Occidental can comfortably reward its shareholders going forward, with its debt-based enterprise value, and we recommend investing now.

Additionally, the company can comfortably manage the debt wall that it has due, not even counting its massive asset sales.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) is a large, pure-play E&P company, with a market capitalization of more than $12 billion. A recent article came out on Seeking Alpha discussing how the company's land sale fell flat, and the company's valuation versus the debt it has due. However, as we'll see throughout this article, the company still has immense potential and ability to handle the debt walls.

InvestorsObserver

Land Sales

Occidental Petroleum sold 4.5 million mineral acres and 1 million surface acres to Orion Land Finance for $1.33 billion.

Occidental Petroleum Press Release

The company's core DJ Basin assets aren't included in this, and the company remains behind on its divestiture targets, but that doesn't change the facts around the deal. The company has several hundred million dollars in closing costs, meaning it will receive roughly $1 billion in net proceeds and lose ~$55 million in annual FCF.

However, there's much more detail to pay attention to here. First, the original target price was nearly double this, potentially selling the land back to the states themselves. However, that doesn't mean that the deal in of itself was bad. Occidental Petroleum selling assets for a 5% FCF yield with the amount of volatility in the markets is a solid deal.

The company can use this to pay back debt with roughly the same yield - maintaining net neutral FCF - while reducing its debt wall respectably.

Debt Wall

Moving into the greater concern for Occidental Petroleum shareholders is the company's debt wall.

Debt - Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum has a low cost 4.2% weighted average interest rate. The company has $2+ billion in asset sales and $1.1 billion in cash on balance sheet. The company also has a $5 billion credit facility undrawn and fully available. From now until YE 2024, the company has $13.5 billion in debt maturities due.

The company's land sale can cut that down to $12.5 billion once it's finalized and used to pay back debt. So the question becomes how will the company work through the remainder of its debt that's equivalent to its market capitalization. However, as we'll see, this is actually very manageable for the company.

2021 Cash Generation - Investor Presentation

Occidental Petroleum shared the above graph, roughly a year ago now, if its excess cash generation post dividend. This was pre-dividend cut for the company, when its $0.79 quarterly dividend cost the company roughly $3 billion annualized. It's also before the company chose to cut production from 1.5 million barrels/day to 1.25 million barrels a day going forward.

However, it's worth noting that cut in production saves the company's sustaining capital and cuts it to $2.9 billion annualized. It's also worth noting that the company has been empowered to take an additional $0.6 billion in fresh synergies throughout this time, which will help support its cash flow in upcoming years.

Either way, we have a company that currently is consuming $4.6 billion in annual cash flow at $40 WTI versus what it previously anticipated. However, it's producing 90 million barrels less of oil per year. Still with prices above $40 WTI already, let's pessimistically assume that they stay at that level until the end of the company's 2024 debt wall.

The company has four years, during which it'll generate roughly $18.4 billion in annual cash flow, to pay off this $12.5 billion in debt. The company's debt load is still substantial at roughly $35 billion, however, it'll be in a much stronger financial position afterwards, with $23 billion in debt, and an extra $500 million in saved interest.

More importantly, the $4.6 billion in annual cash flow, at $40 WTI, with a $50 billion enterprise value highlights the company's financial strength. Realistically, the 2020s will be about Occidental Petroleum improving its financial position versus shareholder rewards, but that doesn't mean that investing now is a poor decision.

Cost Basis Improvements

Occidental Petroleum has also remained incredibly focused on improving its cost basis and continues to be one of the lowest cost Permian Basin operators.

Cost Improvements - Investor Presentation

The company has maintained low base decline mitigation while continuing to achieve up time records. The company's domestic operating expenditures per barrel have hit new lows of $4.69/barrel and the company continues to improve on the subsurface or surface. These low expenditures will support the company's cash flow.

In fact, as the 2016 oil collapse made the Permian Basin the largest oil-producing region in the world, it's worth highlighting that it only happened as low prices forced companies to find new ways to innovate. The COVID-19-related price collapse is doing the same thing, which will mean that companies like Occidental Petroleum that survive, will perform much better.

Peers

It's worth highlighting here that while some of Occidental Petroleum's peers might have slightly lower debt to FCF ratios, the company has several unique advantages over its peers.

Firstly, the company's enterprise value is much more skewed towards its substantial debt load. That means actually the company's long-term potential for shareholder rewards is much higher. This example below will show why.

Take two companies each with an enterprise value of $50 billion. Company A has $20 billion in market cap and $30 billion in debt, company B has $30 billion in market cap and $20 billion in debt. Each company earns $5 billion in FCF pre-interest and pays a 5% interest rate on their debt.

Here's what a debt paydown schedule would look like.

Company A

Year Debt Paydown Interest Expenses Debt 2020 $3.5 billion $1.5 billion $26.5 billion 2021 $3.675 billion $1.325 billion $22.825 billion 2022 $3.859 billion $1.141 billion $18.966 billion 2023 $4.052 billion $948 million $14.914 billion 2024 $4.255 billion $745 million $10.659 billion

Net Market Capitalization (assuming constant enterprise value): $39.341 billion

Market Capitalization Change: +97%

Company B

Year Debt Paydown Interest Expenses Debt 2020 $4 billion $1 billion $16 billion 2021 $4.2 billion $800 million $11.8 billion 2022 $4.41 billion $590 million $7.39 billion 2023 $4.63 billion $370 million $2.76 billion 2024 $4.862 billion $138 million -$2.102 billion

Net Market Capitalization (assuming constant enterprise value + cash): $52.102 billion

Market Capitalization Change: +73%

Obviously, debt paydown is more nuanced than this' however, it's a clear example of how different components in a capital stack can result in larger shareholder returns, and it's an example of why a pure peer comparison isn't valid. This is especially true in Occidental Petroleum's case where the company can paydown its debt faster through asset sales.

The company still has major assets in Ghana, Algeria, and through equity holdings such as Western Midstream. Currently these assets are worth roughly $6.9 billion, however, Western Midstream, which is currently worth $2 billion, is paying out $250 million in annual dividends and was worth closer to $10 billion in a normal market environment.

It's unknown when a normal market environment will return, but being able to sell assets at 20x FCF is a strong step towards the company reducing its debt and improving shareholder value. Alternatively, by being able to handle debt maturities until 2024, and potentially raise billions more through asset sales, Occidental Petroleum is still well positioned.

Risks

Occidental Petroleum's risks at this point are quite clear and obvious to shareholders. Oil prices showed a simple ability to simply collapse through the unprecedented halt in movement from COVID-19. That risk remains ever present, even as it's passed, so it's something that investors should pay close attention to.

Conclusion

A recent article came out about Occidental Petroleum and how the company received a "poor" deal for its recent asset sale along with its high valuation versus peers. However, that doesn't include the great multiple the company realized on its asset sales. More importantly, it doesn't count the company's ability to comfortably handle its debt wall.

Additionally, it doesn't include the company's strong cash flow and the fact that having a debt-based enterprise value supports the cash flow. The company has some oil price risks worth paying attention to, however, overall, at this time, the risk reward balance of the company favors taking the opportunity to invest.

Disclosure: I am/we are long OXY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.