from the first 80 participants randomized. The changed protocol involved the discontinuation of two lower doses of 0.5 mg and 1.0 mg while adding a 2.5 mg dosage.

Entera is currently enrolling patients in the 1.5 mg, 2.5 mg and placebo groups. The target is set at 160 participants and it is expected to be achieved by the end of the third quarter of the year. The company has recruited 131 participants so far.

Out of the initial 80 subjects enrolled in the study, 72 have completed their 3-month visit and 68 have completed their 6-month visit. Bone biomarker data collected at 6 months was in line with the data collected at the 3-month mark for the 1.5mg dosage.

The company plans to have an End of Phase 2 meeting with the FDA during mid-2021. This meeting may lead to the initiation of a global, pivotal Phase 3 study in 2021 or 2022. Entera expects the efficacy and safety results for the full trial to be available in the second quarter of 2021.

Entera is mainly invested in the development of orally delivered macromolecule therapies. Currently, the most advanced drug candidates in its portfolio are EB612 and EB613. The former is being developed for treating hypoparathyroidism and is in a Phase 2 clinical development. EB613 aims to treat osteoporosis.

Alkermes progresses Phase 2 trial for ALKS 4230

Alkermes plc (ALKS) announced the start of a Phase 2 study of ALKS 4230, ARTISTRY-3. The trial aims to assess the clinical and immunologic impact of the drug candidate as a monotherapy on the tumor microenvironment of a wide range of advanced, malignant solid tumors. The trial is a single-center, open-label study and will evaluate treatment-emergent changes in the tumor microenvironment and peripheral blood immunophenotypes. Safety, tolerability, and pharmacokinetic profile of ALKS 4230 will also be studied.

ARTISTRY-3 is the fourth clinical trial evaluating ALKS 4230 as a novel immuno-oncology candidate. ARTISTRY-1 and ARTISTRY-2 are also currently going on. These Phase 1/2 studies are assessing ALKS 4230 as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab. ARTISTRY-1 administers the drug candidate intravenously while ARTISTRY-2 carries out subcutaneous administration of ALKS 4230. Further, ION-01 assesses the response rate to ALKS 4230 in combination with pembrolizumab in patients suffering from advanced or recurrent head and neck squamous cell cancer who did not attain complete remission with an anti-PD-(L)1 antibody treatment.

ARTISTRY-3 will involve collection of paired tumor biopsies pre-treatment and then after the administration of monotherapy and combination therapy. This process will allow the evaluation of the impact of ALKS 4230 on the immune cell repertoire. Craig Hopkinson of Alkermes said, “Data from the ARTISTRY-3 clinical trial will provide a deeper understanding of the effects of ALKS 4230 on immunologic activity in the tumor microenvironment across a variety of tumor types.”

ALKS 4230 is an investigational fusion protein comprised of modified interleukin-2 (IL-2) and the high affinity IL-2 alpha receptor chain. The selectivity displayed by the drug candidate helps it to overcome certain shortcomings of current IL-2 therapy. Alkermes plc has a portfolio of commercial products focusing on addiction and schizophrenia. The company also has a robust development pipeline consisting of a drug candidate aiming to address schizophrenia, bipolar I disorder, neurodegenerative disorders, and cancer.

Amgen receives the FDA nod for Kyprolis combination dosing regime

Amgen (AMGN) announced that the FDA has given the green light to the expansion of the KYPROLIS® (carfilzomib) U.S. prescribing information. The new information will incorporate its use in conjunction with DARZALEX® (daratumumab) plus dexamethasone (DKd) in two dosing regimens for treating patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have been given one to three previous lines of therapy. These two dosing regimens are once weekly and twice weekly.

Amgen had supported its application for the expansion of prescribing information by the data collected from the open-label, multi-cohort Phase 1b EQUULEUS trial. The study assessed the safety and efficacy of DKd among R/R MM patients using a once-weekly dosing regimen for KYPROLIS. David M. Reese of Amgen said, “This expanded approval for KYPROLIS demonstrates a leap forward in the treatment paradigm for this complex disease by combining two potent agents in their respective drug classes indicated for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma.”

The Phase 3 CANDOR trial was the first Phase 3 randomized trial to compare DKd versus KYPROLIS and dexamethasone (Kd) alone in R/R MM patients. The data showed a 37 percent decline in the risk of disease progression or death in patients receiving DKd compared to Kd alone, thus meeting the primary endpoint of the study.

The safety profile of DKd was largely in line with the known safety profiles of the individual agents. KYPROLIS® was initially approved in 2012 and has treated nearly 150,000 patients globally since then. In the United States, the drug candidate is approved to be used as a single agent for treating patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma who have received one or more lines of therapy.

