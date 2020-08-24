6 Monthly 'Mailbox Money' Picks

Keep in mind, it’s important to pay close attention to fundamentals, and don’t just buy a REIT because it pays monthly dividends.

Money can’t buy happiness. That’s a fact, and woe to the person who tries to prove otherwise.

Now, I wouldn’t take the extreme opinion that currency itself is the root of all evil. Though there is a very good case to be made that obsession with dollars, pounds, euros, yen, yuan – or whatever currency you’re used to operating in – doesn’t lead anywhere good.

Then again, neither does ignoring another fact: namely the one that money speaks. And you don’t want more of yours saying “goodbye” than “hello.”

That’s what building up a healthy retirement portfolio is supposed to do, of course. It’s not only supposed to preserve your nest egg: It’s supposed to grow it, welcoming in a steady influx of gains that go above and beyond what you initially put in.

That way, once you get to retirement, you won’t have to worry about traditional job-induced income anymore. You’ll have amassed an amount you can rely on already.

If you’re holding onto dividend-paying stocks in that portfolio of yours, your outlook gets even better. Owning something that pays you to stick with it is like having a side hustle – without the hustling.

The money comes in at a pre-established pace, hitting your bank account exactly as expected.

Typically, four times a year.

Well Before Retirement, We’re Conditioned for More

I’ll be the first person to admit that getting a “paycheck” four times a year isn’t the most ideal hustle. It’s definitely a far cry from 26 times a year, as most pre-retirees receive.

Moreover, let’s face it, those 26 times a year when your bank account goes up instead of down? It has a way of conditioning you.

People who haven’t retired yet plan their controllable expenditures around that income, such as when they:

Go to the grocery store

Take a vacation

Splurge on a special purchase.

The big and little things alike can so easily center around paydays. For years on end too. Decades, to be more precise.

If we get out of college at the age of 22 or 23, and find our way into the workforce by 24, that’s a solid 40+ years before we retire at 66 or 67.

It’s more than 480 months of routine, which breaks down to 2,080 weeks. Which breaks down to 14,600 days, 350,400 minutes, or 21,024,000 seconds.

And while I doubt we spend every single nanosecond of our time pondering our next paycheck… the knowledge that it comes every two weeks is always in our memory.

So, again, that’s a whole lot of conditioning we’re talking about. Only for that psychological stability to be ripped away as soon as we say adieu to employment.

It can be quite a mental adjustment to make.

To be fair, that negative does come part and parcel with a positive: the retirement privilege of finally accessing the savings you spent all those years building up.

So it’s not as if you’re left destitute by any stretch of the imagination. (If you prepared properly, that is.)

Even so, there are good reasons to touch that nest egg as little as possible.

Keep It Coming

Consider the average retiree’s portfolio, which has a very large chunk devoted to stocks. Even if we’re talking about dividend-paying stocks – and even if we’re talking about some of the best dividend-paying stocks out there, namely real estate investment trusts, or REITs – the more you cash them in, the less dividends you receive.

Now, most retirees don’t plan on cashing in their dividend stocks. Those assets are there to keep supplying income, even if it is only four times a year.

But unexpected expenses and emergencies do happen, necessitating cash now instead of months down the road. In which case, people do what they have to do. And if that means ultimately depleting their annual income, then that’s the way it has to be.

Obviously, I can’t tell you whether you’ll face that kind of decision in retirement. Life happens as it happens, sometimes negatively, sometimes positively.

That’s one of the reasons I recommend monthly-paying REITs whenever possible. They make dealing with odd retiree expenses a lot more manageable.

For that matter, they make building up to retirement expenses a lot more manageable. That’s why I wrote on July 10 in “Monthly-Paying REIT MOJO”:

“If I had my way, every single dividend-paying stock would be a monthly paying one. Unfortunately though, I haven’t raised my clout in the industry quite that high yet. “I guess I can make that a goal for 2021 or 2022. Such things do take time, overall.”

Until then, let’s discuss some of the monthly-paying REITs that are on the market to enhance your retirement. Somehow. Someway.

They’re very much at least keeping on your radar.

Monthly-Paying Pick #1

STAG Industrial (STAG) is one of my favorite monthly payers and in a recent iREIT on Alpha interview the company’s CEO, Ben Butcher, explained that “the good news is there’s plenty of assets out there – this widely fragmented industrial market – lots of small sellers. We’re still able to go out there and find those assets that will deliver the returns that we want to deliver to our shareholders.”

STAG’s business model is different from most of the industrial peers because the company tends to focus on secondary markets, as Butcher explains,

“…it’s the economic vitality of the area, combined with probably some lack of institutional interest in the area – created an atmosphere where we could find some – quite a few good transactions, to acquire.”

STAG has demonstrated that this approach is working well, as the company has returned an average of 14.3% annually since going public in 2011.

Although the company isn’t recession tested (IPO’d after 2008), it has built an impressive “pandemic-proof” portfolio that has allowed it to deliver solid results in Q2-20: Core FFO of $.47 per share (an increase of 4.4% compared with Q2-19) and improved leverage (the low end of the guidance). Also in Q2-20, STAG collected 98% of base rental billing and retention of 100% for the quarter (95% for the year).

We maintain a HOLD on STAG as shares are now $32.63 with a P/FFO multiple of 17.6x (normal is 15.3x). The dividend yield is 4.4% and STAG has returned 6.2% YTD (and 14.5% annually since the IPO). STAG has grown FFO per share by an average of 5.1% from 2013-2019 and the payout ratio (2020) is 77% (based on FFO).

PS: We recently upgraded STAG's direct peer, Plymouth (PLYM), from a HOLD to a Buy.

Monthly-Paying Pick #2

SL Green (SLG) is a higher risk REIT due to its enhanced exposure to office properties in New York City. As I explained in a recent article,

“The real question isn't 2020, however, but rather 2021 and beyond. SLG is a near-perfect example of investors' need to identify time horizons and risk profiles. In short, its buyable status is on your shoulders.”

To counter that point I added,

“Although a volatile market, SLG's Manhattan occupancy remains near 95%. As already stated, rent collections have remained around 90% at the portfolio level. Retail rent collection has suffered, but it remains above 50% and represents less than 15% of what's due.”

Of course, now we have more clarity as SLG has released Q2-20 earnings: Q2-20 office collections were 96% and retail was 70%, and overall collections at 91%.

Keep in mind, this is not reflective of any rent relief deals that may have been cut, or the use of security deposits. If SLG were to report on that basis the numbers would be substantially higher.

Also, at the end of Q2-20, SLG had cash liquidity of over $1 billion and manageable debt maturities - less than 8% rolling in the next 18 months and modest lease explorations of under 10% for the balance of this year.

We maintain a Spec Strong Buy on SLG. Shares now trade at $47.17 with a P/FFO multiple of 6.6x (normal is 15.0x). The current dividend yield is 7.5% and the payout ratio (based on FFO) is 52%. Shares have returned -46% YTD and an average of 4.4% annually since 2013. FFO per share grew by 6.6% annually from 2013-2019.

Monthly-Paying Pick #3

Our next monthly-paying pick is Gladstone Land (LAND), an externally managed REIT with a market capitalization of $350 million. Since going public in 2016, the company has purchased over $812 million of new farm assets. The portfolio currently consists of 114 farms with 88,538 acres in 10 states (valued at $895 million) and acreage is 100% leased.

LAND’s primary focus is annual fresh produce (most fruits and vegetables) and the secondary focus is permanent crops (blueberries, nuts, etc.). As David Gladstone, LAND’s CEO, explained on the Q2-20 earnings call,

“About 95% of the products grown by the farmers who lease our farms are sold to grocery stores like Kroger, Safeway, Costco Walmart and similar outlets, very little of the produce is being sold to the food service industry including restaurants and institutions like schools.”

GLAD has at least 70 different tenants and in the latest quarter rent collection was over 99%.

Leverage in Q2-20 was 52% and over 99% of borrowings are at fixed rates (weighted average rate of 3.55%). Combining long-term leases with long-term, fixed-rate borrowings locks in the spread to us and protects our distributions to shareholders. From a liquidity standpoint, including availability on lines of credit, LAND has over $50 million of dry powder.

LAND has generated AFFO per share growth of 5.7% annually from 2014-2019 and in 2020, the company is forecasted to grow AFFO per share by over 17%. Shares have returned 21.9% YTD and an average of 4.0% annually since listing.

Shares trade at $15.46 with a P/AFFO multiple of 24.4x (normal is 22.9x) and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Given the strong price performance YTD (soundly valued shares), we maintain a HOLD.

Monthly-Paying Pick #4

LTC Properties (LTC) is a healthcare REIT that invests in seniors housing (72 properties and 47.2% of the portfolio) and assisted living (107 properties and 51.7% of the portfolio) located in 27 states.

The company has 29 operators and its second-largest tenant is Senior Lifestyle. In Q2-20, LTC missed FFO per share due to the write-off of the straight-line rent receivable and lease incentive balance related to Senior Lifestyle. Pursuant to LTC management, against a monthly contractual rent amount of $1.5 million, Senior Lifestyle paid $130K in May, $409K in June and $1.08M in July.

As of June 30th, the remaining outstanding balance of $2.75 million is covered by a letter of credit and security deposit totaling $3.7 million. LTC plans to account for the Senior Lifestyle lease on a cash basis, with an initial monthly estimate of $900k (approx. the portfolio EBITDAR in June) compared to the previous monthly rent of $1.5M.

The ~$10 million annual rent shortfall going forward represents a $0.25 hit to annual FFO/sh which previously was at a run-rate of about $3.00. Our new model (using FAST Graphs data) for 2020 is $2.49 per share (a -19% from 2019). From 2013-2019, LTC generated average annual FFO per share growth of 5.2%.

We have always admired LTC’s discipline, and that’s reflective of the current liquidity of $560 million (line of credit and cash) and conservative 4.3x net-debt-to-EBITDAR. Even with the latest Q2 miss, the dividend remains covered, but FAD dividend coverage could get very tight if earnings continue to deteriorate.

LTC shares now trade at $36.12 with a P/FFO multiple of 13.4x (normal is 15.4x). LTC has maintained a strong dividend record (never cut its dividend) and the current 6.3% yield is reflective of the higher risk business model. We are downgraded LTC to speculative given the weak tenants (Senior Care, Anthem, and Thrive) that could put further pressure on fundamentals from COVID-19. LTC has returned -16.1% YTD and +14.6% annually since 2001. We maintain a Spec Buy.

Monthly Paying Pick #5

Realty Income (O), a.k.a., “the monthly dividend company” is the textbook monthly payer with an incredible record of paying and increasing dividends in every single year since 1994 (since the company went public).

In a recent article I explained that “Realty Income's earnings yield is much too high relative to what an investor could get with the risk-free yield. If it were simply trading at its historical relationship to the 10-year, it would be $89 today.”

I added that “Realty Income is not intentionally deferring any pain associated with weaker economic assets” (with only 6.3% exposure to theaters, it remains diversified) and “the market has already priced in its shortcomings” (there's about a 500 bps spread between its AFFO yield and the 10-year Treasury yield).

I have been taking advantage of the selloff by purchasing shares in Realty Income recently (at $46.81 and $49.86) and this monthly-paying REIT is now my largest holding. Since the 1994 NYSE listing, Realty Income shares have outperformed benchmark indices (compound average annual return):

Realty Income +15.3%

Nasdaq Composite +10.5%

DJIA +10.1%

Equity REIT Index +10.0%

S&P 500 +9.7%

Realty Income has generated annual AFFO per share growth of 5.9% from 2013-2019, and analysts are forecasting growth of 1% in 2020 and +4% in 2021. Shares are now trading at $61.12 with a P/FFO multiple of 18.5x (normal is 19.5x) and a dividend yield of 4.6%. We maintain a BUY.

Monthly Paying Pick #6

Broadmark Realty (BRMK) is a commercial mortgage REIT with a diversified loan portfolio that consists of $1.1 billion in total commitments weighted towards single-family residential (216 loans across 11 states plus the District of Columbia).

As of Q2-20, the portfolio average LTV (loan to value) was 59.9% and the company has zero debt. The loan portfolio continues to grow despite the slowdown from COVID-19 with June originations totaling $45 million. And the future growth opportunities remain strong with a current pipeline of ~ $200 million.

As of Q2-20, BRMK had 11 impaired loans with $6.8 million in allowance for loan losses recorded, less than 1% of the total commitment of the active loan portfolio. The company resolved four loans in Q2-20 with minimal principal losses previously captured in allowance for loan losses (default loan resolutions provided $14 million in liquidity).

As an abundance of caution, BRMK cut its dividend recently from $.08 per share (paid monthly) to $.06 per share and shares now yield 7.4%. I’m interviewing the CEO on Monday afternoon (for iREIT on Alpha), and I’m excited to discuss the potential growth outlook for this newbie (in our coverage spectrum). Analysts forecast EPS growth of +18% in 2021.

Shares are trading at $9.72 with a P/E of 11.7x and dividend yield of 7.4%. Also, shares have returned -20.1% YTD. We maintain a Strong Buy (removed the Spec after the dividend cut).

We Trust These Monthly ‘Mailbox Money’ REITs

In closing, maybe you can’t trust USPS for mail delivery, but we do trust these 6 REITs and their monthly-paying dividends. Keep in mind, it’s important to pay close attention to fundamentals, and don’t just buy a REIT because it pays monthly dividends – we all know what happened to EPR Properties (EPR), Whitestone REIT (WSR), American Finance Trust (AFIN), and Chatham Lodging (CLDT).

We’ll be back again next month, for another edition of “monthly mailbox money” (we include a monthly dividend index on iREIT and we are soon launching Canadian REIT coverage).

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long LAND, LTC, O, PLYM, SLG, STAG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.