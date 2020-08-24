Even after last week's 45% sell-off, investors should avoid the shares as debt restructuring appears increasingly likely.

Industry analyst suggests the company should use bankruptcy to reduce debt and protect its market position.

Competitor Valaris files for bankruptcy and provides a bleak industry view with floater dayrates expected to remain under pressure for years to come.

On Wednesday, leading offshore driller Valaris PLC (OTCPK:VALPQ) finally filed for bankruptcy, a move that had been anticipated by the investment community for quite some time now.

As expected, shareholders will be holding the bag but, if lucky, will be allocated some wildly out-of-the-money warrants, very similar to the restructuring plan recently proposed by competitor Noble Corp. (emphasis added by author):

On the Plan Effective Date, Newco Valaris will issue to the Existing Shareholders, as applicable, 7-year warrants, with no Black Scholes protection, to purchase up to 7% of the Newco Valaris Equity with a strike price set at a price per share equal to the value at which holders of the Senior Notes would receive a 100% recovery on their Claims (calculated as of the Petition Date), subject to dilution on account of the Management Incentive Plan, as applicable (...).

Judging by current bond prices, market participants expect an initial noteholder recovery in the ballpark of $500-600 million, so it will be a very long way for those potential warrants to move into the money.

Fellow contributor Vladimir Zernov has already discussed key terms of the restructuring support agreement ("RSA"), so I won't go into further detail.

That said, investors should note that currently only 50% of the company's noteholders support the RSA while credit facility lenders will almost certainly object to the plan given disclosures made in court documents:

The Company’s discussions with the RCF Lenders and the Bondholder Group focused on a comprehensive restructuring transaction to ensure Valaris’s successful reorganization and emergence from these chapter 11 cases. These discussions, which took place over the several months leading up to the Petition Date, initially concentrated on equitizing the Debtors’ approximately $6.5 billion in outstanding principal under the Senior Notes, while providing takeback paper to the RCF Lenders for the full amount of their prepetition claims. During this time, the Company also continued to evaluate alternative proposals. (...) As the Petition Date approached, discussions between the Bondholder Group and the RCF Lenders reached an impasse regarding the terms and amount of post-emergence debt. The Debtors and their advisors also determined that pursuing a transaction that fully equitized all of their prepetition funded debt, including the RCF Lenders’ claims, would better position the post-emergence Company to succeed in a time of turmoil in the offshore drilling industry. The RCF Lenders’ proposal would have resulted in the reorganized Debtors having net debt on emergence that is approximately $580 million higher than the levels contemplated under the Restructuring Support Agreement. It also required the Bondholder Group to provide $300 million of new money, which they were ultimately unwilling to provide under the terms of the RCF Lenders’ proposal.

It will likely take additional time to negotiate an amicable solution with the credit facility lenders and to convince a sufficient number of noteholders to support the proposed restructuring which will almost certainly result in material changes to the proposed plan.

Valaris currently expects bankruptcy proceedings to last about 10.5 months but this could easily should a sufficient number of creditors indeed challenge the plan.

In addition, Valaris has laid out its key industry assumptions in a presentation filed with the SEC. If management is correct, there would be basically no way for industry leader Transocean to avoid the fate of its peers.

Source: Company Presentation

For example, Valaris does not expect any meaningful recovery in average floater dayrates for the next couple of years but even the projected average dayrate of $250,000 for high-specification drillships in 2025 looks uninspiring:

Source: Company Presentation

Remember, Transocean is facing a major debt wall in 2023/2024. Even after recent debt exchanges, the company will have to address almost $1 billion in 2023 debt maturities followed by another $1.4 billion in 2024. In addition, the company's currently undrawn $1.3 billion revolving credit facility will be up for renewal in 2023.

Photo: Drillship "Deepwater Conqueror" - Source: www.offshore-mag.com

While the company's liquidity remains strong with unrestricted cash of $1.5 billion as of June 2020, the company's newbuild commitments are currently projected to consume almost the entire cash balance until the end of next year:

Source: Most recent 10-Q filing

Particularly the Deepwater Atlas drillship remains a major headache for the company as the recently disclosed potential contract award appears insufficient to justify the required additional investment in the rig.

On the Q2 conference call, an analyst asked about a potential delay or even cancellation of the newbuild contract but management was quick to point out that the company simply has no choice in this case (emphasis added by author):

Mike Sabella Hey, good morning everyone. I was just thinking maybe we could talk for a little bit more about the upgrade of the Atlas and just walking us through that decision. Really maybe what are the options for you or really any of your peers to upgrade an existing rig instead of taking a new build, and then maybe on the flipside, what you could have reasonably expected from the shipyard if you had decided to just delay or cancel delivery of that rig. Jeremy Thigpen Let me start with the last piece first. There really was no opportunity to cancel the rig, contractually we were committed. We’ve obviously thought about every possibility over the course of the last five years and recognizing that this was significant capex for us as we roll into 2020, 2021, so that was kind of off the table for us.

Clearly, Transocean would have cancelled the drillship or at least delayed the delivery even further, but with the contract apparently bulletproof, major capex requirements will now start to hit the company next year.

In addition, the company's two highest margin contracts are scheduled to end next year thus causing an estimated $300+ million annual cash flow hit.

On the Q1/2020 conference call, management pointed to aggressive near-term open market debt buyback action but the company ended up buying back just $21 million in debt principal during Q2, down significantly from the $55 million repurchased in Q1.

Earlier this month, Transocean surprisingly disclosed the hiring of Lazard Frères & Co. LLC as financial advisor:

Transocean is evaluating additional potential liability management transactions in connection with its efforts to prudently manage its liquidity and debt maturities. In connection therewith and in order to proactively evaluate strategic alternatives to manage its capital structure, Transocean has retained Lazard Frères & Co. LLC, as financial advisor.

On August 10, the company announced an up to $750 million discounted debt exchange offer for certain of its notes with early tender results expected at any time now. Participants will receive new high-yield notes which rank higher in the company's capital structure than the remaining unsecured debt.

Fellow contributor Vladimir Zernov has also covered the proposed debt exchange, investors looking for additional details should click here.

Should participation be insufficient, Transocean's options to address its debtload out of court would look increasingly bleak.

In a Barron's article on Friday, Bernstein analyst Nicholas Green was quoted suggesting Transocean should file for bankruptcy "to reduce its debt burden and protect its market position". I fully agree with this take as the company would likely be able to equitize most of its outsized debtload and even reject (or at least renegotiate) the Deepwater Atlas newbuild contract thus preserving up to $700 million in valuable cash.

Without the massive capex requirements and $600+ million in annual interest expense, the company would immediately start to generate free cash flow thus further improving the liquidity picture.

Restructuring might also pave the way for additional industry consolidation as a stronger Transocean would likely be able to use its stock as a currency. With all major competitors currently in the process of shedding debt, mergers and acquisitions will be possible again soon.

The Valaris bankruptcy, ongoing uncertainty regarding the success of the recent debt exchange offer and Friday's cautious Barron's article have resulted in a major sell-off in both the company's bonds and shares with the stock ending the week down 45%.

Particularly the recent bond market action is concerning as the selloff could indicate a failure of the discounted debt exchange offer.

Bottom Line:

Should Valaris' industry projections prove right, Transocean will need a miracle to avoid the fate of its peers. The company has already hired Lazard to advise on avenues to manage its capital structure.

Personally, I wholeheartedly agree with Bernstein analyst Nicholas Green - The company should use bankruptcy to equitize the vast majority of its debt and reject the Deepwater Atlas newbuild contract. A restructured, cash-generating Transocean would be a strong industry leader well suited to consolidate weaker peers as they emerge from bankruptcy.

The company's recently retained financial advisors will likely come to very similar conclusions during their strategic review, so bankruptcy might indeed be in the cards now.

Investors should continue to avoid the company's shares as bankruptcy would likely result in equityholders being wiped out or ending up with a token recovery in the form of out-of-the-money warrants.

Even Transocean's November 2020 bonds don't appear perfectly safe anymore at this point. With the notes still trading in the mid 80s, investors should consider moving to the sidelines here as the risk/reward ratio looks increasingly unfavorable.

