Using FFO multiples, NNN is as cheap as it's been in almost a decade. Using the spread between NNN’s dividend yield and the 5-year Treasury, the company is cheaper than it has been since the Great Recession. Good entry price on a long-term stock.

AMC negotiated against its unnamed landlords for a cut in future rents greater than 3.5% per year. If NNN gave that to all of its theatre tenants, it would be a rounding error on annual Core FFO.

Some tenants who needed deferrals were actually very responsible and deserve credit for that. The tenants' first obligation is to their own shareholders, but some were still fair to landlords.

Only 69% of rents due in Q2 2020 were collected, but 84% of July’s rent was collected, and the majority of overdue rent is now covered by rent deferral agreements.

National Retail Properties is still covering the dividend with Core FFO, though investors focused only on a single quarter of cash flow won’t see it.

National Retail Properties (NNN) is one of the rare REITs with more than 30 years of dividend growth history. In evaluating the REIT today, we want to consider how NNN reached that streak and how circumstances have changed. We have three questions to answer:

Can NNN continue its streak of dividend growth? Yes.

Is it rare to see such a high dividend yield on NNN? Yes.

Is it extremely rare to see such a high dividend yield relative to Treasury yields? Yes.

We warn investors not to become enthralled by high dividend yields. It shouldn’t be the first tool when evaluating a REIT. However, the dividend yield can be a useful part of the puzzle after we determine the dividend coverage.

Dividend Coverage

If we look at Core FFO, coverage for NNN still looks great. However, if we dig deeper into cash flow, we can see the dividend wasn’t covered for Q2 2020. Look a little deeper, and you’ll see that using the Q2 2020 number in isolation would be poor analysis.

Because we're going to use terms like FFO, Core FFO, and AFFO, we need to get readers on the same page with at least a rough understanding of these terms. For that, we provide this chart to create simplified definitions for equity REIT terms:

Note: Our definitions and calculations shown here are simplified. We’ve eliminated tiny adjustments that are usually immaterial.

When we use the term "Core FFO" in this article, it is NNN's term for the value we labeled "Normalized FFO" in the chart.

However, we will also touch on a metric NNN refers to as "AFFO". In Q2 2020, the REIT's metric for "AFFO" includes an adjustment to strip out rents which are expected to be paid but which haven't been paid in cash during Q2 2020. This kind of adjustment would usually be small enough to be immaterial. In Q2 2020, though, it was material.

Consequently, we will encourage readers to focus on the Core FFO figures, which we believe will provide a more useful picture of the recurring cash flows as opposed to the one-time events.

Core FFO

Using Core FFO of $.65 per share, coverage on the new (raised in July) dividend of $.52 per share looks solid. However, using NNN’s value for AFFO per share (which excludes the value of rent which hasn’t been collected in cash), the $.49 per share wouldn’t cover the dividend at $.52.

Why doesn’t that matter much? In Q2 2020, it collected about 68.9% of cash rents that were due.

To put that in perspective, NNN covers most of the dividend if it only collects 69% of rents. The rent collection won’t be 100% in the near term, but it sure looks like it will move higher.

Rents

In July, NNN collected 84% of the rent due for July. That’s clearly showing a positive trend. However, even at 84% of rent collected, there is quite a bit of rent that still needs to be handled.

The REIT has agreed to rent deferrals covering 21% of the total rent for Q2 2020. That means 90% of rent was either collected in cash (68.9%) or deferred under an agreement between NNN and the tenant (21%).

The Remaining Rent...

About 10% of gross rental revenues for the quarter haven’t been resolved yet. On the earnings call, management indicated that they expect about half of that 10% (which is 5% of total) to reach agreements, with the other half of the 10% (again, 5% of total) being more likely to require legal pressure on tenants.

... Which Tenants Don’t Pay

We won’t get into labeling tenants as scumbags. There could be cases where tenants make unethical decisions, but we want to focus on understanding. To understand the tenants, let’s consider tenant collection by industry:

(Source: NNN + Author's Calculations)

The amount we’ve labeled as “Uncollected” is the percentage of the total rent revenue for the portfolio which is uncollected. For instance, NNN collected 40.5% of the rent due from its full-service restaurants. Therefore, it "did not collect 59.5%".

The category was 10.6% of the total portfolio. Math dictates that 59.5% * 10.6% = 6.31% (rounded).

For good reason, NNN isn’t singling out individual tenants. It is in negotiations with each tenant. Since these 4 categories contribute so much to the total value, they are high priorities to solve.

Restaurants

Within the restaurant category, we can see that limited-service is paying out vastly better than full-service. That makes sense as well. The limited-service restaurants should have an easier time adjusting to a pure pickup/delivery business model.

Family Entertainment Centers

These tenants only account for 6.7% of total revenues, but as a group, they only paid 8.6% of the rent they owed. That’s pretty bad. It can be hard to decide which category to place some tenants in though. Sometimes, a tenant seems like they could fall under either category.

Dave & Busters

Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) was a tenant many landlords wanted only 6 months ago! How is its handling the pandemic?

Management discussed the rent situation on the PLAY Q1 2020 earnings call. While you may be looking for a Q2 2020 conference call, the Q1 call was on 6/12/2020. That’s recent enough to provide substantial insight on the company's strategy. Here is Brian Jenkins (CEO of PLAY) on the call:

(Source: Seeking Alpha Transcript)

Dave & Buster’s is extending rent payments, but it has also taken several painful steps to strengthen the company. It even issued $186 million in equity. The company is taking the situation extremely seriously. As much as extending rent payments is annoying for landlords, PLAY took the hardest hit. It stopped dividends, stopped buybacks, and even issued shares. Later on the earnings call, Scott Bowman (CFO of PLAY) said:

(Source: Seeking Alpha Transcript)

That sounds quite reasonable, and it matches what we are hearing from NNN's management. Deferrals have been reached, and payments are generally expected over the next couple of years.

Theatres

We argued that theatres were a bad asset class before COVID-19. One of the major concerns was that the biggest operators is AMC Entertainment Holdings (AMC). We had some fairly derogatory things to say about the company's decisions on financing the business. AMC may survive or it might go bankrupt. At this point, it is too early to tell. We argued that AMC occupied so many theatres that replacing them would require extreme competition from landlords. Landlords really don’t want to see AMC go under, and they’ve agreed to some material reductions in leasing rates:

(Source: AMC Q2 2020 Transcript)

Lowering rent by at least $35 million is a nice concession for AMC. To put that in perspective, in 2019, total “Rent” expensive for AMC came in at $967.8 million. So, it is looking at a reduction of more than 3.5% in its rental obligations. That’s nice, but is it really that big? If NNN gave all of its theatre tenants a 3.5% reduction in rent, that would represent only 0.1645% of its total annual base rent. The tenant would still be responsible for property taxes, since these are net leases.

For a quick comparison, NNN has agreed to forgive only 0.1% of its quarterly base rent from Q2 2020. So, even if the REIT was going to agree to drop the rent by 3.5% for one of the most challenged categories, it just wouldn’t be that material. We would be talking about a hit to annual Core FFO that would need to be rounded up to reach a penny per share. In that light, AMC’s announcement isn’t particularly scary.

Using the Law

NNN is ready to go after tenants as necessary to enforce collection. However, it clearly isn’t the preferred choice. Tenants are generally getting the better end of protection under pandemic laws. However, many tenants were also closed as a direct result of government orders. It’s a complicated situation, and there are reasonable arguments from each side. It is understandable that a tenant would be upset about paying rent when they were forced to be closed. It is a reason some contracts will have clauses such as a pandemic clause. Those aren’t usual, and we wouldn’t expect such clauses in these leases. If a tenant had such a clause, NNN would have recognized it and accepted it.

The most likely scenario is that NNN will collect the substantial majority of the rent it is still waiting on, but will not collect every single dollar. As an investor, that’s still an acceptable outcome. It may not be “perfect”, but the REIT trades at a pretty low multiple. The valuation on NNN, by several measures, is dramatically outside the bell curve.

FFO Multiple

Start with a simple FFO multiple. Is NNN outside the normal range?

(Source: TIKR.com)

The black line shows the multiple of FFO per share and uses the X-axis on the left-hand side. Currently, shares are running about 13x FFO per share. We’ve seen lower multiples, but outside of the pandemic, it hasn’t happened since shortly after the Great Recession.

While the current environment is pretty rough, the broader equity market is higher year to date. That took much longer to happen with the Great Recession.

When we consider how cheap NNN became during the Great Recession, we need to consider how investors value the REIT.

Dividend Yields

The triple net lease REITs (including NNN) often get a heavier emphasis on dividend yield. To understand the connection, simply look at the chart comparing the yield on a new 5-year Treasury with the yield on NNN:

The values are a long ways from moving in lockstep, but they generally demonstrated quite a bit of correlation. You can tell just from eyeballing the chart:

The dividend yield is measured on the first X-axis, where it shows 5.92%.

The 5-year Treasury yield is measured on the second X-axis, where it shows 0.26%.

Treasury yields began climbing after the middle of 2016, and NNN’s dividend yield climbed as well.

Remember that dividends were being raised gradually (and never cut), so when the dividend yield jumps higher, it means the price fell. Starting in early 2018, we saw NNN begin to outperform by a huge margin. It continued to benefit from falling interest rates until a pandemic closed down a material portion of its tenants.

Since viewing two yields on the same chart with a different X-axis for each, we put together a comparison:

Using the yield on NNN minus the yield on a 5-year Treasury, we can see that the spread was gradually lowering until 2019. Then, it exploded higher. The last time we saw spreads comparable to this was before 2010.

Conclusion

NNN’s rent collection headwinds are driven by tenants in a few sectors. While some of those tenants will push back and wish they had retroactive pandemic clauses in their leases, rent forgiveness has been very spare. The REIT has been willing to engage with tenants and defer rents, even through late 2021, to help the tenants recover. However, it isn't forgetting its legal rights.

Rating: Bullish outlook on NNN.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.