Do Not Fight Strong Uptrends In Equities

At the very least, do not consider shorting equities at this point however tempting it may be.

For investors who are under-participated, I would suggest building on their long positions till the uptrends show signs of reversing course.

It is during these times that the value of technical analysis shines as a tool to simplify and declutter, showing us where the market wants to go.

Investors may be very dubious of the equity rally, which is understandable as there is still no clear solution to the pandemic.

US equity indices are on very strong uptrends. The S&P 500 last week made a new all-time high, which is bullish.

The S&P 500 (SPY) has climbed to a new all-time high, despite the chorus of negativity from the majority of the investing community and media. The negativity has been somewhat fair, given that the world is facing one of the worst medical pandemics in history, with no clear solution in sight.

It is during such times where the use of technical analysis shines through as a tool to simplify and declutter. Technical charts show us where the market wants to go, and forces us to step away from human logic that so often leads us to project our thoughts on where the market should be.

At the end of the day, it does not matter where we think the market should be, as we are only rewarded when we are onboard where the market wants to go.

Logical thought would have led to investors being under-participated in the equity rally from March lows, which would have been a massive lost opportunity. From here on, equity indices may still have much more room to go higher.

What we are witnessing now in the US equity indices are very strong uptrends, which my marketplace service The Naked Charts started hopping on as early as end-March. On a side note, the service also foresaw this year's explosive rally in silver prices, and took advantage of it.

Daily Chart: Nasdaq Composite

The strongest equity index of the lot is undisputedly the Nasdaq Composite (QQQ). How did I arrive at that conclusion? The index cleared its February high as early as June, which is two months earlier than what the S&P 500 managed to achieve. I have circled in red the series of higher lows in the Nasdaq Composite, a key characteristic of a market in a very strong uptrend.

In comparison, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) and Russell 2000 (RTY) are still languishing below their February highs. These two are the weakest of the US equity indices, and if one is insistent on going short a US equity index (which I would not suggest as that would be going against the trend), then the better choices would be either the Dow Jones Industrial Average or Russell 2000. The Nasdaq Composite would be a very tough nut to crack.

These were some recent trade ideas that were borne from simple chart patterns that focused on where the market wanted to go, rather than noise such as earnings and stock splits.

First - Target Corp. (TGT), where the recommendation on 2nd August was to buy the stock as it looked likely to break out higher from a consolidative pattern, with the important level at $125. You may observe from the chart on 21st August that prices have sprung out of the blocks post-earnings. The long position was closed at $148.50.

Daily Chart: Target Corp. - posted on 2nd August

Daily Chart: Target Corp. - as of 21st August

Second - Tesla (TSLA), where the idea was posted on 16th August to buy the stock if prices managed to break out above $1,700. $1,700 was the upper boundary of the range TSLA had been consolidating within. You may observe that prices shot up to $2,049 by 21st August. Stock split or not, TSLA looked like it wanted to move higher.

Daily Chart: Tesla - posted on 16th August

Daily Chart: Tesla - as of 21st August

At this juncture in the markets, the S&P 500 making a new all-time high is a positive sign. I understand the majority of the investing community may be very hesitant to go long equities at these levels, especially when the pandemic situation is still looming over ominously.

If so, what I do suggest is to begin by initiating small-sized long positions at regular intervals. If equities head higher, buy more. If equities head lower, buy more. Entering small amounts at regular intervals will help allay your fears of entering the market at elevated levels, and you can sleep soundly at night.

The trends remain firmly bullish in US equity markets, and until there are signs on the charts that these trends are on the verge of reversing, please look to only consider long positions. While it may be very tempting to establish short positions now, the uptrends may have plenty of fuel left to run. If the series of higher lows US equity indices are making is broken, that would be one sign that the trend is flagging. For now, this is not the case.

What I do at least consider on a logical, fundamental level is that the world's central banks are doing their utmost to prop up the financial markets, and they have the tool kits to help them achieve their goals. Until this changes, the probability of equity markets moving higher instead of lower at any point in time is at least above 50%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long QDEL, BABA, GBTC, GDX, SHOP, ADBE, EW, PALL, ASHR, TEAM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.