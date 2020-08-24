We are confident in ASML’s prospects as it holds a monopoly over EUV, and maintains strong partnerships with large chipmakers despite looming trade tensions.

The company has achieved nearly two thirds of market share driven by its DUV product mix but will see cannibalization as EUV technology becomes increasingly utilized by customers in volume.

Source: ASML

ASML (ASML) is a Dutch semiconductor equipment manufacturer specialized in lithography systems. The company holds a monopoly over next generational lithography systems with EUV technology. These systems are critical to fabricate leading edge chips for AI, IoT and HPC markets. The semiconductor equipment market is poised to grow strongly on the back of increasing production capacity investment from major fabricators, including TSMC (TSM), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF), Intel (INTC) which represents more than two-thirds of ASML sales. Despite looming trade tensions between US and China, ASML's prospects remain undeterred as major chipmakers ramp up production and advance their process roadmaps.

Source: The Economist

EUV Dominance an Outstanding Growth Opportunity

Compared to other equipment manufacturers, ASML is the only company with a strong foothold in photolithography, the key to creating more powerful, faster and cheaper chips. Since the late 90s, the company focused heavily on the development of equipment to fabricate nanometer chips using ultraviolet light. The company also created a Co-Investment Program with TSMC, Samsung and Intel to obtain billions in funding to develop next generation lithography systems. This is why it has maintained a leading market share of over 60% for decades over its only two rivals involved in lithography, Canon and Nikon.

In semiconductor fabrication, many repeated sequential processes are performed on silicon wafers to produce complete circuits. Fundamental to this is photolithography, a process involving printing and transferring of patterns on the wafer. This process is done using photolithography machines equipped with optical light sources.

As semiconductors become increasingly complex, newer generations of lithography equipment are required to produce leading edge chips based on smaller technological nodes such as 7nm and below, enabling the technological evolution in AI, IoT and HPC. ASML has been at the forefront of the lithography advancements with a leading portfolio of equipment, namely extreme ultraviolet ('EUV') lithography systems, deep ultraviolet ('DUV') lithography systems, metrology and inspection systems, and computational lithography.

Source: ASML

The majority of its sales comprises of conventional DUV lithography systems under its TWINSCAN NXT and XT product lines featuring argon fluoride, immersion and dry, and krypton fluoride machines. These systems are utilized for high-volume manufacturing of current advanced logic and memory chips by offering superior productivity, cost of ownership and performance.

However, conventional DUV lithography systems become insufficient as chips become smaller. This is where EUV lithography play a major role. EUV harnesses light of a much shorter wavelength at 13.5 nm compared with 193 nm of previous generation DUV lithography systems. The shorter the wavelength of light, the smaller the chip components.

While EUV accounts for one-third of sales last year, growth is expected to accelerate and cannibalize DUV in the next few years. Chipmakers such as TSMC and Samsung have recently introduced EUV systems to mass produce 7nm and below chips and are investing billions in the next decade to further advance their process roadmaps. This is attributable to increasing productivity of ASML's newer EUV system models which achieved throughput of 140 wafer per hours, a 36% increase from previous generations. This has enabled volume production by chipmakers through economies of scale.

The growth of EUV will lead to cannibalization of DUV systems, which will have an impact of gross margins as EUV have lower margins of 30% compared to 50% from DUV. However, gross margins are expected of EUV are expected to reach that of DUV levels in the future for two reasons; increasing scale from volume production as ASML ramps up production capacity which results in 1) lower fixed cost, and 2) higher selling prices of each system from expected improvements in productivity with introduction newer models.

Overall, the importance of EUV in advanced fabrication will lead to a cannibalization of ASML's DUV product lines in the short-term, but in the long run will greatly benefit ASML who holds a near complete monopoly over EUV. AS EUV replaces DUV in the market, we expect ASML's total market share in photolithography to increase from current the current 60%, due to its competitive edge over Canon (CAJ) and Nikon (OTCPK:NINOF) who have yet to make any progress in EUV as they do not have the resources that ASML possess from its Co-Investment Program and decades of development to produce the systems being shipped today.

Rising EUV Capex by Major Customers

Fab spending is seen rising rapidly as chipmakers expand capacity to meet strong demand. According to SEMI, the global semiconductor equipment sales will increase by 6% this year to $63.2 bln, with growth accelerating by 10.8% in 2021 to $70 bln on the back of increasing investment by semiconductor fabs to meet demand for leading edge logic chips, as well as the recovery of the memory chip market. Memory chips spending will grow at 20% and outperform logic chips at single digit growth.

Source: ASML

The top three customers of ASML are TSMC, Samsung and Intel, cumulatively accounting for 77.2% of its total sales. TSMC is its largest customer representing almost 40% of sales, which is unsurprising given its production scale as the world's largest dedicated foundry.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, TSMC has raised its guidance this year on solid prospects with strong orders from its key customers led by Apple and MediaTek for 5G demand, in addition to AMD and NVIDIA in high-performance computing. Facing tight capacity, TSMC has increased planned capex by $1 bln to expand production capacity this year. Within the next few years, it plans to ramp up EUV based 7nm+ processes as well as introduce 6nm and 5nm having recently announced its new $12 bln Arizona facility. This will especially ASML as it is the sole provider of EUV.

Besides TSMC, Samsung Electronics are also expanding capacity in leading edge chips. Earlier this year, the company began mass production of EUV-based 7nm mobile chips and has further announced an $8 bln investment plan to expand 5nm EUV capacity based in its Pyeongtaek facility. In terms of memory products, the market leader has shipped initial EUV produced DRAM chips and has committed to ramp up future production. Locally, SK Hynix is also planning to introduce EUV production for DRAM as it seeks to catch up with the memory leader.

However, things are less rosy with Intel, as it continues to face manufacturing challenges and is running behind scheduled transition to 7nm EUV, which has been delayed again to 2022 and will continue ramping up existing 10nm products instead. We believe this has impacted ASML to some extent but the long-term transition towards EUV remains intact as the fundamental technology for leading edge fabrication.

We expect strong advanced logic demand to drive TSMC's capacity expansion in 2021, while Samsung will ramp up memory products capacity and Intel seeks to resolve its delay. Overall, all customers have committed to investment in EUV which allows ASML to reap all benefits as the sole provider of EUV with potentially $9 bln in investments.

Customer Estimated Revenue Contribution 2021 expected capacity expansion Expected investments in EUV in 2021 TSMC 39.7% 28% $4 bln Samsung 16% 36% $4 bln Intel 20% 20% $1 bln

Source: ASML, Annual Reports, Toms Hardware, KitGuru, Earnings Call

Looming Trade Tensions May Pose Risk to ASML

Apart from the top 3 customers, the Chinese semiconductor industry is also integral to equipment market growth. The government's strong ambitions for the industry could see the country overtaking current leaders Taiwan and South Korea in overall of spending with sales of more than $16 billion according to SEMI.

Though, it is inevitable with its technological and market dominance that the company will attract attention from governments caught in between trade tensions. Although being based in the Netherlands, the restrictions over Huawei and ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOF) placed by the US has led to the US exerting pressure on foreign governments to restrict supply to China. Earlier this year, the Dutch government reportedly blocked a shipment to SMIC (OTCQX:SMICY) by refusing to renew its export license.

Source: ASML

Note that however, China only accounted for a minor share of sales last year (12%). Nevertheless, the company may miss out on major growth opportunities due to state-backed investments in the country's semiconductor industry. This would also encourage self-reliance of the Chinese industry with developments by local companies. For example, Shanghai Micro Electronics Equipment Co plans to deliver the first domestic 28nm lithography machine between 2021 to 2022. Of course, the company remains far behind ASML in the technology curve, yet the threat of its monopoly may arise in the future.

Despite all, we do not believe there is a near term threat for the company as management has assured that it is still selling to China and remain technologically ahead of any competition, neither do we completely ignore the risk of sanctions on Chinese companies which would hurt ASML.

Valuation

In terms of valuation, the company is by no means cheap in any valuation metric when compared to its peers.

Semiconductor Equipment Companies P/E P/S P/B EV/EBIT EV/EBITDA EV/Sales 3-year CAGR 5-year CAGR ASML 48.72x 11.00x 11.05x 42.63x 38.06x 10.98 18.09% 15.88% Applied Materials 17.45x 3.67x 6.22x 15.79x 14.43x 3.83 6.05% 10.59% KLA Corp 20.31x 5.67x 12.25x 19.32x 16.12x 5.85 18.61% 15.59% Lam Research 23.64x 5.44x 10.59x 20.40x 18.54x 5.43 7.82% 13.82% Tokyo Electron 3.70x 5.31x 15.57x 13.98x 3.34 11.34% 14.69% Average 27.53x 5.90x 9.08x 22.74x 20.23x 5.89 12.4% 14.1%

Source: Seeking Alpha

As seen above, ASML valuation metrics are significantly higher than the industry average. Despite its lofty valuations, the company has higher revenue growth rates than other manufacturers. This is attributable to it being the sole provider of next generation system critical for advanced chip fabrication as discussed above. Thus, while the company appears expensive, its explosive revenue growth must also be considered. Additionally, the company has solid cash flow generation abilities with an average FCF margin of 7.9%.

Source: ASML, Khaveen Investments

In the past 5 years, the company managed to generate positive FCF except in 2016, when the company incurred acquisition costs of Hermes Microvision for $3.1 Billion to expand its EUV capabilities.

The company's strong ambitions in EUV coupled with support from its Co-Investment Program allowed it to position itself to capture the rapidly growing EUV market. As TSMC, Samsung and Intel commit over $9bln in investments to scale up EUV production, we estimate strong revenue growth in 2021 of 44% based on EUV spending of its customers, with a 50% sales mix in EUV. We also conservatively estimated a 5-year average growth of 22%, in line with the long-term industry growth rate.

Source: Khaveen Investments

Based on a discounted cash flow analysis with a terminal EV/EBITDA multiple of 20.23x (Semiconductor equipment industry average) and a discount rate of 7.9% (company's WACC), our model indicates an upside of 18.85% from the current market price.

Verdict

ASML is a leader in photolithography systems. Its market strength is attributable to being a pioneer in early lithography development as well as receiving generous funding from its Co-Investment program partners who also its key customers. As the world grapples with COVID-19, investments planned by large chipmakers have been largely unaffected as the semiconductor industry continues to expand aggressively to meet strong demand.

Going forward, as chips become smaller to enable AI, IoT, HPC technologies, ASML stands to benefit from its monopoly over EUV systems as critical equipment for leading-edge chip fabrication. TSMC, Samsung and Intel, who make up two thirds of its sales are committing billions in capacity expansion for both logic and memory products. While trade tensions may arise in the future, we do not see this as an overwhelming threat to its prospects with the shift towards advanced photolithography. We expect $9 bln in EUV spending from its major customers in 2021. With ASML holding a complete monopoly of EUV, we see them capturing most of these sales. Based on our valuation, we rate ASML as a Buy with a target price of $441.05 which represents an upside of 18.85%.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ASML. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: No information in this publication is intended as investment, tax, accounting, or legal advice, or as an offer/solicitation to sell or buy. Material provided in this publication is for educational purposes only, and was prepared from sources and data believed to be reliable, but we do not guarantee its accuracy or completeness.