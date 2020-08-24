Oncology Stocks Area Trading Materially Lower The Last 2 Months

The sector as a whole might jump dramatically from one or two large and/or visible acquisitions that demonstrate the valuation opportunity.

Oncology companies with their first PDUFA date pending are, in some cases, trading for well less than their estimated peak sales.

Of a pool of 26 oncology stocks we track, with 1 exception, all (literally 25 of 26) are trading materially lower from the third week of June 2020.

Our analysis concludes the share prices of oncology-related companies are down, on average, 25% from peaking the third week of June 2020. With the exception of Agenus Inc. (AGEN), that appears to be trading higher on anticipation its vaccine adjuvant will be used in 2 or more of the eventual approved COVID-19 vaccines, every single oncology-related company we track is trading lower today than it was in late June. For what it is worth so are most smaller-cap "rare disease" biotech companies we follow as well (though we do not track as many). The following is a table of oncology-related companies we follow noting their close on either June 23 or 24, 2020 versus their Wednesday, August 19, 2020 close:

Source: Author created file

The above list is certainly not a comprehensive list of oncology stocks traded on Nasdaq. Also, we have not researched all of them and we are aware a majority of these companies are smaller cap (market caps of less than $2 Billion). Nonetheless, the list demonstrates the group as a whole (smaller-cap oncology) is trading materially lower than they were the third week of June 2020. We are also aware of 3 of these stocks (MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP), Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) and Gritstone Oncology (NASDAQ:GRTS)) appear to have fallen dramatically in 1 day suggesting "bad news." The other 23 are trading consistently lower day by day suggesting they are not reacting to "bad news." If these stocks are trading lower due to something as simple as a temporary lack of investor interest then investors may want to consider investing in some of the companies while they clearly offer compelling upside.

We've diligently researched a handful of these companies and even published our research here on Seeking Alpha. These include UroGen (URGN), Karyopharm (KPTI), BeyondSpring (BYSI) and G1 Therapeutics (GTHX). We are unable to understand how the share prices of these 4 have fallen so dramatically. Common sense suggests if these 4 have fallen perhaps unreasonably, it stands to reason so have a number of the others. We will revisit these 4 below.

UroGen

UroGen's Jelmyto (aka UGN-101) was approved by the FDA in April 2020 for the treatment of low grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma ("UTUC"). Per URGN there are about 3,000 new cases of UTUC/year in the United States. There are also between 3,000 and 4,000 refractory cases (meaning ongoing) making it a classic rare cancer therapy. Current standard of care includes losing the kidney so adoption should be quick. URGN priced Jelmyto at $21,376/dose. The label calls for 6 doses. URGN anticipates minimal gross to nets so each patient is worth, very roughly, $120,000. At $23.99 (URGN's close on 8/20/2020) per share URGN's market cap is $511 MM and their enterprise value is $363 MM. Below is a re-post of our Jelmyto revenue opportunity from our April 28, 2020 analysis here on Seeking Alpha:

Source: Author created file

On April 15, 2020, BioWorld published an article noting Raghuram Selvaraju, of H.C. Wainwright & Co. predicted $667 MM in peak Jelmyto sales. Recall Ernst & Young's FY2019 Firepower report (page 23) notes oncology-related valuations are 5X peak estimated sales. This is not our opinion, URGN's market cap and enterprise valuation are both trading well lower than this professional analyst (developed during COVID-19). On URGN's Q2 2020 earnings conference call (9th paragraph of her introduction) URGN's CEO noted URGN had enough cash to last until "mid-2022" and specifically added "we have no need for additional capital at this time." Last, investors should be reminded URGN's CEO personally invested $200,000+ in URGN stock buying 7,470 shares for $28/share.

Last, URGN noted its next product in development called UGN-102 reported positive Phase 2 top line data. UGN-102 treats low-grade intermediate risk non-muscle invasive bladder cancer ("NMIBC"). It scored a 65% complete response rate. With roughly 80,000 such patients in the US/year, if approved this will be the first treatment for NMIBC in the last 15 years. Our analysis concludes UGN-102 could be a Blockbuster therapy by itself. A Phase 3 trial will commence in the next 6 months.

Hence all of these data points suggests URGN is materially undervalued with a market cap of $511 MM and enterprise valuation of $363 MM at $23.99/share.

The following is an overview of the change in URGN's share price the last 3 months:

Karyopharm Therapeutics

KPTI's Xpovio was first approved in July 2019 as a 4th line Multiple Myeloma therapy indicated for about 6,000 patients/year in the US. Xpovio did just under $20 MM in Q42019 revenues. Unfortunately then COVID-19 happened and, what was anticipated to be revenue growth Q1 2020 vs. Q4 2019, sales were essentially flat before prescription growth began to recover in April 2020. In late June 2020 the FDA approved Xpovio as a 3rd/4th line Large B-Cell Lymphoma (LBCL) therapy. This was Xpovio's second FDA approved indication. Per KPTI's investor presentation there are approximately 9,000 people/year in the US indicated for a 3rd/4th line LBCL therapy. Xpovio product sales were $18.5 MM in Q2 2020.

In early March 2020, just before COVID-19, KPTI published the positive results of its "BOSTON" Phase 3 clinical trial of Xpovio as a second line MM therapy. Since this article is focused on valuation, investors should review KPTI's investor presentation to see the compelling clinical value attributes of current 2nd line MM therapies. Simply put, using Xpovio concurrent with a current MM therapy results in safer outcomes (lower neutrpenia) and much more convenience (1 doctor's office visit/week with Xpovio versus 2). The results were so compelling KPTI's share price rose to a 52-week high of $30 (versus ~$14.50 today). In retrospect, KPTI did the right thing by immediately securing a major financing via equity raise at $24/share. KPTI then filed an sNDA for Xpovio in May 2020. The FDA has accepted KPTI's sNDA and assigned a PDUFA date in March 2020.

Outside a minor interruption in KPTI's launch due to COVID-19, Xpovio is essentially performing to plan. Healthcare Royalty Partners ("HRP") provided a $75 MM loan where basic terms call for KPTI to repay the loan via "mid single-digit" royalties on Xpovio sales. Simple math confirms that for KPTI to service the loan to terms, KPTI must generate, on average $250 MM/year in revenues between FY2020 & 12/31/2024. It appears reasonable to conclude HRP did due diligence before committing to such terms adding a third-party data point that Xpovio is able to generate material sales.

Most importantly, a number of professional analysts forecast between $746 MM & $1 Billion+ in peak sales. These include:

1. JP Morgan analyst Eric Joseph peak Xpovio sales estimate at $1.2 Billion

2. Jeffries Analyst Maury Raycroft: Blockbuster ($1 Billion+) by 2025

3. RBC Capital analyst Brian Abrahams: Xpovio peak sales of over $900 MM

4. Motley Fool Amar Khatri: Xpovio sales of $746 MM in 2026 (patent to 2032)

5. AMP Biotech Research: Xpovio has Blockbuster potential ($1 Billion+ sales)

It should be noted KPTI ended Q2 2020 with just under $350 MM cash and anticipates cash expenses of $250 MM/year. Hence dilution does not appear an imminent risk to investors.

At $14.56/share (August 20, 2020's close), KPTI's market cap is $1.1 Billion and enterprise value is $925 MM. If, again if, these professional analyst forecasts are more or less right and Xpovio can produce peak annual sales of $1 Billion/year and Ernst & Young's oncology valuation tool of 5X peak sales is close, then it appears KPTI offers investors material upside.

The following is an overview of KPTI's share price the last 3 months:

G1 Therapeutics and BeyondSpring

Both GTHX and BYSI have submitted NDAs within the last 6 months. GTHX submitted an NDA for their flagship treatment to treat mylosuppression resulting from chemotherapy in June 2020. The FDA has accepted GTHX's NDA submission and assigned a PDUFA date of February 15, 2021. BYSI submitted the equivalent of an NDA in China in Q1 2020 for their flagship product to treat chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. BYSI, per BYSI's investor presentation (page 6) plans to file an NDA to the FDA in 2H2020.

Investors are encouraged to review GTHX's and BYSI's science to help those being treated by chemotherapy (they do not compete against one another). Both anticipate filing for additional indications in the years to come.

GTHX's business has even improved since June announcing a partnership for a third product GTHX had in development (unrelated to the flagship product).

The following is an overview of GTHX's share price over the last three months:

The following is an overview of BYSI's share price performance over the last 3 months:

The following is a simple summary of GTHX and BYSI side by side:

GTHX Peak Revenues

ROTH Capital: $500 MM first indication (dated July 2020)

BYSI Peak Revenues

Dawson James: $1.5 Billion

Remember the objective of our analysis is not to compare GTHX to BYSI. Our objective is to demonstrate that the businesses or outlooks have fundamentally changed over the last 2 months yet both share prices are down materially.

Summary

We encourage investors to do their own due diligence and/or read our analysis of the subject companies here on Seeking Alpha. Links to our articles here on Seeking Alpha are as follows:

URGN

KPTI

GTHX

BYSI

Finally, the following is an overview of the share price performance of all 4 in one graph:

Our net analysis concludes there is no reason oncology stocks should be trading lower in August 2020 than they were in late June 2020 while valuations in the broader markets continue to grow. These specific 4 companies' core businesses are all tracking to plan and therefore no reason not to advance higher with the rest of the market. The DJIA is up from about 25,800 in late June to 27,600 today. The Nasdaq has climbed from about 9,900 in late June to 11,200 today.

It is for all of these reasons that we conclude it is a good time to buy oncology-related stocks.

Disclosure: I am/we are long URGN, KPTI, BYSI, GTHX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.