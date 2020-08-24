If the company can reinvest at just 7% annually, and the current gap to intrinsic value closes, shares could double by year-end 2025 and produce a 15% IRR.

The risk of permanent loss of owning the stock over 5-10 years seems remote, but the stock could be dead money if it cannot find reinvestment opportunities.

Using the "Five Groves" method outlined in Berkshire's 2018 letter, I conservatively value the company around $700 billion or $300 per class B share.

You wouldn't know it from Berkshire's (NYSE:BRK.B) stock price, which has ranged between $230 and $160 this year, but its intrinsic value has been remarkably steady in 2020.

One crude indicator of this is book value. For most of Berkshire's history, Buffett encouraged investors to use Berkshire's change in book value as a proxy for its change in intrinsic value. As more of Berkshire's value has come to reside in its wholly-owned subsidiaries, book value has become less relevant. Nonetheless, it still has some utility in the back-of-the-envelope sense.

Source: Author, Data From SEC Filings

Until late 2018, Buffett said he'd repurchase Berkshire shares at or below 1.2x book value. That'd be about $215 today, adjusting the Q2 numbers for marked-to-market gains in the stock portfolio.

Berkshire trades for $210 today, which puts it right at 1.2x book value. Buffett said he would only repurchase shares at a meaningful discount to intrinsic value, so I'd bet he'd peg Berkshire's intrinsic value at least 25% higher around $284 per share or 1.6x book value.

Five Groves

A more comprehensive way to value Berkshire is the "five groves" method Buffett outlined in Berkshire's 2018 letter to shareholders. This method frames Berkshire as the sum of five groves of businesses:

Non-insurance wholly owned Marketable equities Equity method investments Cash and equivalents Insurance

Non-Insurance Wholly Owned

Berkshire's non-insurance businesses include the BNSF railroad, Berkshire Hathaway Energy, and its collection of manufacturing, service, and retailing (MS&R) businesses. I value these based on comparable public market multiples.

Source: Author, Data From SEC Filings

Berkshire's largest non-insurance business is the BNSF railroad. BNSF is similarly positioned and capitalized as Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), which trades for 24x earnings and 19x EV/EBIT. Berkshire's utilities and energy business is above-average, but I conservatively value it at an 18x PE multiple versus the Dow Jones Utility Average Index's 20x forward PE. The MS&R group includes a variety of businesses like Precision Castparts, Marmon, Lubrizol, McLean, Nebraska Furniture Mart, Dairy Queen, Borsheims, and See's Candy. Some of the larger businesses in this category have struggled recently, so I assign a moderately below-market multiple of 15x.

Comparable market valuations suggest this group is collectively worth $300 billion or $125 per share. This is Berkshire's most important grove beyond insurance as it accounts for over half of Berkshire's current market value.

Marketable Equities

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) has come to dominate Berkshire's stock portfolio. As of 8/18/20, it's worth $113 billion, over half of Berkshire's portfolio. Berkshire's next largest positions are Bank of America (NYSE:BAC), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), and American Express (NYSE:AXP). Collectively the top four positions are 73% of Berkshire's portfolio, which is remarkably concentrated. Buffett has long preached that investors should concentrate on their best ideas instead of spreading their capital across more mediocre ideas. He certainly practices what he preaches.

Source: Author, Data From SEC Filings

Note: I exclude Kraft Heinz (KHC) and account for it using the equity method.

On a look-through basis, Berkshire's marketable equities earned $9.5 billion over the last 12 months and $10.3 billion in 2019 which amount to about $4 per share. Capitalized at the market's median P/E of 22x, they're worth $88 per share, which isn't far from their market value.

Equity Method Investments

Berkshire uses the equity method of accounting when it owns enough of a company to exert "considerable influence" but does not own the entire company. Equity method investments include 26.6% of Kraft Heinz, 50% of Berkadia, 38.6% of Pilot Flying J, and 50% of Electric Transmission Texas. I value these at their carrying value. They are a relatively minor component of Berkshire and contribute only $7 per share of value.

Source: Author, Data From SEC Filings

Cash and Equivalents

Berkshire's fortress balance sheet comes from its cash hoard. Most of this is held at Berkshire's reinsurance units. The vast majority of Berkshire's cash is in T-Bills which yield virtually nothing today. This has reduced earnings by a few billion since 2019 when rates were higher. Buffett views T-Bills as a free option on opportunities to redeploy the capital into higher return investments. If he were to "reach for yield," he could marginally increase short-term earnings today, but wouldn't be able to capitalize if attractive prices materialize down the road. He's playing the long game which has always served Berkshire shareholders well.

Source: Author, Data From SEC Filings

Insurance

Insurance is the engine which keeps Berkshire going. Insurance companies accept policy payments up front, pay out claims down the road, and invest the "float" in between. Historically Berkshire has underwritten policies at a 2% margin which means this float costs -2%. Float is currently $131 billion, up $2 billion since the end of 2019. Year-to-date underwriting has produced a $1.5 billion profit.

It's impossible to delineate where Berkshire's insurance operations end and the rest begins because many of Berkshire's other assets are financed by its float. To be conservative and avoid double counting, I don't add any value for Berkshire's insurance operations since it funds the assets I've already valued.

The Sum Of The Parts

Summing the five groves suggests Berkshire is worth about $700 billion or $293 per share. The book value method suggests shares are worth about $284, which is remarkably similar. In 2019 I valued Berkshire between $276 and $298 using similar methods, which suggests little change to intrinsic value despite the upheaval in the 2020. This steadiness speaks to Berkshire's resilience.

Source: Author, Data From SEC Filings

If Berkshire compounds at 7% for the next five years, intrinsic value will rise to $410 by the end of 2025. This is about double the current stock price and doesn't seem too farfetched as Berkshire currently earns a little over 8% on its equity.

While I don't think Berkshire has the best growth prospects in the market, I do think it is one of the safest equities in the market. I try to look down before I look up, and with that in mind I like Berkshire's potential return profile today.

Beyond The Sum Of The Parts

Bronze is an alloy of 90% copper and 10% tin. Copper has a hardness of 3.0 on the Mohs scale while tin has a hardness of 1.5. So, you might expect Bronze to have a hardness of 2.8, the weighted average of the two. But it doesn't. It's much stronger. Bronze has a hardness of 6.0! Iron, for context, has a hardness of 5.5. Copper and tin aren't found geographically close to each other, so it took a while for cavemen to discover this phenomenon. When they did, it ushered Europe out of the Stone Age and into the Bronze Age.

When I heard about this from Peter Kaufman I thought of Berkshire Hathaway. Berkshire has combined things not usually found together, such as reinsurance and railroads and utilities, and in doing so has created a whole that is much stronger than the sum of its parts.

Insurance, like utilities and rails, is a highly regulated industry and the regulators love Berkshire. They allow Berkshire to invest a disproportionate amount of its float into businesses rather than lower-return bonds. They let it take this greater risk because they understand that Berkshire's earnings power at its railroad and utilities virtually guarantees that it will always be able to meet its insurance obligations. Berkshire also writes far less reinsurance premium relative to its statutory capital than almost any peer. This advantage, which Berkshire built slowly over its 50+ years, allows it to earn higher investment returns than other insurance companies. Unlike bronze, I'm not suggesting Buffett's "discovery" will usher in the next epoch of western civilization. But I am suggesting that Berkshire's structure deserves a premium rather than a conglomerate discount.

How much of a premium is difficult to quantify. My $700 billion valuation doesn't ascribe Berkshire's insurance units any value beyond their assets, which is too low. They at least deserve a premium for their underwriting profits, but a 2% margin on earned premiums of $63 billion capitalized at 10x only adds $13 billion or $5 per share. They also deserve a premium for gathering low-cost float that can fund purchases of marketable securities and wholly owned businesses.

Although GAAP requires Berkshire to carry float as a liability, Buffett has said it's almost as good as equity since, at least at Berkshire, it is enduring and profitable. And because of Berkshire's unusual earnings power and Fort Knox balance sheet, it can use that float to buy things other insurers cannot, making it particularly valuable even when rates are low.

Berkshire's $131 billion of float has grown at a 18.5% CAGR since 1967. Over the last decade it's doubled, a 7% CAGR. If it doubles again and costs -2%, what's the value to shareholders? Something on the order of $172 billion or $72 per share - $131 billion of assets financed by the incremental float plus $41 billion of collective (un-discounted) underwriting profits.

If $700 billion is a lower bound of intrinsic value, then $900 billion might be an upper bound. Float isn't guaranteed to grow, however. Buffett has been saying for a while that float won't grow much, but the results have proved him wrong. Pricing in meaningful float growth might be pricing it for perfection. Fortunately current prices don't require perfection to achieve reasonable returns.

Forward Returns

Given that Berkshire's current ROE is 8%, it's reasonable to assume that the company can compound at 7% per year for the next five to ten years. If the stock doesn't re-rate and simply maintains its current (and historically low) 1.2x P/B, the stock will return 7% annually. This isn't great but it's also not a disaster

Most likely, the stock will re-rate some given that it's at the lower end of its historical valuation range. If intrinsic value compounds at 7% annually, it will reach $410 by year-end 2025. If Berkshire's valuation rises to meet it, expanding from 1.2x P/B to 1.6x, then shares will nearly double from today. This doesn't strike me as farfetched given that incremental float could increase intrinsic value beyond my estimate.

Risks and Downside

Berkshire's Fort Knox balance sheet should allow investors to sleep easy. The risk to long-term shareholders seems more like the risk of dead money than a loss.

Buffett stepped up repurchases in Q2 and will likely continue buying so long as shares languish below 1.2x. This won't put a floor on the stock, but it will give Berkshire an avenue to deploy capital if it persists.

Too much capital is Berkshire's biggest problem - and a good one at that! Berkshire is so big that it simply cannot grow as quickly as it once did. The lower the rates go and the more liquidity the Fed and Treasury flood the world with, the higher the asset prices will rise. Berkshire is a disciplined buyer and unlikely to chase prices, which could mean cash continues to pile up on its balance sheet.

This would dilute forward returns and could mean Berkshire doesn't even compound at 7%. Sustained losses over the next five to ten years, however, look remote.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BRK.B. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.