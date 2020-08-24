I typically write about commodities and raw material companies. However, after becoming a “local” in Las Vegas nine years ago, I have a unique perspective on the business climate in sin city.

The first time I traveled to Las Vegas, it was a far smaller city with a population of under one million full-time inhabitants. Today, the population of Clark County, Nevada, is over 2.3 million. A favorable tax environment and growing metropolis have caused many people to move to Las Vegas from neighboring California and other states across the United States. I moved here from New York City as no other city in the US offers the same level of entertainment and restaurants. New York City and Las Vegas are the two cities that never sleep.

The addressable market for local casinos and resorts has grown dramatically over the past years alongside the population. I live within a five-minute drive from Red Rock Resort and Casino, the namesake property of Red Rock Resorts, Inc. (RRR). The prospects for the earnings of the company and the share price are bullish. The growing community of customers for locals casinos makes RRR shares more attractive than those of the leading strip casinos in the current environment.

The stock peaked in 2018- Lower highs and lower lows leading to the March bottom

Shares of Red Rock Resorts have been trading in a bearish pattern since reaching a high of $36.99 in mid-July 2018.

Source: Barchart

As the chart highlights, the stock has made lower highs and lower lows and fell to a bottom at $2.76 per share in March. The volatile stock traded to a high of $27.91 in early February 2020 before the global pandemic hit Las Vegas and the gaming and resort industries like a ton of bricks. The low turned out to be a bargain as the shares have appreciated by over six times since mid-March.

A significant recovery over the past five months

The bearish pattern gave way to higher lows and higher highs since the March 18 low of $2.76 per share.

Source: Barchart

As the short-term chart illustrates, RRR shares have made higher lows and higher highs since March 18. Even though some of the company’s properties remain closed, others have reopened. Dealing with coronavirus has presented challenges for Las Vegas and the casino and resort community. Red Rock Resorts is in a unique and enviable position compared to other companies and operators. The locals’ casinos and resorts have a far more extensive addressable market than many other Las Vegas properties.

RRR made all the right moves to secure employee and customer loyalty through the pandemic

The slogan of Stations Casinos, the former name of RRR, has been “We love locals.” Throughout the pandemic, the company has lived up to its motto. It has also treated most of its employees well, building loyalty in the community. During the initial period of the coronavirus spread as the properties closed their doors, the company continued to pay many employees. While some lost jobs over the months that followed, RRR sought to keep as many workers as possible. When the doors to some of the properties reopened, RRR ensured to adhere to and adopt stringent social distancing guidelines. RRR owns and operates ten gaming and entertainment facilities and ten smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market. It also manages Graton Resort and Casing in northern California. According to the company’s website, as of late August, Fiesta Henderson, Fiesta Rancho, Palms, and Texas Station remain “temporarily closed.” However, Red Rock Resort and Casino, Green Valley Ranch, Palace Station, Sunset Station, Boulder Station, and Santa Fe Station are operating. I have been to the Red Rock Resort over the past weeks, and the property is active and humming. After being cooped up for months, locals are flocking to the establishments with masks for a dose of fun and entertainment. RRR’s loyalty to its employees and customers and its dedication to creating a safe environment have gone a long way to returning the company to its previous position as a leader in the community. RRR could be in a lot better shape than many of the other strip casinos and resorts over the coming months, and perhaps years.

A bet on Las Vegas locals rather than the strip

The Las Vegas strip attracts visitors from all over the United States and world. There is nowhere quite like the city in the middle of the desert. However, the dramatic decline in air travel limits the number of people to those coming mostly from California and neighboring states. Many states have adopted quarantine rules, which further limits the addressable market for those people who might ordinarily decide to take a chance and fly into McCarren Airport.

At the same time, the convention business has dried up to a point where almost all of the leading annual events have been canceled into 2021. Las Vegas resorts, casinos, restaurants, and other businesses depend heavily on the convention business. Companies that own multi-billion-dollar properties on the strip and around the US and the world like Las Vegas Sands (LVS), Wynn Resorts (WYNN), MGM Resorts (MGM), Caesars Entertainment (CZR), and others face a challenging environment. RRR’s local customer base puts the company in a better position to recover and earn even as the overall Las Vegas environment remains depressed. RRR shares could be a far better bet over the coming weeks and months than the larger companies as its business stands a better chance of recovery.

Strong management that understands how to run resorts in an area with an expanding addressable market for their products

Frank J. Fertitta III is the CEO of RRR. He has been a senior executive of the company since the mid-1980s. He is also on the board of the company, along with Lorenzo J. Fertitta. The company’s response to the pandemic, its treatment of employees, and the return of some of the leading properties are a testament to its chances for continued success.

As a customer for the past years, I can attest to the effectiveness of marketing by employees that work for the company. The corporate mission and vision come from top leadership down to those seeking to make the company a success. My casino host, Nerlie Walter, has been nothing short of amazing, even when Red Rock Casino was closed. She remained in touch, providing information, and when the property reopened, she could not be more helpful. Nerlie is just one example of the company’s employees who have gone the extra mile to ensure that the company’s customers know that RRR really does “love locals.”

The population growth in the Las Vegas area and RRR’s commitment to excellence is why the shares should continue to move higher. I view RRR as one of the best bets in the gaming sector because of its performance during what has been one of the most challenging environments for the city since it began attracting visitors.

Source: Yahoo Finance

As the chart shows, in Q3 2019, RRR lost 22 cents per share, missing analyst estimates by 37 cents. In Q4 2019, RRR missed by 19 cents but earned five cents. In Q1 2020, the company lost $2.18, but in Q2, the pandemic caused a loss of $1.01 per share, beating the estimates by ten cents. The projections for Q3 are for another loss of eight cents. A survey of eight analysts on Yahoo Finance has an average price target of $14.88 per share, below the $16.86 closing level for the stock on August 21. The range is from $10 to a high of $18 per share.

I believe the estimates are too low. My wife and I were at the Red Rock property this past weekend. It was filled with gamblers and those looking for a staycation. The pool area was booming, the restaurants full, and the tables and machines were humming with mask-wearing gamblers. The resort even reopened its poker room with dividers between each player for safety. RRR has not opened all of its properties, and that could be another area of good news for the company’s shareholders. Concentrating its efforts on the most profitable properties and culling the herd when it comes to underperformers will help the bottom line.

RRR is in a unique position in the Las Vegas gaming and resort sector. As a company that caters to and “loves” locals, it stands a better chance of surviving and thriving as its addressable market is in its backyard. Moreover, travelers from California and neighboring states are likely to come to RRR properties as the action is growing.

I would be a buyer of RRR shares and expect the company to outperform earnings estimates over the coming quarters. At just below a $2 billion market cap, it could be a good move for management to take RRR private as the value of the company is likely to grow over the coming months and years. The company could be a takeover target as it has some of the best growth opportunities in the Las Vegas market. The impact of the pandemic could turn out to be very bullish factor for RRR.

